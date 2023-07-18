38 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, July 19

There are 13 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning and 25 on deck for release after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Wednesday morning: ASML, Baker Hughes, Goldman Sachs, Halliburton, and US Bancorp, and four more–IBM, Kinder Morgan, Netflix, Tesla–due after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Ally Financial ALLY 0.93 1.76 2092.83 ASML ASML 5.10 3.54 7384.91 Baker Hughes BKR 0.33 0.11 6269.74 Citizens Financial Group CFG 1.00 1.14 2096.96 Commerce Bancshares * CBSH 0.94 0.96 391.15 Elevance Health ELV 8.78 8.04 41636.37 First Horizon FHN 0.65 0.34 821.11 Goldman Sachs GS 3.16 7.73 10614.26 Halliburton HAL 0.75 0.49 5849.53 M&T Bank MTB 4.16 1.08 2362.93 NASDAQ NDAQ 0.66 2.07 914.85 Northern Trust NTRS 1.62 1.86 1765.75 U.S. Bancorp USB 1.05 0.99 7168.32 After markets close Alcoa AA -0.49 2.67 2677.86 Calix Networks CALX 0.31 0.22 257.16 Cohen & Steers CNS 0.72 0.96 n/a Columbia Banking COLB 0.93 0.79 584.70 Crown Castle CCI 2.02 1.80 1860.49 Discover Financial Services DFS 3.67 3.96 3884.83 Equifax EFX 1.68 2.09 1324.92 F.N.B. Corp FNB 0.38 0.31 406.15 First Industrial Realty FR 0.60 0.56 149.48 IBM IBM 2.01 2.31 15575.62 Kinder Morgan KMI 0.24 0.27 4554.37 Las Vegas Sands LVS 0.44 -0.34 2406.10 Liberty Energy LBRT 0.90 0.55 1260.16 Marten Transport * MRTN 0.29 0.39 301.93 National Bank NBHC 0.92 0.67 110.75 Netflix NFLX 2.85 3.20 8282.74 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 0.54 0.49 196.92 SEI Investments * SEIC 0.86 0.81 479.22 SL Green Realty SLG 1.34 1.87 178.80 Steel Dynamics STLD 4.78 6.73 5512.03 Synovus * SNV 1.15 1.17 569.87 Tesla TSLA 0.80 2.27 24220.29 United Airlines UAL 4.04 1.43 13902.95 Wintrust Fin WTFC 2.38 1.49 556.90 Zions Bancorp ZION 1.08 1.29 750.34