Planet Labs (PL) Earnings Live: Recovery in Motion Amid Discounted Shares

Key Points
-
Stock has rebounded 13% this month but remains down YTD
-
FY26 marks a critical year for margin visibility and backlog credibility
-
Execution pivoting from satellite deployment to monetization
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)
Live Updates
Keys to Watch
- Are new government deals weighted toward multiyear, recurring structures?
- Is commercial churn improving, particularly in agriculture and energy?
- Are gross margins expanding sequentially or still hampered by satellite ops?
The core of PL’s narrative is shifting from “build and deploy” to “retain and scale.” This quarter must show early signs of that transition. Margin expansion — particularly gross margin — is a critical forward metric. Commentary on pricing durability, vertical software integrations, and federal pipeline timing will also carry major weight. Investors want evidence of high-value, low-churn customers with annual or multiyear commitments — especially as space-tech funding dries up and public comps compress.
Further, any disclosure around automation in analytics or packaging tied to GenAI (e.g., satellite intelligence-to-endpoint APIs) would help reframe PL as a strategic partner rather than a data vendor. This reclassification could unlock better revenue multiples longer term, but only if execution supports it.
Consensus Snapshot
- EPS Estimate (GAAP): -$0.088
- EPS Estimate (Non-GAAP): -$0.033
- Revenue Estimate: $62.25 million
- YoY Revenue Growth: +3.0%
- EBITDA Estimate: -$3.03 million
- EBITDA Margin: -4.87%
- Free Cash Flow (prior Q): -$21.6 million
Consensus reflects another unprofitable quarter, though slightly improved on margin. Revenue of $62.25 million represents 3% year-over-year growth — a material deceleration from prior-year rates near 15%. That figure also sits just above the top end of company guidance ($61M–$63M), indicating low investor tolerance for a miss.
The market will scrutinize signs that PL’s fixed cost base is finally stabilizing, particularly as launches slow and variable COGS fall as a share of total opex. EBITDA is expected to remain negative but narrower than Q4’s result. Recent workforce restructuring is also anticipated to show up in lower SG&A. Importantly, the Street will parse whether growth is being achieved through higher recurring customer quality or continued reliance on short-term contracts.
Planet Labs enters its Q1 FY26 report amid a fragile but improving sentiment shift. The company has gained roughly 15% over the past month, clawing back some of the ground lost during a February–April drawdown tied to revenue deceleration and EPS misses. Still down ~1% year-to-date, PL remains deeply discounted relative to its long-term revenue multiple at IPO. The pivot from capital-intensive satellite launches to enterprise-focused data monetization has been in play for four quarters, but visibility into margin structure, contract duration, and customer retention remains inconsistent.
Q1 is expected to reflect continued stabilization in U.S. federal and allied government demand — particularly among intelligence and agricultural segments — and early traction from new vertical SaaS analytics. Management’s last call outlined efforts to enhance net retention through tiered packaging, cross-sell, and usage-based workflows. But commercial churn remains a drag, and PL’s long-term thesis now hinges on its ability to shift from map-as-a-service to embedded data infrastructure.
This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card.
Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.