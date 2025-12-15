S&P 500
6,815.80
-0.21%
Dow Jones
48,314.20
-0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

Is Google Now Unstoppable?

Quick Read

  • Google delivered $102.35B in Q3 revenue with 32% profit margins and 35% earnings growth.
  • Microsoft took a $3.1B hit on OpenAI investment losses while Google built AI infrastructure in-house.
  • Prediction markets give Google 89% odds of having the best AI model by year-end versus 7% for OpenAI.
  • If you’re thinking about retiring or know someone who is, there are three quick questions causing many Americans to realize they can retire earlier than expected. take 5 minutes to learn more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Jeremy Phillips Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is Google Now Unstoppable?

© 24/7 Wall St.

A year ago, the narrative was simple: OpenAI would eat Google’s lunch. ChatGPT was the future of search, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was a lumbering giant about to be disrupted. Fast forward to December 2025, and the story has flipped. Google just delivered its first $100 billion quarter, the stock has more than doubled from its early-2025 lows, and real-money prediction markets give the company 89% odds of having the best AI model by year-end. The question isn’t whether Google survived the AI threat. It’s whether anyone can stop them now.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Start with Q3 2025. Revenue hit $102.35 billion, up 26% year-over-year. What matters is the quality of that growth. Operating margins sit at 30.5%, profit margins at 32%, and return on equity at 35%. Google is printing money at a scale and efficiency that would make a toll bridge operator jealous. Earnings grew 35% despite the company already sitting at $385 billion in annual revenue. That’s not supposed to happen.

Compare that to the competition. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) grew revenue 18% in Q1 2026 but took a $3.1 billion hit on OpenAI investment losses: a $0.41 drag on EPS. Azure is growing at 40%, but the company is paying dearly for its AI bet. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw AWS growth re-accelerate to 20%, but operating margins remain stuck at 11%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew just 8%, missing revenue estimates. Meta (NASDAQ:META) matched Google’s 26% revenue growth but got hit with a $15.93 billion tax charge that obliterated reported earnings.

The AI Advantage

Here’s where Google separated from the pack. While Microsoft was writing checks to OpenAI and Meta was burning cash on Reality Labs, Google already owned the infrastructure. Sundar Pichai laid it out on the Q3 call: “Our full stack approach to AI is delivering strong momentum and we’re shipping at speed, including the global rollout of AI Overviews and AI Mode in Search in record time.”

The company didn’t need to acquire AI capability. It built TPUs, trained models in-house, and integrated Gemini across 650 million monthly active users. Google Cloud grew 34% to $15.2 billion, faster than AWS and with better margins. The prediction market data is stunning: 89% probability that Google has the best AI model by year-end. OpenAI sits at 7%.

The Moat Widens

What makes Google potentially unstoppable isn’t just current performance, it’s the structural advantages compounding. The company has zero analyst sell ratings. The stock trades at 30.5x earnings, which looks reasonable given 35% earnings growth. Capital expenditures will hit $91-93 billion in 2025, but unlike competitors, Google is generating the cash flow to fund it internally while maintaining 32% profit margins.

The bears were wrong about AI disruption. Google didn’t just survive. It turned the threat into an accelerant. Whether that makes them truly unstoppable depends on whether you think anyone can match their combination of scale, profitability, and technical capability. Right now, the market is betting they can’t.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

Google Is Secretly Winning the AI Race. Why I’d Buy Before Wall Street Realizes
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Google Is Secretly Winning the AI Race. Why I’d Buy Before Wall Street Realizes

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been the odd one out in the Magnificent Seven for a while. The stock didn’t make…
OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?
Rich Duprey |

OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?

Nvidia’s Unstoppable Momentum in the AI Era Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear, transforming from a gaming graphics powerhouse…
Is NVIDIA’s Stock to Headed to $2,000 Per Share?
Eric Bleeker |

Is NVIDIA’s Stock to Headed to $2,000 Per Share?

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues marching higher seemingly every day and now sits just shy of $1,000 per share, with a…
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Bear, & Baseline Forecasts (Dec 12)
Joel South |

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Bear, & Baseline Forecasts (Dec 12)

24/7 Wall St. makes bullish, bearish, and baseline cases for where Amazon's share price will be at the end of…
This Nuclear Play Trades at 61% Premium Despite Earnings Falling 22% This Quarter
William Temple |

This Nuclear Play Trades at 61% Premium Despite Earnings Falling 22% This Quarter

Constellation Energy (Nasdaq: CEG) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) both missed Q3 2025 revenue expectations, but the stories reveal fundamentally…
Nvidia’s Q3 Earnings Trounced Expectations. Here’s Why Wall Street is Still Selling
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Nvidia’s Q3 Earnings Trounced Expectations. Here’s Why Wall Street is Still Selling

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported blockbuster earnings in Q3, with many believing that the report was enough to put an end to…
Prediction: Meta Will Be Bigger than Amazon in 3 Years
Chris MacDonald |

Prediction: Meta Will Be Bigger than Amazon in 3 Years

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 10
Joel South |

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 10

We have crunched the numbers and here is our best estimates about Amazon’s share price through the rest of the…
OpenAI’s $1 Trillion IPO
Douglas A. McIntyre |

OpenAI’s $1 Trillion IPO

An initial public offering could value artificial intelligence company OpenAI at $1 trillion. However, there are several risks to that…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51