First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 1

Upgrades:

> Coupang (CPNG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $20

> Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $9.25

> Interface (TILE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Longbow; tgt $18

> Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $187

> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $80

Downgrades:

> Builders FirstSource (BLDR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $92

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $38

Others:

> AbbVie (ABBV) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $172

> Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $36

> ANI Pharma (ANIP) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $55

> Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $18

> Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $43

> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $37

> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $161

> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $37