Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Amplify Energy (AMPY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt $12
> Customers Bancorp (CUBI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $44
> Royal KPN (KKPNY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
Downgrades:
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Globe Life (GL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $114
> Kearny Financial (KRNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $11
> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> ResMed (RMD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Teck Resources (TECK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $3.18
Others:
> Alithya (ALYA) initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
> AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $15
> Cresco Labs (CRLBF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research
> Curaleaf (CURLF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research
> Green Thumb (GTBIF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research
> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt $72
