10 Earnings Report Due Monday, August 14

There are 10 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday, 6 before U.S. markets open and 4 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI 1.74 n/a .42 Embraer SA ERJ n/a 0.40 n/a JinkoSolar JKS 11.48 0.47 27893.15 Monday.com MNDY 0.17 -0.33 169.25 Reata Pharmaceuticals * RETA -0.48 -1.36 22.72 Roivant Sciences ROIV -0.28 n/a 24.49 After markets close Alcon * ALC 0.64 0.63 2366.93 Definitive Healthcare DH 0.06 -0.05 61.00 Heron Therapeutics HRTX -0.22 -0.55 31.70 Navitas Semiconductor NVTS -0.07 0.26 16.50