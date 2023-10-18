36 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, October 19

There are 36 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Of those, 28 are due before the opening bell and 8 after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Of the reports coming Thursday morning, we’ve previewed American Airlines, AT&T, and Freeport-McMoRan. We’ve also previewed earnings reports from CSX and Intuitive Surgical, due after markets close Thursday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Alaska Air
|ALK
|1.87
|2.53
|2871.81
|American Airlines
|AAL
|0.28
|0.69
|13513.59
|AT&T
|T
|0.62
|0.68
|30250.65
|Atlantic Union Bankshares
|AUB
|0.74
|0.74
|180.46
|Badger Meter
|BMI
|0.81
|0.61
|179.12
|BankUnited
|BKU
|0.71
|1.12
|238.02
|Blackstone
|BX
|1.03
|1.06
|2658.53
|East West Banc
|EWBC
|2.02
|2.08
|643.22
|Fifth Third
|FITB
|0.82
|0.91
|2154.13
|Freeport-McMoRan
|FCX
|0.34
|0.26
|5403.48
|Genuine Parts
|GPC
|2.42
|2.23
|5932.01
|Home Bancshares
|HOMB
|0.48
|0.54
|249.35
|Iridium Communications
|IRDM
|0.04
|0.02
|200.09
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|0.27
|0.55
|1555.78
|Lindsay Corp
|LNN
|1.11
|1.62
|157.80
|Manpower
|MAN
|1.35
|2.21
|4710.82
|Marsh McLennan
|MMC
|1.39
|1.18
|5215.49
|Nokia
|NOK
|n/a
|0.10
|n/a
|Philip Morris International
|PM
|1.61
|1.53
|9213.91
|Pool
|POOL
|3.49
|4.78
|1455.61
|Snap-On
|SNA
|4.44
|4.14
|1146.44
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|TSM
|n/a
|10.83
|n/a
|Texas Capital
|TCBI
|1.01
|0.74
|270.26
|Truist
|TFC
|0.81
|1.24
|5703.65
|Union Pacific
|UNP
|2.42
|3.19
|5958.88
|Webster Financial
|WBS
|1.49
|1.46
|686.11
|WNS
|WNS
|1.03
|0.93
|324.13
|After markets close
|Assoc Banc-Corp
|ASB
|0.52
|0.62
|325.26
|BancFirst *
|BANF
|1.49
|n/a
|148.52
|Bank OZK
|OZK
|1.42
|1.08
|387.55
|CSX
|CSX
|0.43
|0.52
|3553.30
|Glacier Bancorp
|GBCI
|0.42
|0.72
|198.44
|Intuitive Surgical
|ISRG
|1.42
|1.19
|1771.10
|Knight-Swift
|KNX
|0.36
|1.27
|1888.50
|WD-40
|WDFC
|1.21
|1.08
|138.20
|Western Alliance Bancorp
|WAL
|1.91
|2.42
|686.59
