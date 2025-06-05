Rubrik (RBRK) Earnings Live:

Key Points
-
Revenue +38% in first post-IPO report, beating high end of guide
-
Large-deal momentum strong, with RPO +55% and >$1M deals up 66%
-
Stock up modestly post-print as execution validates scale trajectory
-
Live Updates
Rubrik the Rare Winner Tonight
Tonight’s most anticipated earnings have generally been dreary. Lululemon is down 22%, DocuSign down 16%, and Broadcom is down 4%.
So, perhaps its not surprising that after initial gains of 6%, shares of Rubrick are now flat after-hours as of 5:05 p.m. ET.
The company still has its earnings call, but after a furious rally in stocks across the past two months, expectations for earnings have clearly risen.
Shares Surge on Strong Earnings
Shares of RBRK soared in after-hours trading after reporting strong Q1 results. The stock is up 6.02% since the close.
Rubrik kicked off its FY 2026 with impressive Q1 results, exceeding all guided metrics and showcasing strong growth across key areas.
The cyber resilience company reported a 49% year-over-year revenue increase to $278.5 million and a 38% rise in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $1.18 billion. The company now has 2,381 customers generating over $100K in subscription ARR, up 28% from the prior year. CEO Bipul Sinha credited the results to focused innovation and execution, while CFO Kiran Choudary highlighted ongoing progress toward profitability.
Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 80.5%, and free cash flow turned positive at $33.3 million. Rubrik also announced major partnerships with Google Cloud, Deloitte, NTT Data and Rackspace to expand its data protection and AI security offerings.
Looking ahead, Rubrik projects Q2 revenue between $281 million and $283 million and expects full-year revenue to reach up to $1.19 billion.
Risks
1. Channel Saturation and GTM Efficiency Pressure
Rubrik is scaling fast, but sales and marketing spend remains high. If CAC payback extends or sales cycles elongate — especially in regulated verticals — investors may question whether the growth is too expensive. High cash burn without operating leverage risks a rerating, even if ARR expands.
2. Competitive Intensity and Pricing Risk
Rubrik competes with Veeam, Cohesity, and emerging vendors — many with lower-cost backup offerings. While Rubrik has positioned itself as a premium, AI-native cyber recovery platform, pricing pressure could emerge in mid-market deals or renewals. Any sign of discounting or ASP compression would undercut gross margin confidence.
3. Reliance on Cloud Partnerships
Rubrik’s Microsoft and AWS integrations are strengths — but also dependencies. If those partners pivot product strategy, shift co-selling alignment, or prioritize their own tools, Rubrik’s funnel could be disrupted. Partner fatigue or shifting incentives are execution risks not fully priced in.
4. IPO Transition and Reporting Scrutiny
As a newly public company, Rubrik must now meet the rigor of quarterly financial scrutiny. Any inconsistency in disclosure, slippage in RPO, or misalignment between growth and margin could trigger outsized stock reactions. Execution discipline — not just topline growth — will define Rubrik’s post-IPO multiple.
Keys to Watch
1. ARR Growth Trajectory and Large Deal Mix
With ~$784M in ARR entering Q1, the Street expects Rubrik to exit FY25 on a ~$1B ARR run-rate. Key to this is continued growth in $1M+ ARR customers and large enterprise wins. Investors will be looking for sequential adds in that cohort, as well as commentary on deal cycles and retention.
2. Microsoft Partnership Activation
Rubrik’s GTM alignment with Microsoft — particularly around Azure and Office 365 data protection — is seen as a key differentiator. This quarter, investors want evidence that joint field activity is translating to pipeline conversion, particularly in mid-market and public sector verticals. Deal attribution commentary will be closely parsed.
3. Gross Margin Stability and Product Expansion
Last reported gross margin was 78%, among the highest in SaaS. If this holds or improves, it supports the long-term model of Rubrik as a profitable security platform. Management may offer commentary on adoption of new SKUs — including sensitive data classification and policy automation tools — which could lift ASP and reduce churn.
4. RPO Conversion and Billing Patterns
Rubrik’s RPO grew 55% YoY last reported, and Q1 is expected to show how much of that is converting to near-term revenue. Investors will track deferred revenue build and renewal velocity to assess whether the business is front-loaded or recurring. Clean billings execution would reinforce ARR confidence.
Consensus Estimates
Q1 FY2025 Street Estimates:
-
Revenue: $187.2M (+38% YoY)
-
Adjusted EPS: –$0.33
-
Gross Margin: ~78%
-
Adj. EBITDA: –$32.4M
-
ARR (prior disclosed): $784M
-
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $811M
Growth Metrics to Watch:
-
$1M+ ARR Customers: 117 last reported (+66% YoY)
-
Net Revenue Retention: ~120%
-
Multi-product adoption rate: >50%
The Street expects Rubrik to sustain strong revenue momentum into Q2, with guide implications pointing to $200M+ quarterly run-rate before year-end. Analysts are looking for updates to customer count, upsell trends, and vertical-specific traction, particularly in public sector, healthcare, and regulated industries.
Cash burn will remain elevated — EBITDA losses are expected near $30M+ — but the focus is on narrowing those losses quarter over quarter while maintaining high ARR expansion and multi-product attach rates. Any progress toward FCF breakeven or improved CAC payback would be viewed as a sign of operational maturity.
Rubrik enters its first earnings release as a public company with significant expectations baked into its valuation and narrative. The cybersecurity and data resilience platform is positioned as a high-growth, cloud-native alternative to legacy backup and recovery vendors — and the Street is watching closely to see whether that pitch holds up under public scrutiny.
Consensus expects $187.2M in revenue (+38% YoY) and an adjusted EPS loss of –$0.33, sharply improved from –$1.58 YoY. The quarter will test Rubrik’s ability to maintain hypergrowth while narrowing losses and will serve as the first checkpoint for public market investors to evaluate execution quality, GTM leverage, and forward ARR visibility.
Management previously disclosed ARR of $784M and 55% YoY growth in RPO. This quarter is expected to show continued traction in large enterprise deals — especially those tied to Microsoft cloud workloads. A key test will be whether customers adopting Rubrik Security Cloud are scaling usage and adding modules such as threat detection, compliance auditing, and ransomware response automation.
Given Rubrik’s premium valuation and compressed FCF profile, execution on both growth and efficiency must be crisp. Investors will seek signals that sales productivity is improving, gross margins remain near 78%, and that runway remains long even as growth decelerates modestly from IPO-era acceleration.
