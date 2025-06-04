BARK Inc. (BARK) Earnings Live: Turnaround in Sight but Stock Under Scrutiny

Key Points Shares up nearly 19% in last month, but still down 30% YTD

Four straight EPS beats, but still trading at distressed levels

Q4 marks a key test for subscription stickiness and retail mix shift

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

BARK enters its Q4 FY2025 earnings event in the early stages of a potential turnaround. The company’s stock has rebounded 18.8% over the past month but remains down ~30% year-to-date. While the low nominal share price and microcap status keep institutional ownership thin, the equity setup has improved thanks to consistent (albeit small) EPS beats and a pivot toward EBITDA discipline. A clean Q4 could reignite interest, particularly if margin expansion and unit economics signal a move away from pandemic-era inefficiencies.

CEO Matt Meeker has leaned into product diversification and pricing architecture refinement over the past 12 months. This includes an increased focus on BarkBox add-ons, multi-pet plans, and personalized toy rotation. Perhaps most notably, BARK’s strategy is shifting toward omni-channel with expanded Petco and Walmart partnerships. These retail footholds are expected to lower CAC and extend reach beyond DTC-only economics. However, that transition also introduces margin variability and complicates LTV calculations.

The market wants proof that BARK’s cohort quality is improving — i.e., higher retention, larger baskets, and embedded growth mechanics that make CAC spend more efficient. Q4 will be scrutinized not just on revenue, but on cohort health and gross margin leverage.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)