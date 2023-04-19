Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, April 19

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 23 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev
|Alcoa
|AA
|0
|3.036
|2770.84
|Brandywine Realty
|BDN
|0.29
|0.35
|127.08
|Calix Networks
|CALX
|0.26
|0.22
|245.59
|Cohen & Steers
|CNS
|0.68
|1.04
|Crown Castle
|CCI
|1.89
|1.87
|1762.52
|Discover Financial Services
|DFS
|3.91
|4.22
|3714.33
|Equifax
|EFX
|1.37
|2.22
|1283
|F.N.B. Corp
|FNB
|0.39
|0.26
|413.52
|F5 Networks
|FFIV
|2.43
|2.13
|699.18
|First Industrial Realty
|FR
|0.58
|0.53
|143.74
|IBM
|IBM
|1.24
|1.4
|14334.92
|Kinder Morgan
|KMI
|0.29
|0.29
|4753.65
|Lam Research
|LRCX
|6.53
|7.4
|3847.29
|Las Vegas Sands
|LVS
|0.2
|-0.4
|1833.41
|Liberty Energy
|LBRT
|0.83
|-0.03
|1251.42
|National Bank
|NBHC
|0.96
|0.6
|108.49
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|REXR
|0.52
|0.48
|188.55
|RLI Corp
|RLI
|1.23
|1.43
|340.12
|SL Green Realty
|SLG
|1.4
|1.65
|193.56
|Steel Dynamics
|STLD
|3.59
|5.71
|4951.1
|Tesla
|TSLA
|0.85
|3.22
|23364.74
|Wintrust Fin
|WTFC
|2.53
|2.07
|567.68
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION
|1.54
|1.27
|839.78
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.