36 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, October 19 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 36 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday. Of those, 28 are due before the opening bell and 8 after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the reports coming Thursday morning, we’ve previewed American Airlines, AT&T, and Freeport-McMoRan. We’ve also previewed earnings reports from CSX and Intuitive Surgical, due after markets close Thursday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Alaska Air ALK 1.87 2.53 2871.81 American Airlines AAL 0.28 0.69 13513.59 AT&T T 0.62 0.68 30250.65 Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB 0.74 0.74 180.46 Badger Meter BMI 0.81 0.61 179.12 BankUnited BKU 0.71 1.12 238.02 Blackstone BX 1.03 1.06 2658.53 East West Banc EWBC 2.02 2.08 643.22 Fifth Third FITB 0.82 0.91 2154.13 Freeport-McMoRan FCX 0.34 0.26 5403.48 Genuine Parts GPC 2.42 2.23 5932.01 Home Bancshares HOMB 0.48 0.54 249.35 Iridium Communications IRDM 0.04 0.02 200.09 KeyCorp KEY 0.27 0.55 1555.78 Lindsay Corp LNN 1.11 1.62 157.80 Manpower MAN 1.35 2.21 4710.82 Marsh McLennan MMC 1.39 1.18 5215.49 Nokia NOK n/a 0.10 n/a Philip Morris International PM 1.61 1.53 9213.91 Pool POOL 3.49 4.78 1455.61 Snap-On SNA 4.44 4.14 1146.44 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM n/a 10.83 n/a Texas Capital TCBI 1.01 0.74 270.26 Truist TFC 0.81 1.24 5703.65 Union Pacific UNP 2.42 3.19 5958.88 Webster Financial WBS 1.49 1.46 686.11 WNS WNS 1.03 0.93 324.13 After markets close Assoc Banc-Corp ASB 0.52 0.62 325.26 BancFirst * BANF 1.49 n/a 148.52 Bank OZK OZK 1.42 1.08 387.55 CSX CSX 0.43 0.52 3553.30 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 0.42 0.72 198.44 Intuitive Surgical ISRG 1.42 1.19 1771.10 Knight-Swift KNX 0.36 1.27 1888.50 WD-40 WDFC 1.21 1.08 138.20 Western Alliance Bancorp WAL 1.91 2.42 686.59