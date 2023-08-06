Investing

20 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, August 7

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 6, 2023 5:29 pm

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 40 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS -0.45 -0.31 1.90
Arcus Biosciences RCUS -1.10 n/a 31.81
BioNTech BNTX -0.83 6.45 628.13
Delek US Holdings DK 0.74 4.40 3258.12
DISH Network * DISH 0.30 0.82 3908.51
Elanco Animal Health ELAN 0.05 0.36 1037.64
Freshpet FRPT -0.40 -0.45 184.71
Genius Sports GENI -0.05 -0.02 80.57
Gogo GOGO 0.14 0.17 103.24
Henry Schein HSIC 1.28 1.16 3126.07
KKR KKR 0.71 1.22 1169.79
Mersana Therapeutics * MRSN -0.44 n/a 12.93
Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA -2.76 -1.36 0.16
Scholar Rock * SRRK -0.53 -1.06 n/a
TreeHouse Foods THS 0.42 -0.04 831.84
Tyson Foods TSN 0.26 1.94 13626.62
Viatris VTRS 0.71 0.26 3861.00

