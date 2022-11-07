Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> BP (BP) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $36
> Cielo SA (CIOXY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman
> iRhythm (IRTC) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $102
> NOV Inc. (NOV) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $25
> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $65
> S&P Global (SPGI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $386
> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Workday (WDAY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim
Downgrades:
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $69
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $76
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Hanover Insurance (THG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $144
> LINKBANCORP (LNKB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $8.50
> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Underperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $1.30
> Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Shell plc (SHEL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $76
> Telephone & Data (TDS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> TELUS International (TIXT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $26
> Thales (THLEF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Univest Corp. of PA (UVSP) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $30.50
> US Cellular (USM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
Others:
> Cie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup
> Splunk (SPLK) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $90
