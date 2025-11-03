IDEXX Laboratories Jumps 15% on Q3 Earnings Beat

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read IDEXX Labratories reported Q3 results that topped both EPS and revenue expectations while raising full-year guidance.

EPS grew by 21% year over year, while revenue increased 13% year over year.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) extended its streak of earnings beats this morning, reporting Q3 results that topped both EPS and revenue expectations while raising full-year guidance. The stock was trading near $656 in early action after the pre-market announcement, holding steady as investors digested the results and prepared for the company’s earnings call at 8:30 AM ET.

Innovation Paying Off

IDEXX delivered strong execution across the board. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.40, beating the $3.14 consensus estimate by $0.26. Revenue hit $1.105 billion, topping the $1.071 billion estimate. Both figures reflect the company’s eighth consecutive quarter of beating EPS expectations, a track record that underscores consistent operational discipline.

The growth came from both major segments. Companion Animal Group (CAG) diagnostics recurring revenue grew 11% reported and 10% organically. Laboratory and Professional Services (LPS) revenue climbed 17% reported and 14% organically. CEO Jay Mazelsky highlighted the impact of new product launches, specifically IDEXX Cancer Dx, new Catalyst specialty tests for Pancreatic Lipase and Cortisol, and inVue Dx, which he described as delivering “powerful new diagnostic capabilities” with “strong execution and global customer adoption.”

Margins and Cash Flow Lead

Operating performance improved meaningfully. Gross profit expanded 14.6% year over year to $683.4 million. Operating income rose 16.8% to $354.8 million, with operating margin expanding 100 basis points. Net income climbed 17.9 percent to $274.6 million. The margin expansion matters here because it shows the company is converting revenue growth into profit growth at an accelerating rate, not just growing the top line.

Cash generation accelerated sharply. Operating cash flow surged 82.8 percent year over year to $402.3 million, while free cash flow reached $371.2 million. That operating cash flow jump is notable. It signals the business is converting earnings into actual cash at a healthy pace, which supports the company’s ability to invest in innovation and return capital to shareholders.

Guidance Raised, Expectations Climb

Management raised full-year 2025 guidance on both revenue and EPS. The company now expects revenue between $4.27 billion and $4.30 billion, representing 9.6 to 10.3 percent growth. EPS guidance moved to $12.81 to $13.01. The increase signals confidence in the second half of the year and reflects confidence in the trajectory of the business heading into year-end.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $3.40 (vs. $3.14 estimated); up 21% year over year

Revenue: $1.105B (vs. $1.071B estimated); up 13% year over year

Gross Profit: $683.4M; up 14.6% year over year

Operating Income: $354.8M; up 16.8% year over year

Operating Margin: Expanded 100 basis points

Net Income: $274.6M; up 17.9% year over year

Operating Cash Flow: $402.3M; up 82.8% year over year

Free Cash Flow: $371.2M

The cash flow acceleration is the quiet strength in this report. When operating cash flow grows 83 percent while revenue grows 13 percent, it reflects operational leverage and disciplined capital management.

What to Monitor

A couple of items warrant attention. Cash and equivalents declined 32.5% year over year to $208.2 million, and shareholders’ equity slipped 3.5% year over year. Neither is alarming on its own, but they’re worth tracking as the company continues to invest in innovation and potentially return capital to shareholders. The cash decline could reflect strategic investments, debt reduction, or shareholder returns, all of which are normal. Equity decline could signal share buybacks or other capital allocation decisions.

Watch how management frames demand trends during the call. With premium valuation multiples already priced into the stock, consistency in execution matters. The company has delivered it for eight quarters. The question now is whether that consistency holds as the year closes and competitive pressures potentially intensify.