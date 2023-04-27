100 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, April 27

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 100 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Seven of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open Thursday. We’ve previewed AbbVie, Altria, American Airlines, and Merck in one article and Caterpillar, Newmont, and Peabody Energy in a second.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|A.O. Smith
|AOS
|0.78
|0.77
|922.05
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|2.5
|3.16
|12230.03
|Altria
|MO
|1.18
|1.12
|4893.88
|American Airlines
|AAL
|0.03
|-2.32
|12212.41
|Applied Industrial
|AIT
|2.15
|1.75
|1115.77
|Arch Coal
|ARCH
|10
|12.89
|767.03
|Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
|AMBP
|0
|1132.19
|AstraZeneca
|AZN
|1.7
|1.89
|10608.45
|Barnes Group
|B
|0.39
|0.41
|312.91
|Baxter
|BAX
|0.49
|0.93
|3601.54
|Bread Financial
|BFH
|6.43
|4.20
|1057.30
|Bristol-Myers
|BMY
|1.97
|1.96
|11497.91
|Brunswick
|BC
|2.38
|2.53
|1713.15
|Carpenter Tech
|CRS
|0.3
|-0.20
|632.50
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|3.79
|2.88
|15274.41
|CBIZ
|CBZ
|1.27
|1.10
|432.66
|CBRE Group
|CBRE
|0.86
|1.39
|7087.03
|CenterPoint
|CNP
|0.46
|0.47
|2749.09
|Church & Dwight
|CHD
|0.77
|0.83
|1351.26
|CMS Energy
|CMS
|0.7
|1.20
|2321.38
|CNX Resources
|CNX
|0.48
|-4.62
|479.58
|Comcast *
|CMCSA
|0.82
|0.86
|29337.21
|Crocs
|CROX
|2.15
|2.05
|857.76
|CTS Corp
|CTS
|0.56
|0.67
|142.89
|Cullen/Frost
|CFR
|2.55
|1.50
|503.93
|Domino’s Pizza
|DPZ
|2.72
|2.50
|1035.23
|DTE Energy
|DTE
|1.36
|2.31
|4899.35
|Eli Lilly
|LLY
|1.73
|2.62
|6866.78
|EMCOR Group
|EME
|1.83
|1.39
|2866.75
|ExlService
|EXLS
|1.61
|1.42
|377.58
|Fidelity Nat’l Info
|FIS
|1.21
|1.47
|3412.37
|First American Financial
|FAF
|0.77
|1.17
|1527.94
|FirstCash *
|FCFS
|1.22
|1.18
|725.91
|FTI Consulting
|FCN
|1.7
|1.66
|795.44
|Gentherm
|THRM
|0.5
|0.41
|357.56
|Grainger
|GWW
|8.53
|7.07
|4075.01
|H&E Equipment
|HEES
|0.65
|0.45
|307.11
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|1.4
|1.45
|1382.17
|Hasbro
|HAS
|0.04
|0.57
|883.06
|Hershey Foods
|HSY
|2.67
|2.53
|2907.64
|Hertz Global
|HTZ
|0.21
|0.87
|2033.44
|Hilton Grand Vacations
|HGV
|0.56
|0.42
|889.73
|Honeywell
|HON
|1.93
|1.91
|8514.10
|Int’l Paper
|IP
|0.47
|0.76
|5029.58
|Integer Holdings
|ITGR
|0.83
|0.78
|352.43
|Intercept Pharma
|ICPT
|-0.6
|-0.58
|72.68
|Interpublic
|IPG
|0.34
|0.47
|2191.80
|IQVIA
|IQV
|2.41
|2.47
|3608.18
|Keurig Dr Pepper
|KDP
|0.33
|0.33
|3297.61
|Kimco Realty
|KIM
|0.39
|0.39
|436.07
|Kirby
|KEX
|0.64
|0.29
|723.67
|Lear
|LEA
|2.5
|1.80
|5592.35
|Lennox Int’l
|LII
|2.47
|2.36
|1033.57
|Lincoln Electric
|LECO
|2.05
|2.10
|1029.41
|Linde plc
|LIN
|3.14
|2.93
|8203.15
|LKQ
|LKQ
|0.96
|1.00
|3264.08
|MarineMax
|HZO
|1.75
|2.37
|609.43
|Mastercard
|MA
|2.71
|2.76
|5638.76
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|0.38
|0.47
|355.06
|Merck
|MRK
|1.34
|2.14
|13807.35
|Mobileye Global
|MBLY
|0.12
|457.29
|Natl Instruments *
|NATI
|0.55
|0.41
|430.51
|Newmont Goldcorp
|NEM
|0.33
|0.69
|2726.79
|Northrop Grumman
|NOC
|5.09
|6.10
|9185.36
|OSI Systems
|OSIS
|1.46
|1.43
|302.92
|Overstock.com
|OSTK
|-0.14
|0.21
|357.59
|Pacific Premier
|PPBI
|0.69
|0.70
|194.49
|Patrick Industries
|PATK
|1.18
|4.93
|834.46
|Peabody Energy
|BTU
|1.33
|-0.88
|1226.77
|Pentair
|PNR
|0.77
|0.85
|996.02
|Quest Diagnostics
|DGX
|1.97
|3.22
|2202.63
|Reliance Steel
|RS
|5.67
|8.42
|3923.12
|Rockwell Automation
|ROK
|2.6
|1.66
|2093.03
|Roper
|ROP
|3.85
|3.77
|1445.80
|S&P Global
|SPGI
|2.92
|2.89
|3064.01
|Sanofi
|SNY
|1.99
|1.94
|10270.00
|Schneider National
|SNDR
|0.45
|0.57
|1487.96
|Sirius XM
|SIRI
|0.07
|0.08
|2173.99
|SolarWinds
|SWI
|0.16
|0.24
|180.01
|Sonic Automotive
|SAH
|1.83
|2.33
|3548.88
|Southern
|SO
|0.71
|0.97
|6139.89
|Southwest Air
|LUV
|-0.23
|-0.32
|5728.28
|Stericycle
|SRCL
|0.44
|0.32
|670.61
|STMicroelectronics
|STM
|1.01
|0.79
|4193.75
|Strategic Education
|STRA
|0.22
|0.54
|259.34
|TechnipFMC
|FTI
|0.02
|-0.03
|1672.20
|Textron
|TXT
|0.99
|0.88
|3111.47
|The Shyft Group
|SHYF
|0.02
|-0.06
|225.96
|Tractor Supply
|TSCO
|1.71
|1.65
|3310.41
|Tradeweb Markets
|TW
|0.53
|0.48
|327.64
|TRI Pointe Homes
|TPH
|0.41
|0.81
|586.76
|Trimas
|TRS
|0.26
|0.50
|208.00
|Valero Energy
|VLO
|7.21
|2.21
|37881.87
|Valley National
|VLY
|0.33
|0.28
|520.58
|Visteon
|VC
|1.18
|1.09
|941.77
|West Pharm
|WST
|1.67
|2.30
|697.28
|WEX
|WEX
|3.2
|2.88
|604.39
|Willis Towers Watson
|WTW
|2.8
|2.66
|2222.08
|WNS
|WNS
|1.02
|0.95
|297.09
|Xcel Energy
|XEL
|0.74
|0.70
|3764.34
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.