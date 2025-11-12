Live: Serve Robotics 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage
- Serve Robotics (SERV) aims to deploy 2,000 robots by end of 2025 and launch in Chicago as its fifth metro area.
- Serve grew merchant partners from 1,500 to over 2,500 last quarter including a national Little Caesars rollout through Uber Eats.
- The company holds $183M in cash and securities with funding capacity stated through 2026.
erve Robotics reported Q3 FY2025 revenue of $687,000, slightly below the $691,000 consensus estimate ( Miss), and a GAAP net loss of $0.54 per share, wider than the –$0.26 estimate ( Miss). Revenue grew +209% year over year, but higher operating expenses pushed losses deeper as the company scaled deployments and absorbed integration costs from recent acquisitions. Shares are down nearly 3% after hours as investors weigh heavy near-term losses against strong volume and fleet growth momentum.
|Metric
|Actual (Q3 2025)
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$0.687 M
|$0.691 M
|+209%
|❌
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.54
|–$0.26
|(wider)
|❌
|Daily Active Robots
|312
|—
|+429%
|✅
|Daily Supply Hours
|3,781
|—
|+713%
|✅
Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) has become one of the most watched names in autonomous delivery as it races to build the first national-scale robotic delivery network. The company reports its next set of results after the market close, with Wall Street looking for continued operational expansion and a sharper path toward efficiency. Shares have climbed on optimism that Serve’s fleet growth and new partnerships with national restaurant chains could accelerate adoption in urban markets.
CEO Ali Kashani and CFO Brian Read have emphasized that Serve is entering the “scale with precision” phase, growing fast while improving per-robot productivity. The company’s near-term focus is on hitting its 2,000-robot milestone by the end of 2025 and executing its fifth metro-area launch in Chicago.
What to Expect When Serve Robotics Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 2024)
|Revenue
|$691,000
|$221,000
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.26
|–$0.14
|Next Quarter Revenue (Q4 FY25)
|$1.89 million
|$175,000
|Next Quarter EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.28
|–$0.23
|Full-Year 2025 Revenue
|$3.67 million
|$1.81 million
|Full-Year 2025 EPS
|–$0.98
|–$0.67
|FY2026 Revenue
|$35.1 million
|—
|FY2026 EPS
|–$1.21
|—
Key Areas to Watch When Serve Reports
1. Fleet Expansion and Market Coverage
Serve expanded to four metro areas in Q2, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, and soon Chicago, and aims to double its fleet again in the back half of the year. Investors will look for updated fleet counts and whether deployment remains ahead of schedule, given prior acceleration of Gen 3 robot production.
2. Merchant and Partner Ecosystem Growth
The company grew merchant partners from 1,500 to over 2,500 last quarter, including a new national rollout with Little Caesars through Uber Eats. Analysts will watch for additional enterprise partnerships or pilot expansions into grocery and logistics verticals.
3. AI and Autonomy Performance
Serve’s “data and AI flywheel”, where every delivery feeds model improvement, remains central to its thesis. Metrics like intervention rates (down 25% QoQ) and daily operating hours per robot (+20% QoQ) will signal progress in autonomy and cost leverage.
4. Financial Efficiency and Cash Runway
With $183 million in cash and securities on the balance sheet, management reiterated funding capacity through 2026. Investors will gauge how capital spending trends toward self-funded fleet scaling versus potential opportunistic financing.
5. International Expansion and Strategic Vision
Serve’s first international pilot in Qatar demonstrated early global potential. Any hints on additional city launches or partnerships abroad could add a new dimension to growth expectations heading into 2026.