42 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, July 20

There are 29 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Thursday morning and 13 on deck for release after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Thursday morning: American Airlines, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Taiwan Semiconductor. Thursday afternoon, American Express, CSX, Intuitive Surgical, and Schlumberger are releasing quarterly earnings.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Abbott Labs
|ABT
|1.05
|1.43
|9710.99
|American Airlines
|AAL
|1.58
|0.76
|13736.84
|Badger Meter
|BMI
|0.65
|0.57
|156.86
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp
|BHLB
|0.57
|0.51
|112.39
|Blackstone
|BX
|0.93
|1.49
|2466.77
|D.R. Horton
|DHI
|2.83
|4.67
|8269.42
|East West Banc
|EWBC
|2.21
|1.81
|660.49
|Fifth Third
|FITB
|0.83
|0.76
|2190.22
|Freeport-McMoRan
|FCX
|0.36
|0.58
|5606.89
|Genuine Parts
|GPC
|2.34
|2.20
|5960.01
|Home Bancshares
|HOMB
|0.51
|0.47
|254.39
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|2.62
|2.59
|24634.15
|Kenvue
|KVUE
|0.30
|n/a
|3959.07
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|0.32
|0.54
|1624.50
|Manpower
|MAN
|1.62
|2.29
|4847.06
|MarketAxess
|MKTX
|1.57
|1.78
|179.47
|Marsh McLennan
|MMC
|2.12
|1.89
|5770.58
|Newmont Goldcorp
|NEM
|0.41
|0.46
|2927.48
|Nokia
|NOK
|n/a
|0.10
|n/a
|Philip Morris International
|PM
|1.50
|1.48
|8756.16
|Pool
|POOL
|6.17
|7.59
|1900.18
|SAP SE
|SAP
|1.29
|0.96
|8364.25
|Snap-On
|SNA
|4.58
|4.27
|1189.56
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|TSM
|n/a
|9.14
|n/a
|Texas Capital
|TCBI
|0.95
|0.59
|270.09
|Travelers
|TRV
|2.05
|2.57
|9972.11
|Truist
|TFC
|1.00
|1.20
|5968.46
|Webster Financial
|WBS
|1.47
|1.00
|690.83
|WNS
|WNS
|0.93
|0.90
|304.58
|After markets close
|Assoc Banc-Corp
|ASB
|0.59
|0.56
|332.83
|BancFirst *
|BANF
|1.61
|n/a
|153.91
|Bank OZK
|OZK
|1.42
|1.10
|374.41
|Capital One
|COF
|3.26
|4.96
|9130.81
|CSX
|CSX
|0.49
|0.50
|3731.45
|First Financial *
|FFBC
|0.70
|0.55
|212.34
|First Financial
|FFIN
|0.36
|0.42
|128.41
|Glacier Bancorp
|GBCI
|0.49
|0.69
|213.72
|Hilltop Holdings
|HTH
|0.40
|0.45
|303.02
|Intuitive Surgical
|ISRG
|1.33
|1.14
|1741.46
|Knight-Swift
|KNX
|0.55
|1.41
|1593.21
|PPG Industries
|PPG
|2.13
|1.81
|4841.25
|W.R. Berkley
|WRB
|1.08
|1.12
|2568.06
