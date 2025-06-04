BARK Inc. (BARK) Earnings Live: Turnaround in Sight but Stock Under Scrutiny

Key Points
-
Shares up nearly 19% in last month, but still down 30% YTD
-
Four straight EPS beats, but still trading at distressed levels
-
Q4 marks a key test for subscription stickiness and retail mix shift
-
Live Updates
Keys to Watch
- Are customer cohorts improving in retention, LTV, and frequency?
- How meaningful are contributions from Petco, Walmart, and Amazon?
- Is gross margin scaling in tandem with EBITDA — or lagging?
The most important question this quarter is whether BARK’s subscriber base is turning into a compounding engine — or merely treading water. The company’s strategy hinges on moving from “volume growth” to “value growth,” meaning that each new cohort delivers higher gross profit and lower churn over time. If recent changes in box customization and upsell logic are working, that should show up in net revenue per subscriber and year-one cohort retention.
Additionally, investors will be closely tracking wholesale and retail distribution trends. The Petco and Walmart partnerships offer scale but risk margin dilution. Guidance and commentary on how retail demand complements (vs. cannibalizes) DTC will help shape gross margin forecasts. Finally, product mix — especially in consumables like treats and supplements — remains a forward growth lever, and investors will want updates on attachment rates.
Consensus Snapshot
- Q4 EPS Estimate: -$0.0046
- Q4 Revenue Estimate: $126.74M
- YoY Revenue Growth: +4.3%
- EBITDA Estimate: $3.08M
- EBITDA Margin: 2.43%
- Short Interest: 7.18% of float
Expectations are low but stable. The Street sees revenue growing just over 4% YoY — modest but consistent with recent guidance and seasonal softness post-holiday. EPS is projected to hover near breakeven, marking the second consecutive quarter of near-neutral net income. More importantly, BARK is expected to show positive EBITDA of $3 million — signaling cost control and improving efficiency in customer fulfillment and logistics.
Gross margin expansion is a key lever. The company is projecting further improvement from Q3’s 60.6% figure, driven by lower fulfillment costs, reduced packaging waste, and higher take rates on curated SKUs. Analysts will also look for improved net revenue per subscriber and a return to sequential subscriber growth after a period of stagnation.
BARK enters its Q4 FY2025 earnings event in the early stages of a potential turnaround. The company’s stock has rebounded 18.8% over the past month but remains down ~30% year-to-date. While the low nominal share price and microcap status keep institutional ownership thin, the equity setup has improved thanks to consistent (albeit small) EPS beats and a pivot toward EBITDA discipline. A clean Q4 could reignite interest, particularly if margin expansion and unit economics signal a move away from pandemic-era inefficiencies.
CEO Matt Meeker has leaned into product diversification and pricing architecture refinement over the past 12 months. This includes an increased focus on BarkBox add-ons, multi-pet plans, and personalized toy rotation. Perhaps most notably, BARK’s strategy is shifting toward omni-channel with expanded Petco and Walmart partnerships. These retail footholds are expected to lower CAC and extend reach beyond DTC-only economics. However, that transition also introduces margin variability and complicates LTV calculations.
The market wants proof that BARK’s cohort quality is improving — i.e., higher retention, larger baskets, and embedded growth mechanics that make CAC spend more efficient. Q4 will be scrutinized not just on revenue, but on cohort health and gross margin leverage.
