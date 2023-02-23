Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Charles River (CRL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $255

> Cognex (CGNX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $44

> DT Midstream (DTM) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $54

> NVIDIA (NVDA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $275

> Stantec (STN) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Straumann AG (SAUHY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> TPI Composites (TPIC) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $14

Downgrades:

> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $19

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $16

> BP (BP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Fed Agricult Mortg (AGM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $139

> Federal Signal (FSS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $50

> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3

> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $2

> Lucid Group (LCID) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10

> Lucid Group (LCID) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Royal KPN (KKPNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Veeva Systems (VEEV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Others:

> ASM Intl NV (ASMIY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup

> CarMax (KMX) resumed with a Hold at Truist; tgt $66

> Clear Secure (YOU) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40