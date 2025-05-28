Earnings Live: Can C3.ai Shares Get Back on Track

Key Points
Short interest >16% of float; stock down 32.5% YTD.
Q4 revenue expected at $107.8M; loss of –$0.20 EPS.
AI execution, federal deals, and ARR traction in focus.
Live Updates
C3.ai could jump if this happens
C3.ai has a high bar to clear, but the stock could spike if the company reports Q4 revenue near the top of its $103.6M–$113.6M range, signaling conversion of its widely touted backlog into realized sales. Bulls also need to hear that the pivot to usage-based pricing is starting to deliver sustainable ARR — not just trial activity. Confirmation of revenue quality improvement from usage-based customers could dramatically shift sentiment.
Another key: Federal contract execution. If C3 can tie a meaningful chunk of revenue or guidance to public sector wins — especially DoD or intelligence community deployments — it would validate one of its most defendable demand channels. And while the company remains unprofitable, progress on operating leverage and reduced cash burn would soften the long-term bear case. With short interest at 16% of float, a beat on revenue or guidance could trigger a fast upward squeeze — but it hinges on credible growth signals.
Earnings key to watch
1. Contract Conversion and Backlog Realization
Revenue growth has lagged backlog — this quarter must show that usage-based pricing is driving ARR realization.
2. Federal Pipeline Execution
C3.ai is leaning into government AI adoption. Investors want clarity on timing, renewals, and size of federal awards.
3. AI Monetization Beyond Pilots
Partner momentum with AWS and Microsoft is promising, but monetization beyond pilot programs remains the open question.
4. Path to Profitability
Despite EPS beats, C3 remains unprofitable. Can opex discipline coexist with revenue growth in FY26?
5. Short Interest & Sentiment Risk
With 16% of float short, any miss could accelerate a reversal — but a clean beat might trigger a short squeeze.
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) enters fiscal Q4 2025 earnings with high short interest (~16% of float) and high expectations for a growth inflection. Shares trade at $23.25, down 32.5% year-to-date, as bulls and bears continue to debate whether contract wins and federal AI momentum can convert into sustainable revenue.
Consensus calls for $107.8 million in revenue (+24% YoY) and an adjusted EPS loss of –$0.20. Management previously guided to a range of $103.6M–$113.6M, but the company has historically posted wide gaps between bookings and GAAP revenue. The key question is whether its pivot to usage-based pricing and AI partnerships (notably with Microsoft and AWS) are beginning to drive real ARR growth.
While the stock remains a retail favorite, recent quarters have seen tempered enthusiasm. Investors are watching closely for signs that product-market fit is improving, especially in the government and energy verticals. Without concrete evidence of improving unit economics, skepticism is likely to remain elevated.
