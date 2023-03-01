First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Coupang (CPNG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $20
> Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $9.25
> Interface (TILE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Longbow; tgt $18
> Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $187
> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $80
Downgrades:
> Builders FirstSource (BLDR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $92
> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $38
Others:
> AbbVie (ABBV) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $172
> Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $36
> ANI Pharma (ANIP) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $55
> Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $18
> Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $43
> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $37
> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $161
> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $37
