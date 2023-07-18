38 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, July 19

There are 13 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning and 25 on deck for release after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Wednesday morning: ASML, Baker Hughes, Goldman Sachs, Halliburton, and US Bancorp, and four more–IBM, Kinder Morgan, Netflix, Tesla–due after Wednesday’s closing bell.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Ally Financial
|ALLY
|0.93
|1.76
|2092.83
|ASML
|ASML
|5.10
|3.54
|7384.91
|Baker Hughes
|BKR
|0.33
|0.11
|6269.74
|Citizens Financial Group
|CFG
|1.00
|1.14
|2096.96
|Commerce Bancshares *
|CBSH
|0.94
|0.96
|391.15
|Elevance Health
|ELV
|8.78
|8.04
|41636.37
|First Horizon
|FHN
|0.65
|0.34
|821.11
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|3.16
|7.73
|10614.26
|Halliburton
|HAL
|0.75
|0.49
|5849.53
|M&T Bank
|MTB
|4.16
|1.08
|2362.93
|NASDAQ
|NDAQ
|0.66
|2.07
|914.85
|Northern Trust
|NTRS
|1.62
|1.86
|1765.75
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|1.05
|0.99
|7168.32
|After markets close
|Alcoa
|AA
|-0.49
|2.67
|2677.86
|Calix Networks
|CALX
|0.31
|0.22
|257.16
|Cohen & Steers
|CNS
|0.72
|0.96
|n/a
|Columbia Banking
|COLB
|0.93
|0.79
|584.70
|Crown Castle
|CCI
|2.02
|1.80
|1860.49
|Discover Financial Services
|DFS
|3.67
|3.96
|3884.83
|Equifax
|EFX
|1.68
|2.09
|1324.92
|F.N.B. Corp
|FNB
|0.38
|0.31
|406.15
|First Industrial Realty
|FR
|0.60
|0.56
|149.48
|IBM
|IBM
|2.01
|2.31
|15575.62
|Kinder Morgan
|KMI
|0.24
|0.27
|4554.37
|Las Vegas Sands
|LVS
|0.44
|-0.34
|2406.10
|Liberty Energy
|LBRT
|0.90
|0.55
|1260.16
|Marten Transport *
|MRTN
|0.29
|0.39
|301.93
|National Bank
|NBHC
|0.92
|0.67
|110.75
|Netflix
|NFLX
|2.85
|3.20
|8282.74
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|REXR
|0.54
|0.49
|196.92
|SEI Investments *
|SEIC
|0.86
|0.81
|479.22
|SL Green Realty
|SLG
|1.34
|1.87
|178.80
|Steel Dynamics
|STLD
|4.78
|6.73
|5512.03
|Synovus *
|SNV
|1.15
|1.17
|569.87
|Tesla
|TSLA
|0.80
|2.27
|24220.29
|United Airlines
|UAL
|4.04
|1.43
|13902.95
|Wintrust Fin
|WTFC
|2.38
|1.49
|556.90
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION
|1.08
|1.29
|750.34
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.