S&P 500
6,712.80
+1.46%
Dow Jones
46,575.80
+0.58%
Nasdaq 100
24,877.50
+2.42%
Russell 2000
2,413.74
+1.67%
FTSE 100
9,539.80
-0.36%
Nikkei 225
49,516.30
+1.64%
Stock Market Live November 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring in Holiday-Shortened Week
Live Coverage Has Ended

Stock Market Live November 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises to Start Holiday-Shortened Week

Quick Read

  • The S&P 500 closed down 2% last week but is rising ahead of an abbreviated trading week Monday.
  • Markets will close for business Thursday, and close early on Black Friday.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates

ObamaCare Looks Healthy Again

Politico is reporting on a possible compromise in Washington, that could save healthcare consumers thousands of dollars each. The Trump Administration is proposing that, if Congress sets minimum premium payments for ObamaCare recipients, and agrees to limit subsidies to patients earning less than 7x the federal limit for “poverty” income, then it will agree to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for two more years.

Subsidies will otherwise expire in December, rendering ACA policies unaffordable for many consumers.

Cummins Powers Up

A second big S&P 500 stock making moves this morning is engine-maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI). Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook upgrades to buy with a $628 price target, citing comments gleaned from meetings with management.

Cook is forecasting Cummins to earn (adjusted) profits of $23.20 this year, $26.70 in 2026, and $31.60 in 2027. Cummins stock is up more than 2% in response.

The Voo’s gains continue as well, now up 0.9%.

Tractor Supply Drives Higher

What we lack in earnings this morning, we make up for in upgrades and downgrades. First up: Tractor Supply (Nasdaq: TSCO).

Shares of the suburban grain & supply chain (and S&P 500 component) are up 2.5% this morning after Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the shares to buy with a $64 price target.

“In a backdrop plagued by ongoing consumer uncertainty,” says Matuszewski, “we see TSCO shares providing a nice ‘hedge’ given the resilience of TSCO’s customer demographic and momentum behind early‑stage, needle‑moving growth initiatives.” The analyst forecasts double-digit earnings per share growth in 2026.

The Voo is also moving higher, now up 0.7%.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The S&P 500 closed down 2% for the week on Friday, despite a last minute rebound on the week’s final trading day. That positive momentum is continuing into Monday, however, and this morning the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 0.6% higher.

There’s no major news this morning, but Tuesday should see the now-reopened U.S. federal government deliver retail sales and producer price index data for October. The stock market will then close Thursday, and close early on Black Friday, at 1 p.m.

Earnings

No one — literally no one — is reporting earnings this morning.

S&P 500 component stock Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is expected to report its fiscal Q4 profits this evening however, and analysts predict it will earn $1.58 per share. The stock opened half a percentage point higher this morning.

China’s Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) is expected to report fiscal Q2 numbers on Tuesday morning.

Also reporting tomorrow will be S&P 500 component companies Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) , and Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) .

 

By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live November 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises to Start Holiday-Shortened Week

© Fly View Productions / Getty Images

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live May 30: Trump Tariffs Rise from the Dead, S&P 500 (VOO) Stumbles
Joel South | May 30, 2025

Stock Market Live May 30: Trump Tariffs Rise from the Dead, S&P 500 (VOO) Stumbles

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live August 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Edges Higher as Investors Await Powell Comments
Joel South | Aug 22, 2025

Stock Market Live August 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Edges Higher as Investors Await Powell Comments

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live August 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as Inflation Heats Up
Joel South | Aug 29, 2025

Stock Market Live August 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as Inflation Heats Up

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Government Shutdown Nears End
Joel South | Nov 10, 2025

Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Government Shutdown Nears End

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports
Joel South | Nov 20, 2025

Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live June 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tracks Oil Prices Higher as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds
Joel South | Jun 25, 2025

Stock Market Live June 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tracks Oil Prices Higher as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live June 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Moves Higher on China Trade Deal Hopes
Joel South | Jun 27, 2025

Stock Market Live June 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Moves Higher on China Trade Deal Hopes

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live June 5: Trump and Xi Talk, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises
Joel South | Jun 5, 2025

Stock Market Live June 5: Trump and Xi Talk, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Joel South | Sep 30, 2025

Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 20,088,860
+$35.13
+10.33%
$375.33
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,162,900
+$12.16
+8.73%
$151.35
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 17,488,784
+$16.66
+8.03%
$224.03
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 61,289,657
+$28.32
+7.24%
$419.41
Tyson Foods
TSN Vol: 4,025,799
+$3.83
+7.13%
$57.50

Top Losing Stocks

Copart
CPRT Vol: 7,715,869
-$1.53
3.74%
$39.21
Tyler Technologies
TYL Vol: 224,519
-$14.90
3.15%
$457.87
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,740,606
-$3.73
2.86%
$126.90
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 3,295,302
-$0.66
2.71%
$23.52
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 3,458,772
-$0.42
2.61%
$15.48