Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 15

Upgrades:
> Baker Hughes (BKR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $32
> Bank OZK (OZK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $47
> Comerica (CMA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $68
> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $107
> ExlService (EXLS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $160
> Hamilton Lane (HLNE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $85
> Harley-Davidson (HOG) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $39
> Jack Henry (JKHY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $184
> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $10
> United Micro (UMC) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities
> Univ Elec (UEIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $16
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $26
Downgrades:
> Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt lowered to $2
> Luna Innovations (LUNA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $8
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Popular (BPOP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $57
> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
Others:
> Amplitude (AMPL) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $13
> Assoc Banc-Corp (ASB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $22
> BankUnited (BKU) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $25
> Cadence Bank (CADE) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $21
> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $23
> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $107
> East West Banc (EWBC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $63
> First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $538
> First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $33
> Old National Bancorp (ONB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $16
> South State (SSB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $79
> Synovus (SNV) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $33
> Texas Capital (TCBI) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $51
> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $23
> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $56
> Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $85″
> Clarivate (CLVT) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities
> Enfusion (ENFN) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12
> SS&C Techs (SSNC) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $68
