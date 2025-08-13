Live: Will DLocal (DLO) Pop After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Revenue expected to rise 34% YoY as cross-border volume and new geographies continue to scale.

Margin resilience will be tested after Brazil compression and cost upticks in South Africa and Nigeria.

Management is targeting long-term automation leverage while reaffirming full-year guidance

Live Updates Live Coverage

DLocal (Nasdaq: DLO) reports Q2 FY2025 earnings after the close today. The fintech processor is coming off a strong Q1 print and has now posted four straight EPS beats, supported by continued TPV growth and improved geographic diversification.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after DLocal’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

Estimates Snapshot

Q2 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $229.66 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.14

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $958.22 million

EPS: $0.60

DLocal reported $171.28M in revenue and $0.15 in EPS for Q2 FY2024, so current estimates imply +34% revenue growth and a modest EPS decline YoY.

Key Areas to Watch

Brazil Revenue Recovery and Margin Path

Management cited a 20% YoY revenue drop and 27% gross profit decline in Brazil last quarter, driven by mix shifts and $2.5M in one-time costs. Investors will watch for stabilization as comps ease into Q3 and cost headwinds normalize.

TPV Strength and Take Rate Sustainability

Q1 TPV hit $8.1B (+53% YoY), with net revenue growing faster than volume. Key to margins will be whether FX-driven high take rates in Argentina and cross-border mix hold up in Q2.

Expansion in Frontier Markets

Emerging markets outside Brazil and Mexico — notably Chile, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria — are now central to volume growth and carry higher average take rates. Continued merchant expansion in these areas is a key structural tailwind.

Automation and Cost Efficiencies

dLocal is rolling out machine-learning models for authorization optimization, faster integration via AI agents, and streamlined merchant settlements. Management views this as a multi-year driver of cost efficiency and margin scalability.

Dividend Policy and Capital Allocation

After initiating a 30% FCF payout policy and declaring a $0.525/share special dividend in Q1, investors will be watching for any updates on M&A or cash redeployment plans, especially amid recent fintech deal activity.

