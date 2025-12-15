Is Google Now Unstoppable?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

A year ago, the narrative was simple: OpenAI would eat Google’s lunch. ChatGPT was the future of search, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was a lumbering giant about to be disrupted. Fast forward to December 2025, and the story has flipped. Google just delivered its first $100 billion quarter, the stock has more than doubled from its early-2025 lows, and real-money prediction markets give the company 89% odds of having the best AI model by year-end. The question isn’t whether Google survived the AI threat. It’s whether anyone can stop them now.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Start with Q3 2025. Revenue hit $102.35 billion, up 26% year-over-year. What matters is the quality of that growth. Operating margins sit at 30.5%, profit margins at 32%, and return on equity at 35%. Google is printing money at a scale and efficiency that would make a toll bridge operator jealous. Earnings grew 35% despite the company already sitting at $385 billion in annual revenue. That’s not supposed to happen.

Compare that to the competition. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) grew revenue 18% in Q1 2026 but took a $3.1 billion hit on OpenAI investment losses: a $0.41 drag on EPS. Azure is growing at 40%, but the company is paying dearly for its AI bet. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw AWS growth re-accelerate to 20%, but operating margins remain stuck at 11%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew just 8%, missing revenue estimates. Meta (NASDAQ:META) matched Google’s 26% revenue growth but got hit with a $15.93 billion tax charge that obliterated reported earnings.

The AI Advantage

Here’s where Google separated from the pack. While Microsoft was writing checks to OpenAI and Meta was burning cash on Reality Labs, Google already owned the infrastructure. Sundar Pichai laid it out on the Q3 call: “Our full stack approach to AI is delivering strong momentum and we’re shipping at speed, including the global rollout of AI Overviews and AI Mode in Search in record time.”

The company didn’t need to acquire AI capability. It built TPUs, trained models in-house, and integrated Gemini across 650 million monthly active users. Google Cloud grew 34% to $15.2 billion, faster than AWS and with better margins. The prediction market data is stunning: 89% probability that Google has the best AI model by year-end. OpenAI sits at 7%.

The Moat Widens

What makes Google potentially unstoppable isn’t just current performance, it’s the structural advantages compounding. The company has zero analyst sell ratings. The stock trades at 30.5x earnings, which looks reasonable given 35% earnings growth. Capital expenditures will hit $91-93 billion in 2025, but unlike competitors, Google is generating the cash flow to fund it internally while maintaining 32% profit margins.

The bears were wrong about AI disruption. Google didn’t just survive. It turned the threat into an accelerant. Whether that makes them truly unstoppable depends on whether you think anyone can match their combination of scale, profitability, and technical capability. Right now, the market is betting they can’t.