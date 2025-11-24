Stock Market Live November 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises to Start Holiday-Shortened Week

Live Coverage Has Ended

The S&P 500 closed down 2% for the week on Friday, despite a last minute rebound on the week’s final trading day. That positive momentum is continuing into Monday, however, and this morning the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 0.6% higher.

There’s no major news this morning, but Tuesday should see the now-reopened U.S. federal government deliver retail sales and producer price index data for October. The stock market will then close Thursday, and close early on Black Friday, at 1 p.m.

Earnings

No one — literally no one — is reporting earnings this morning.

S&P 500 component stock Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is expected to report its fiscal Q4 profits this evening however, and analysts predict it will earn $1.58 per share. The stock opened half a percentage point higher this morning.

China’s Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) is expected to report fiscal Q2 numbers on Tuesday morning.

Also reporting tomorrow will be S&P 500 component companies Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) , and Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) .