Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 28

Upgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Airbnb (ABNB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $144
> Lawson (LWSOF) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
> Softbank (SFTBY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
> United Micro (UMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
Downgrades:
> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $140
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> fuboTV (FUBO) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $3
> Holley Inc. (HLLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $2
> Kakaku.com (KKKUF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Nomura
> Energy (KOS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9.60
> LendingTree (TREE) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $36
> OGE Energy (OGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $39
> OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Puma (PMMAF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Thomson Reuters (TRI) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Yahoo Japan (YAHOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
Others:
> AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> Air Lease (AL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $59
> Disc Medicine (IRON) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $36
> Hexcel (HXL) assumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $76
> IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $25
> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $50
> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $33
> Trip.com Group (TCOM) initiated with a Buy at BOCOM International; tgt $42.80
