Jim Cramer Is Fixated On An International Rotation Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons

One of the world’s most prolific talking heads around the stock market, Jim Cramer needs little introduction in the financial world. The host of MAD MONEY on CNBC, Cramer, has been in the investing and media game for years, and for the most part, he’s got his pulse on the market better than most.

Key Points Jim Cramer is taking a long, hard look at some European names that have been overlooked.

His take is that Europe has been overlooked for too long, and some major brands are experiencing financial growth in the region.

Camer wholeheartedly believes that ignoring Europe would mean ignoring financial gains.

A continent with nearly 750 million people, Cramer believes this region of the world has been overlooked for far too long. Indicating that this region is on the rise, his take is that the state of Europe is very strong, something heavyweight giants like the CEO of Cisco support wholeheartedly.

Europe Is Coming Back

There is no question that Cramer, who believes Wall Street has overlooked Europe unnecessarily, is fixated on the region’s sudden rise and the belief that a host of companies are experiencing significant success.



Cramer notes that there has been an increase in spending, particularly in the technology sector, across Europe. He highlights that even the telecom companies, which have generally been adverse to big spending in the region, are now opening up their wallets in a meaningful and impactful way.



His concern is that Wall Street has ignored Europe for far too long. Still, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and numerous other countries in the European region are now directly on Cramer’s radar.

Amazon (AMZN)

When it comes to Amazon, Cramer specifically highlights that the company has been losing money in Europe for as long as he can remember. Now, the company has turned the corner, showing at least one billion in profit in the last quarter alone, just from European sales. He also thinks that the stock is on the rise, specifically because investors are seeing the growth potential in Europe.

According to online research, Amazon has a market penetration of at least 64% in Germany and approximately 50% of the online market in Spain. This is before you turn your attention to France, where 35% of the spending shoppers do online goes to Amazon. In Italy, nearly 70% of all online spending is directed to Amazon, which further supports Jim’s point that Amazon is a must-watch stock in Europe.

Apple (AAPL)

When you consider that Apple saw a 10% increase in iPhone shipments in Europe in the first quarter of 2025, despite a worldwide decline, it’s another reason in favor of Cramer’s outlook on the company. This led to almost a billion dollars in profit for the first quarter, similar to Amazon’s, just in Europe. Cramer indicates that nobody saw this coming, and yet, it’s a telling sign that Apple is seeing these kinds of numbers in the market.

Burberry (BURBY)

Burberry, headquartered in London, recently announced that it was laying off 20% of its global workforce, but this didn’t stop its stock from jumping in response. On June 25, 2025, the company highlighted that Q1 sales were proof that its resilience in the market was no fluke. It also expects the first quarter of its 2026 financial year to outperform the fourth quarter of 2025, which boosts Cramer’s argument about these specific companies.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

European telecom giant Deutsche Telekom is also back on the rise, especially in light of its recent signing a deal with NVIDIA to establish an AI cloud for European manufacturers in Germany. NVIDIA said it will supply at least 10,000 chips to be used in Deutsche Telekom’s data centers, which is a win for both companies and demonstrates that DT is no longer hesitant to invest significantly. Cramer specifically highlights this willingness to open its wallet as a reason to keep an eye on this stock.

ASML (ASML)

Another company on Cramer’s radar is ASML, a Dutch multinational corporation specializing in the semiconductor industry, which is poised for significant financial growth. The company is standing by its reduced forecast from a month ago, but Cramer doesn’t think anyone is properly paying attention to the stock. He says this is one to watch.

