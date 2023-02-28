Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 28

Upgrades:

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Airbnb (ABNB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $144

> Lawson (LWSOF) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan

> Softbank (SFTBY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies

> United Micro (UMC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

Downgrades:

> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $140

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> fuboTV (FUBO) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $3

> Holley Inc. (HLLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $2

> Kakaku.com (KKKUF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Nomura

> Energy (KOS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9.60

> LendingTree (TREE) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $36

> OGE Energy (OGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $39

> OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Puma (PMMAF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Thomson Reuters (TRI) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Yahoo Japan (YAHOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

Others:

> AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Air Lease (AL) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $59

> Disc Medicine (IRON) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $36

> Hexcel (HXL) assumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $76

> IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $25

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $50

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $33

> Trip.com Group (TCOM) initiated with a Buy at BOCOM International; tgt $42.80