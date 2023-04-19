Investing

Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, April 19

24/7 Wall St. Staff
April 19, 2023 11:47 am

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 23 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev
Alcoa AA 0 3.036 2770.84
Brandywine Realty BDN 0.29 0.35 127.08
Calix Networks CALX 0.26 0.22 245.59
Cohen & Steers CNS 0.68 1.04
Crown Castle CCI 1.89 1.87 1762.52
Discover Financial Services DFS 3.91 4.22 3714.33
Equifax EFX 1.37 2.22 1283
F.N.B. Corp FNB 0.39 0.26 413.52
F5 Networks FFIV 2.43 2.13 699.18
First Industrial Realty FR 0.58 0.53 143.74
IBM IBM 1.24 1.4 14334.92
Kinder Morgan KMI 0.29 0.29 4753.65
Lam Research LRCX 6.53 7.4 3847.29
Las Vegas Sands LVS 0.2 -0.4 1833.41
Liberty Energy LBRT 0.83 -0.03 1251.42
National Bank NBHC 0.96 0.6 108.49
Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 0.52 0.48 188.55
RLI Corp RLI 1.23 1.43 340.12
SL Green Realty SLG 1.4 1.65 193.56
Steel Dynamics STLD 3.59 5.71 4951.1
Tesla TSLA 0.85 3.22 23364.74
Wintrust Fin WTFC 2.53 2.07 567.68
Zions Bancorp ZION 1.54 1.27 839.78

