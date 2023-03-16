Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 16

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Alamo Group (ALG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $196
> Block (SQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $93
> Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> HF Sinclair (DINO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $55
> LexinFintech (LX) upgraded to Buy from Accumulate at CLSA; tgt $3.45
> On (ONON) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $25
> Progressive (PGR) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $158
> TPI Composites (TPIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $22
> UiPath (PATH) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $19
> Under Armour (UAA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Williams Trading; tgt $11
Downgrades:
> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $42
> Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> LivePerson (LPSN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $6
> Man Group (MNGPF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Mytheresa (MYTE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $7
> Olaplex (OLPX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $4.50
Others:
> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) resumed with a Hold at Berenberg; tgt $22
> Inc. (EHAB) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $15
> Global Net Lease (GNL) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $13
> Intuit (INTU) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $430
> Safehold (SAFE) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Samsara (IOT) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $21
> StoneCo (STNE) removed from Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $24
