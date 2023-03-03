First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 3

Upgrades:

> Casey’s General (CASY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $211

> Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $9

> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $250

> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $54

> Procter & Gamble (PG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $155

Downgrades:

> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $62

> CareDx (CDNA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Chesapeake Energy (CHK) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $87

> dLocal Limited (DLO) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $14

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt lowered to $315

> Douglas Emmett (DEI) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $13

> Hormel Foods (HRL) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $38

> Itron (ITRI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $50

Others:

> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $43