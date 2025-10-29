eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Key Points Despite the earnings beat, the company’s shares experienced a decline, suggesting investor concerns about slowing growth momentum for the upcoming quarter.

eBay announced strong third-quarter 2025 earnings, with revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) that exceeded analyst expectations .

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) delivered solid Q3 results on Wednesday, beating both revenue and earnings expectations while raising its full-year outlook. Yet the stock’s reaction told a different story. Shares climbed as high as $101.12 in early afternoon trading before falling around 7% in after hours. The intraday volatility masked an earnings report that investors should take seriously.

Revenue Growth Accelerates, Gross Profit Improves

eBay posted revenue of $2.82 billion, beating the $2.73 billion consensus estimate by $89 million. The 9% year-over-year increase reflects accelerating momentum on the platform. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) climbed 10% to $20.1 billion, outpacing revenue growth and signaling stronger transaction velocity.

Gross profit expanded to $1.999 billion, up 8.11% from $1.849 billion a year ago. That’s the kind of steady improvement that compounds over time. The company is managing its cost structure while scaling the business, which is exactly what you want to see in a mature marketplace.

Earnings Beat Masks Profit Pressure

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.36, topping the $1.33 estimate by $0.03. That extends an impressive streak: eBay has now beaten earnings expectations for eight consecutive quarters, averaging a 5% surprise rate. However, the headline number obscures underlying pressure. Operating income fell 3.19% to $576 million from $595 million, while net income declined 5.84% to $597 million.

The company is investing aggressively in AI integration and new initiatives like live commerce and circular fashion. Those bets are hitting the bottom line. What matters is whether they pay off, and management clearly believes they will.

Cash Generation Surges

Operating cash flow jumped 23.71% to $934 million, a meaningful acceleration. Free cash flow reached $803 million, providing eBay with real flexibility for capital returns. The company returned $757 million to shareholders in Q3 through $625 million in buybacks and dividends. Additionally, The company’s advertising offerings generated $525 million in revenue.

I’d keep an eye on this metric. Strong cash generation gives management room to fund growth initiatives without cutting into shareholder returns, which is exactly the position you want a mature platform to be in.

Key Figures

Revenue: $2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); up 9% YoY

$2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); up 9% YoY Non-GAAP EPS: $1.36 (vs. $1.33 expected); beat by $0.03

$1.36 (vs. $1.33 expected); beat by $0.03 Gross Merchandise Volume: $20.1B; up 10% YoY

$20.1B; up 10% YoY Gross Profit: $1.999B; up 8.11% YoY

$1.999B; up 8.11% YoY Net Income: $597M; down 3.19% YoY

$597M; down 3.19% YoY Operating Cash Flow: $934M; up 23.71% YoY

$934M; up 23.71% YoY Free Cash Flow: $803M

The real story here is cash flow strength combined with modest but consistent revenue acceleration. Operating leverage hasn’t materialized yet, but the cash machine is humming.

Guidance Points to Continued Momentum

Management guided Q4 revenue to $2.83 billion to $2.89 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 to $1.36. Those ranges suggest confidence heading into the holiday season, though the guidance doesn’t signal dramatic acceleration. CEO Jamie Iannone emphasized the company is “transforming the eBay experience through AI built on 30 years of unique insights,” while highlighting expansion of the Authenticity Guarantee program and growth in live commerce.

The tone was upbeat, but realistic. Management isn’t overpromising. They’re focused on execution, which after eight consecutive beats, has earned credibility.