Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 15

Upgrades:

> Baker Hughes (BKR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $32

> Bank OZK (OZK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $47

> Comerica (CMA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $68

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $107

> ExlService (EXLS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $160

> Hamilton Lane (HLNE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $85

> Harley-Davidson (HOG) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $39

> Jack Henry (JKHY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $184

> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $10

> United Micro (UMC) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities

> Univ Elec (UEIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $16

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $26

Downgrades:

> Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt lowered to $2

> Luna Innovations (LUNA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $8

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Popular (BPOP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $57

> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

Others:

> Amplitude (AMPL) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $13

> Assoc Banc-Corp (ASB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $22

> BankUnited (BKU) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $25

> Cadence Bank (CADE) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $21

> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $23

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $107

> East West Banc (EWBC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $63

> First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $538

> First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $33

> Old National Bancorp (ONB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $16

> South State (SSB) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $79

> Synovus (SNV) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $33

> Texas Capital (TCBI) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $51

> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $23

> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $56

> Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $85″

> Clarivate (CLVT) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities

> Enfusion (ENFN) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12

> SS&C Techs (SSNC) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $68