First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 17, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Allete (ALE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $65

> Ardelyx (ARDX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $8

> Banco Bradesco (BBD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

Downgrades:

> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $2

> IQVIA (IQV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $245

> Kinnate BioPharma (KNTE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $11

> Quest Diagnostics (DGX) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $125

> REE Automotive (REE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Science Applications (SAIC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $110

> Two Harbors Investment (TWO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $16

Others:

> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $12

> Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $48

> e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $63

> Energizer (ENR) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $34

> Energy Recovery (ERII) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $28

> Estee Lauder (EL) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $228

> Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $2

> Helen of Troy (HELE) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $120

> KemPharm (KMPH) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $20

> Middleby (MIDD) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $171

> Olaplex (OLPX) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $8

> Prestige Consumer (PBH) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $71

> Solo Brands (DTC) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $7

> Theratechnologies (THTX) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $9

> Thorne HealthTech (THRN) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $5.50

> Traeger (COOK) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $6

> Vaxcyte (PCVX) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $69

> YETI Holdings (YETI) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $58