Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> BP (BP) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $36

> Cielo SA (CIOXY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman

> iRhythm (IRTC) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $102

> NOV Inc. (NOV) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $25

> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $65

> S&P Global (SPGI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $386

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Workday (WDAY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim

Downgrades:

> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $69

> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $76

> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Hanover Insurance (THG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $144

> LINKBANCORP (LNKB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $8.50

> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Underperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $1.30

> Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Shell plc (SHEL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $76

> Telephone & Data (TDS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> TELUS International (TIXT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $26

> Thales (THLEF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Univest Corp. of PA (UVSP) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $30.50

> US Cellular (USM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

Others:

> Cie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup

> Splunk (SPLK) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $90

