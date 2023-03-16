First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 16

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Choice Hotels (CHH) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $134
> FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $222
> Foot Locker (FL) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt raised to $50
> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Neutral from Negative at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $26
> Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $218
> Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $10
> Motorola Solutions (MSI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $305
> ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $14
> Qualcomm (QCOM) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $140
> Skyworks (SWKS) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $135
> Takeda Pharma (TAK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $20
Downgrades:
> Babylon (BBLN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.50
> LivePerson (LPSN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt lowered to $6
> Medical Properties Trust (MPW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $10
Others:
> eMagin (EMAN) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $3
> lululemon athletica (LULU) initiated with a Sell at Redburn; tgt $257
> NIKE (NKE) initiated with a Sell at Redburn; tgt $100
> Organon (OGN) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $33
> Under Armour (UAA) initiated with a Buy at Redburn; tgt $13.50
