Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 23

Upgrades:
> Charles River (CRL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $255
> Cognex (CGNX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $44
> DT Midstream (DTM) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $54
> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $275
> Stantec (STN) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Straumann AG (SAUHY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS
> TPI Composites (TPIC) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $14
Downgrades:
> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $19
> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $16
> BP (BP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Fed Agricult Mortg (AGM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $139
> Federal Signal (FSS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $50
> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3
> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $2
> Lucid Group (LCID) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10
> Lucid Group (LCID) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Royal KPN (KKPNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Veeva Systems (VEEV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
Others:
> ASM Intl NV (ASMIY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup
> CarMax (KMX) resumed with a Hold at Truist; tgt $66
> Clear Secure (YOU) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40
