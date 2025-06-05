Rubrik (RBRK) Earnings Live: solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Revenue +38% in first post-IPO report, beating high end of guide

Large-deal momentum strong, with RPO +55% and >$1M deals up 66%

Stock up modestly post-print as execution validates scale trajectory

Rubrik enters its first earnings release as a public company with significant expectations baked into its valuation and narrative. The cybersecurity and data resilience platform is positioned as a high-growth, cloud-native alternative to legacy backup and recovery vendors — and the Street is watching closely to see whether that pitch holds up under public scrutiny.

Consensus expects $187.2M in revenue (+38% YoY) and an adjusted EPS loss of –$0.33, sharply improved from –$1.58 YoY. The quarter will test Rubrik’s ability to maintain hypergrowth while narrowing losses and will serve as the first checkpoint for public market investors to evaluate execution quality, GTM leverage, and forward ARR visibility.

Management previously disclosed ARR of $784M and 55% YoY growth in RPO. This quarter is expected to show continued traction in large enterprise deals — especially those tied to Microsoft cloud workloads. A key test will be whether customers adopting Rubrik Security Cloud are scaling usage and adding modules such as threat detection, compliance auditing, and ransomware response automation.

Given Rubrik’s premium valuation and compressed FCF profile, execution on both growth and efficiency must be crisp. Investors will seek signals that sales productivity is improving, gross margins remain near 78%, and that runway remains long even as growth decelerates modestly from IPO-era acceleration.

