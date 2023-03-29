First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 29

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Carnival (CCL) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $11

> Enbridge (ENB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse

> Hartford Financial (HIG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $84

> Invesco (IVZ) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $15

> lululemon athletica (LULU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $440

> lululemon athletica (LULU) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $394

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $150

> Nextracker (NXT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $40

> Omnicom (OMC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $96

> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Burlington Stores (BURL) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Ciena (CIEN) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $57

> Delek US Holdings (DK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $24

> Foot Locker (FL) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Interpublic (IPG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $40

> Macy’s (M) downgraded to Hold from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt $18

> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $79

> Penumbra (PEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Ross Stores (ROST) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Urban Outfitters (URBN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Abbott Labs (ABT) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $117

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $31

> AvalonBay (AVB) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $184

> Baxter (BAX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $43

> Boston Scientific (BSX) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $57

> Butterfly Network (BFLY) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $2.25

> Camden Property (CPT) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $102

> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $28

> Deere (DE) initiated with an Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt $440

> Dexcom (DXCM) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $142

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $84

> Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $27

> Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $75.50

> Equity Residential (EQR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $62

> Essex Property (ESS) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $208

> GitLab (GTLB) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $38

> Hershey Foods (HSY) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $255

> InMode (INMD) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $40

> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $300

> Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $278

> Invitation Homes (INVH) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $33.50

> Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $164

> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $66

> lululemon athletica (LULU) placed on Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan; tgt $430

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $156.50

> Playtika (PLTK) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $12

> SEI Investments (SEIC) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $60

> Stryker (SYK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $287

> Sun Communities (SUI) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $151

> Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $45

> UDR (UDR) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $44.50

> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $112

