First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 21

Upgrades:
> Caleres (CAL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $35
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $255
> Vir Biotechnology (VIR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $53
Downgrades:
> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $130
> CF Industries (CF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $90
> Constellation Energy (CEG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $88
> DocuSign (DOCU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $52
> Eversource Energy (ES) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $43
> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18
> Sonic Automotive (SAH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $55
Others:
> Autoliv (ALV) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $130
> MVB Financial (MVBF) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $29
> TXO Energy Partners (TXO) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $31
