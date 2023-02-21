First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 21

Upgrades:

> Caleres (CAL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $35

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $255

> Vir Biotechnology (VIR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $53

Downgrades:

> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $130

> CF Industries (CF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $90

> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $88

> DocuSign (DOCU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $52

> Eversource Energy (ES) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $43

> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18

> Sonic Automotive (SAH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $55

Others:

> Autoliv (ALV) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $130

> MVB Financial (MVBF) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $29

> TXO Energy Partners (TXO) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $31