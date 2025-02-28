This Company Has the World's Most Valuable Brand at $574 billion Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

When you think about the most valuable brands in the world, a few names undoubtedly come to mind. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon will unsurprisingly be at or near the top of the list, but what about the next set of names on the list? Well, we don’t have to keep you in suspense as we can look at data from the Brand Finance Directory and examine subsequent names.

Key Points Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest names on any brand value list are also the largest companies on the planet.

Names like Apple, Microsoft, and Google are undoubtedly going to be in the top five.

At least one company made a giant leap on this list year-over-year thanks to excellent market performance.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more. Trending Video ▶️

Better yet, we can see which brands moved up or down from the year before and whether the last 12 months and a tumultuous year in the market have significantly impacted any brand’s position in the top 20 spots. One important thing to note is that “brand value” here is not the same as the company’s market cap, just the value the name itself brings to the business.

11. T-Mobile

Tak Yeung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 11

2024 position: 9

Country: United States

Global value: $85 billion

Brand Rating: AAA-

Magenta Everything

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

One of the three primary telecommunications companies in the United States, T-Mobile has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands in the country after fighting to move beyond Sprint in the telecom space. Today, it’s one of the top carriers thanks to aggressive and hip advertising, relationships with celebrities, and a C-Suite team that seems to truly understand the needs of its customers.

10. State Grid Corporation of China

China Photos / Getty Images

2025 position: 10

2024 position: 12

Country: China

Global value: $85 billion

Brand Rating: AAA+

State-Owned Electricity

Weiming Xie / Shutterstock.com

The State Grid Corporation of China is one of the world’s largest utility companies, providing electricity to more than 1.1 billion people in China. First established in 2002, there is little argument that the company, best known as “State Grid,” is also one of the world’s largest companies regarding revenue. With over 1.3 million employees, the company also serves beyond China as it has overseas investments in countries like Portugal, Australia, the Philippines, Chile, Brazil, and Italy.

9. NVIDIA

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 9

2024 position: 30

Country: United States

Global value: $87 billion

Brand Rating: $87 billion

NVIDIA Loves AI

JasonDoiy / Getty Images

One of the biggest movers on the Brand Finance Directory, NVIDIA jumped from the 30th spot in 2024 to the 9th spot in 2025. This movement is undoubtedly related to NVIDIA’s big actions in the AI space, which has given it a ton of positive press and jumped its stock market price to new heights. As a result, this company, which was once mostly thought of as a PC gaming brand, is now something entirely different.

8. Facebook

panida wijitpanya / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 8

2024 position: 8

Country: United States

Global value: $91 billion

Brand Rating: AAA-

Meta Everything

Derick Hudson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It goes without saying that Facebook is the world’s largest social media platform, with over 2 billion users. However, Facebook is far more than just a large user base. Unfortunately, connecting with people, including friends and family, isn’t always easy as you can’t see them regularly. Facebook changed everything from sharing baby photos to group invites to activities, which has helped increase its global popularity. From a brand perspective, Facebook is also a terrific advertising partner as it can reach so many different people through many different targeting tools, which has helped massively grow Facebook’s revenue.

7. TikTok

Anatoliy Sizov / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2025 position: 7

2024 position: 7

Country: China

Global value: $105 billion

Brand Rating: AAA-

TikTok Scrolling Forever

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

If there was ever a social media network that enables you to “doom scroll” for hours without ever looking at a clock, it’s TikTok. While the company has been in the news in the United States for a “will they or won’t they” ban, there is no question that TikTok’s popularity is etched in stone. Most importantly, it’s become a search engine replacement to Google for younger generations who also make plenty of purchases from the TikTok shop.

6. Samsung Group

Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 6

2024 position: 5

Country: South Korea

Global value: $110 billion

Brand Rating: AAA

The Apple Rival

georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Too many people tend to put Samsung in a box as Apple’s biggest rival in the tablet and smartphone space, but Samsung is far more. As the manufacturer of the world’s best televisions, refrigerators, home appliances, visual displays, and semiconductors, there is so much more to Samsung than just its Galaxy lineup of smartphones.

5. Walmart

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 5

2024 position: 6

Country: United States

Global value: $137 billion

Brand Rating: AAA

World’s Largest Retailer

jeepersmedia / Flickr

As the United States and the world’s largest retailer, Walmart is seemingly everywhere. With over 10,750 stores operating across 19 countries and over 2.1 million employees at the end of 2024, calling Walmart anything but a retail giant would be incorrect. As a one-stop shop for almost everything in your life, there is very little you can’t find at Walmart, including food, toys, electronics, hobby products, toiletries, pharmacy, and so much more.

4. Amazon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 4

2024 position: 4

Country: United States

Global value: $356 billion

Brand Rating: AAA

Online Shopping Titan

AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon is a company that needs little introduction, as the odds are in favor of anyone reading this article having ordered from Amazon at least once in their lifetime. Six times larger than Walmart in online retail, Amazon is believed to hold as much as 38% of the e-commerce market in the United States. This sizable market share means that Amazon has become a verb for online shopping in the same way Google has for search.

3. Google

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 3

2024 position: 3

Country: United States

Global value: $412 billion

Brand Rating: AAA+

Search Engine Giant

400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Home to one of the largest email providers in the world with Gmail, the largest search engine and the world’s most popular browser, Google is yet another company that needs no introduction. Of course, this is even before you get into Google’s cloud service, its AI platform with Gemini, or the Android operating system, which Google spearheads and is the most popular smartphone operating system in the world.

2. Microsoft

wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2025 position: 1

2024 position: 1

Country: United States

Global value: $461 billion

Brand Rating: AAA+

Found On Computers Everywhere

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Any list of the most valuable companies worldwide will undoubtedly include Microsoft, which powers approximately 72% of the world’s computers today. The Windows platform remains the bread and butter of Microsoft’s brand awareness, though things like CoPilot, Azure, Xbox, and Office 365 are massive revenue drivers. In fact, Azure is now responsible for almost four times more revenue than Windows 11.

1. Apple

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

2025 position: 1

2024 position: 1

Country: United States

Global value: $574 billion

Brand Rating: AAA

Most Valuable Company On Earth

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to learn that Apple is the most valuable company on Earth. With a global market cap approaching $3.5 trillion, Apple is unquestionably the most valuable company in history. Any of Apple’s central business units, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, are, unsurprisingly, Fortune 100 companies all on their own. Combined, these devices and Apple’s services unit continue to push its market value into the stratosphere.