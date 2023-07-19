42 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, July 20

There are 29 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Thursday morning and 13 on deck for release after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Thursday morning: American Airlines, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Taiwan Semiconductor. Thursday afternoon, American Express, CSX, Intuitive Surgical, and Schlumberger are releasing quarterly earnings.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Abbott Labs ABT 1.05 1.43 9710.99 American Airlines AAL 1.58 0.76 13736.84 Badger Meter BMI 0.65 0.57 156.86 Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB 0.57 0.51 112.39 Blackstone BX 0.93 1.49 2466.77 D.R. Horton DHI 2.83 4.67 8269.42 East West Banc EWBC 2.21 1.81 660.49 Fifth Third FITB 0.83 0.76 2190.22 Freeport-McMoRan FCX 0.36 0.58 5606.89 Genuine Parts GPC 2.34 2.20 5960.01 Home Bancshares HOMB 0.51 0.47 254.39 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.62 2.59 24634.15 Kenvue KVUE 0.30 n/a 3959.07 KeyCorp KEY 0.32 0.54 1624.50 Manpower MAN 1.62 2.29 4847.06 MarketAxess MKTX 1.57 1.78 179.47 Marsh McLennan MMC 2.12 1.89 5770.58 Newmont Goldcorp NEM 0.41 0.46 2927.48 Nokia NOK n/a 0.10 n/a Philip Morris International PM 1.50 1.48 8756.16 Pool POOL 6.17 7.59 1900.18 SAP SE SAP 1.29 0.96 8364.25 Snap-On SNA 4.58 4.27 1189.56 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM n/a 9.14 n/a Texas Capital TCBI 0.95 0.59 270.09 Travelers TRV 2.05 2.57 9972.11 Truist TFC 1.00 1.20 5968.46 Webster Financial WBS 1.47 1.00 690.83 WNS WNS 0.93 0.90 304.58 After markets close Assoc Banc-Corp ASB 0.59 0.56 332.83 BancFirst * BANF 1.61 n/a 153.91 Bank OZK OZK 1.42 1.10 374.41 Capital One COF 3.26 4.96 9130.81 CSX CSX 0.49 0.50 3731.45 First Financial * FFBC 0.70 0.55 212.34 First Financial FFIN 0.36 0.42 128.41 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 0.49 0.69 213.72 Hilltop Holdings HTH 0.40 0.45 303.02 Intuitive Surgical ISRG 1.33 1.14 1741.46 Knight-Swift KNX 0.55 1.41 1593.21 PPG Industries PPG 2.13 1.81 4841.25 W.R. Berkley WRB 1.08 1.12 2568.06