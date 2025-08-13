Live: Will DLocal (DLO) Pop After Q2 Earnings Today?

Key Points
-
Revenue expected to rise 34% YoY as cross-border volume and new geographies continue to scale.
-
Margin resilience will be tested after Brazil compression and cost upticks in South Africa and Nigeria.
-
Management is targeting long-term automation leverage while reaffirming full-year guidance
-
Live Updates
Conference Call Has Concluded
Dlocal’s conference call has concluded. Shares are currently up about 20% after hours.
We’ll post our notes from the call shortly.
Conference Call starts in 10 Minutes
Dlocal Shares Now up 16%
Dlocal ran up 6.6% during the trading day and now shares are up another 16% after-hours.
Investors are clearly very happy with 1.) the company’s revenue figures from last quarter and 2.) the comapny raising guidance for 2025.
More Detailed Summary
DLO | dLocal Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.14 [✅]; [DOWN] -7% YoY
- Revenue: $256.5M [✅]; [UP] +50% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 39% [❌]; [DOWN] -200 bps YoY
- Net Income: $42.8M [✅]; [DOWN] -7% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $48.4M; [UP] +156% YoY
Outlook:
- TPV: 40%-50% YoY
- Revenue: 30%-40% YoY
- Gross profit: 27.5%-37.5% YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA: 40%-50% YoY
-
- Upward adjustment on our full-year 2025 guidance for TPV, Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA.
- While we remain optimistic, we encourage careful consideration of the outlined risks including macroeconomic factors and potential currency devaluations.
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $55.8M (Est. $X.XB) [✅]; [UP] +85% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 16% (vs. 10% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $476.9M; [DOWN] -7% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Pedro Arnt: “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth and disciplined execution, with significant acceleration across our key financial metrics. These results are a testament to our high-growth, expanding margin, and healthy free cash flow business model, and they demonstrate the substantial value we provide to our merchants.”
The Numbers...
- Revenue: $256.5 million (expectations were $229.66 million)
- EPS (Normalized): $0.14 (expectations were $.13)
Earnings Are Out
Massive beat, shares are surging 14%.
It's Almost Time
We’re fast approaching the closing bell, and DLocal will report shortly after. Here are a few notes:
- You don’t need to refresh this live blog to receive updates. They should post automatically.
- We expect DLocal to report shortly after the bell, with earnings hitting at about 4:05 p.m. ET.
- We will post 5 to 10 updates with share price reaction, highlights from earnings, and more. Once again, you can receive these updates in one central place simply by leaving this live blog open.
Wall Street Analyst Targets
Consensus Rating:
- 9 analysts total
- 6 Hold | 2 Buy | 1 Strong Buy
- Net rating: Hold
Price Targets:
- Average Price Target: $12.79
- High: $18.00 | Low: $10.00
- Current Price: $11.12
- Implied upside: +15.0%
How DLO Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 FY2025
|+41.67%
|–1.41%
|–4.73%
|–1.26%
|Q4 FY2024
|0.00%
|+0.82%
|+2.72%
|+3.63%
|Q3 FY2024
|+50.00%
|+6.97%
|+10.09%
|+13.12%
|Q2 FY2024
|+66.67%
|+7.65%
|+8.26%
|+5.58%
DLocal has delivered four consecutive EPS beats, but price reactions have turned more muted since Q1 as investors focus on margin pressure and geographic mix.
DLocal (Nasdaq: DLO) reports Q2 FY2025 earnings after the close today. The fintech processor is coming off a strong Q1 print and has now posted four straight EPS beats, supported by continued TPV growth and improved geographic diversification.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after DLocal’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
Estimates Snapshot
Q2 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:
- Revenue: $229.66 million
- EPS (Normalized): $0.14
Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:
- Revenue: $958.22 million
- EPS: $0.60
DLocal reported $171.28M in revenue and $0.15 in EPS for Q2 FY2024, so current estimates imply +34% revenue growth and a modest EPS decline YoY.
Key Areas to Watch
Brazil Revenue Recovery and Margin Path
Management cited a 20% YoY revenue drop and 27% gross profit decline in Brazil last quarter, driven by mix shifts and $2.5M in one-time costs. Investors will watch for stabilization as comps ease into Q3 and cost headwinds normalize.
TPV Strength and Take Rate Sustainability
Q1 TPV hit $8.1B (+53% YoY), with net revenue growing faster than volume. Key to margins will be whether FX-driven high take rates in Argentina and cross-border mix hold up in Q2.
Expansion in Frontier Markets
Emerging markets outside Brazil and Mexico — notably Chile, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria — are now central to volume growth and carry higher average take rates. Continued merchant expansion in these areas is a key structural tailwind.
Automation and Cost Efficiencies
dLocal is rolling out machine-learning models for authorization optimization, faster integration via AI agents, and streamlined merchant settlements. Management views this as a multi-year driver of cost efficiency and margin scalability.
Dividend Policy and Capital Allocation
After initiating a 30% FCF payout policy and declaring a $0.525/share special dividend in Q1, investors will be watching for any updates on M&A or cash redeployment plans, especially amid recent fintech deal activity.
