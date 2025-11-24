Stock Market Live November 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises to Start Holiday-Shortened Week
- The S&P 500 closed down 2% last week but is rising ahead of an abbreviated trading week Monday.
- Markets will close for business Thursday, and close early on Black Friday.
Live Updates
ObamaCare Looks Healthy Again
Politico is reporting on a possible compromise in Washington, that could save healthcare consumers thousands of dollars each. The Trump Administration is proposing that, if Congress sets minimum premium payments for ObamaCare recipients, and agrees to limit subsidies to patients earning less than 7x the federal limit for “poverty” income, then it will agree to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for two more years.
Subsidies will otherwise expire in December, rendering ACA policies unaffordable for many consumers.
Cummins Powers Up
A second big S&P 500 stock making moves this morning is engine-maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI). Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook upgrades to buy with a $628 price target, citing comments gleaned from meetings with management.
Cook is forecasting Cummins to earn (adjusted) profits of $23.20 this year, $26.70 in 2026, and $31.60 in 2027. Cummins stock is up more than 2% in response.
The Voo’s gains continue as well, now up 0.9%.
Tractor Supply Drives Higher
What we lack in earnings this morning, we make up for in upgrades and downgrades. First up: Tractor Supply (Nasdaq: TSCO).
Shares of the suburban grain & supply chain (and S&P 500 component) are up 2.5% this morning after Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the shares to buy with a $64 price target.
“In a backdrop plagued by ongoing consumer uncertainty,” says Matuszewski, “we see TSCO shares providing a nice ‘hedge’ given the resilience of TSCO’s customer demographic and momentum behind early‑stage, needle‑moving growth initiatives.” The analyst forecasts double-digit earnings per share growth in 2026.
The Voo is also moving higher, now up 0.7%.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The S&P 500 closed down 2% for the week on Friday, despite a last minute rebound on the week’s final trading day. That positive momentum is continuing into Monday, however, and this morning the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 0.6% higher.
There’s no major news this morning, but Tuesday should see the now-reopened U.S. federal government deliver retail sales and producer price index data for October. The stock market will then close Thursday, and close early on Black Friday, at 1 p.m.
Earnings
No one — literally no one — is reporting earnings this morning.
S&P 500 component stock Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is expected to report its fiscal Q4 profits this evening however, and analysts predict it will earn $1.58 per share. The stock opened half a percentage point higher this morning.
China’s Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA) is expected to report fiscal Q2 numbers on Tuesday morning.
Also reporting tomorrow will be S&P 500 component companies Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) , and Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) .