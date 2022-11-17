First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 17, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Allete (ALE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $65
> Ardelyx (ARDX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $8
> Banco Bradesco (BBD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
Downgrades:
> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $2
> IQVIA (IQV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $245
> Kinnate BioPharma (KNTE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $11
> Quest Diagnostics (DGX) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $125
> REE Automotive (REE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Science Applications (SAIC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $110
> Two Harbors Investment (TWO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $16
Others:
> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $12
> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $48
> e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $63
> Energizer (ENR) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $34
> Energy Recovery (ERII) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $28
> Estee Lauder (EL) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $228
> Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $2
> Helen of Troy (HELE) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $120
> KemPharm (KMPH) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $20
> Middleby (MIDD) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $171
> Olaplex (OLPX) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $8
> Prestige Consumer (PBH) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $71
> Solo Brands (DTC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $7
> Theratechnologies (THTX) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $9
> Thorne HealthTech (THRN) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $5.50
> Traeger (COOK) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $6
> Vaxcyte (PCVX) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $69
> YETI Holdings (YETI) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $58
