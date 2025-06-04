Planet Labs (PL) Earnings Live: Recovery in Motion Amid Discounted Shares

Key Points Stock has rebounded 13% this month but remains down YTD

FY26 marks a critical year for margin visibility and backlog credibility

Execution pivoting from satellite deployment to monetization

Planet Labs enters its Q1 FY26 report amid a fragile but improving sentiment shift. The company has gained roughly 15% over the past month, clawing back some of the ground lost during a February–April drawdown tied to revenue deceleration and EPS misses. Still down ~1% year-to-date, PL remains deeply discounted relative to its long-term revenue multiple at IPO. The pivot from capital-intensive satellite launches to enterprise-focused data monetization has been in play for four quarters, but visibility into margin structure, contract duration, and customer retention remains inconsistent.

Q1 is expected to reflect continued stabilization in U.S. federal and allied government demand — particularly among intelligence and agricultural segments — and early traction from new vertical SaaS analytics. Management’s last call outlined efforts to enhance net retention through tiered packaging, cross-sell, and usage-based workflows. But commercial churn remains a drag, and PL’s long-term thesis now hinges on its ability to shift from map-as-a-service to embedded data infrastructure.

