100 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, April 27

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 100 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Seven of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open Thursday. We’ve previewed AbbVie, Altria, American Airlines, and Merck in one article and Caterpillar, Newmont, and Peabody Energy in a second.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) A.O. Smith AOS 0.78 0.77 922.05 AbbVie ABBV 2.5 3.16 12230.03 Altria MO 1.18 1.12 4893.88 American Airlines AAL 0.03 -2.32 12212.41 Applied Industrial AIT 2.15 1.75 1115.77 Arch Coal ARCH 10 12.89 767.03 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP 0 1132.19 AstraZeneca AZN 1.7 1.89 10608.45 Barnes Group B 0.39 0.41 312.91 Baxter BAX 0.49 0.93 3601.54 Bread Financial BFH 6.43 4.20 1057.30 Bristol-Myers BMY 1.97 1.96 11497.91 Brunswick BC 2.38 2.53 1713.15 Carpenter Tech CRS 0.3 -0.20 632.50 Caterpillar CAT 3.79 2.88 15274.41 CBIZ CBZ 1.27 1.10 432.66 CBRE Group CBRE 0.86 1.39 7087.03 CenterPoint CNP 0.46 0.47 2749.09 Church & Dwight CHD 0.77 0.83 1351.26 CMS Energy CMS 0.7 1.20 2321.38 CNX Resources CNX 0.48 -4.62 479.58 Comcast * CMCSA 0.82 0.86 29337.21 Crocs CROX 2.15 2.05 857.76 CTS Corp CTS 0.56 0.67 142.89 Cullen/Frost CFR 2.55 1.50 503.93 Domino’s Pizza DPZ 2.72 2.50 1035.23 DTE Energy DTE 1.36 2.31 4899.35 Eli Lilly LLY 1.73 2.62 6866.78 EMCOR Group EME 1.83 1.39 2866.75 ExlService EXLS 1.61 1.42 377.58 Fidelity Nat’l Info FIS 1.21 1.47 3412.37 First American Financial FAF 0.77 1.17 1527.94 FirstCash * FCFS 1.22 1.18 725.91 FTI Consulting FCN 1.7 1.66 795.44 Gentherm THRM 0.5 0.41 357.56 Grainger GWW 8.53 7.07 4075.01 H&E Equipment HEES 0.65 0.45 307.11 Harley-Davidson HOG 1.4 1.45 1382.17 Hasbro HAS 0.04 0.57 883.06 Hershey Foods HSY 2.67 2.53 2907.64 Hertz Global HTZ 0.21 0.87 2033.44 Hilton Grand Vacations HGV 0.56 0.42 889.73 Honeywell HON 1.93 1.91 8514.10 Int’l Paper IP 0.47 0.76 5029.58 Integer Holdings ITGR 0.83 0.78 352.43 Intercept Pharma ICPT -0.6 -0.58 72.68 Interpublic IPG 0.34 0.47 2191.80 IQVIA IQV 2.41 2.47 3608.18 Keurig Dr Pepper KDP 0.33 0.33 3297.61 Kimco Realty KIM 0.39 0.39 436.07 Kirby KEX 0.64 0.29 723.67 Lear LEA 2.5 1.80 5592.35 Lennox Int’l LII 2.47 2.36 1033.57 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.05 2.10 1029.41 Linde plc LIN 3.14 2.93 8203.15 LKQ LKQ 0.96 1.00 3264.08 MarineMax HZO 1.75 2.37 609.43 Mastercard MA 2.71 2.76 5638.76 Medical Properties Trust MPW 0.38 0.47 355.06 Merck MRK 1.34 2.14 13807.35 Mobileye Global MBLY 0.12 457.29 Natl Instruments * NATI 0.55 0.41 430.51 Newmont Goldcorp NEM 0.33 0.69 2726.79 Northrop Grumman NOC 5.09 6.10 9185.36 OSI Systems OSIS 1.46 1.43 302.92 Overstock.com OSTK -0.14 0.21 357.59 Pacific Premier PPBI 0.69 0.70 194.49 Patrick Industries PATK 1.18 4.93 834.46 Peabody Energy BTU 1.33 -0.88 1226.77 Pentair PNR 0.77 0.85 996.02 Quest Diagnostics DGX 1.97 3.22 2202.63 Reliance Steel RS 5.67 8.42 3923.12 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.6 1.66 2093.03 Roper ROP 3.85 3.77 1445.80 S&P Global SPGI 2.92 2.89 3064.01 Sanofi SNY 1.99 1.94 10270.00 Schneider National SNDR 0.45 0.57 1487.96 Sirius XM SIRI 0.07 0.08 2173.99 SolarWinds SWI 0.16 0.24 180.01 Sonic Automotive SAH 1.83 2.33 3548.88 Southern SO 0.71 0.97 6139.89 Southwest Air LUV -0.23 -0.32 5728.28 Stericycle SRCL 0.44 0.32 670.61 STMicroelectronics STM 1.01 0.79 4193.75 Strategic Education STRA 0.22 0.54 259.34 TechnipFMC FTI 0.02 -0.03 1672.20 Textron TXT 0.99 0.88 3111.47 The Shyft Group SHYF 0.02 -0.06 225.96 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.71 1.65 3310.41 Tradeweb Markets TW 0.53 0.48 327.64 TRI Pointe Homes TPH 0.41 0.81 586.76 Trimas TRS 0.26 0.50 208.00 Valero Energy VLO 7.21 2.21 37881.87 Valley National VLY 0.33 0.28 520.58 Visteon VC 1.18 1.09 941.77 West Pharm WST 1.67 2.30 697.28 WEX WEX 3.2 2.88 604.39 Willis Towers Watson WTW 2.8 2.66 2222.08 WNS WNS 1.02 0.95 297.09 Xcel Energy XEL 0.74 0.70 3764.34