Live: Serve Robotics 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) has become one of the most watched names in autonomous delivery as it races to build the first national-scale robotic delivery network. The company reports its next set of results after the market close, with Wall Street looking for continued operational expansion and a sharper path toward efficiency. Shares have climbed on optimism that Serve’s fleet growth and new partnerships with national restaurant chains could accelerate adoption in urban markets.

CEO Ali Kashani and CFO Brian Read have emphasized that Serve is entering the “scale with precision” phase, growing fast while improving per-robot productivity. The company’s near-term focus is on hitting its 2,000-robot milestone by the end of 2025 and executing its fifth metro-area launch in Chicago.

What to Expect When Serve Robotics Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 2024) Revenue $691,000 $221,000 EPS (GAAP) –$0.26 –$0.14 Next Quarter Revenue (Q4 FY25) $1.89 million $175,000 Next Quarter EPS (GAAP) –$0.28 –$0.23 Full-Year 2025 Revenue $3.67 million $1.81 million Full-Year 2025 EPS –$0.98 –$0.67 FY2026 Revenue $35.1 million — FY2026 EPS –$1.21 —