S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

How Caterpillar Crushed the Magnificent 7 in 2025 — And It’s Not Done Yet!

Quick Read

  • Caterpillar (CAT) rose 61% in 2025 to become the top Dow performer. Caterpillar outpaced six of the seven Magnificent 7 tech stocks.
  • Caterpillar’s Energy and Transportation segment drove gains with Q3 power generation sales up 31% from AI data center demand.
  • Caterpillar raised guidance to 5% to 7% annual sales growth through 2030 with adjusted operating margins reaching 21% to 25% at $100B sales.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How Caterpillar Crushed the Magnificent 7 in 2025 — And It’s Not Done Yet!

© Scott Olson / Getty Images

While artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate market headlines in 2025, many of the stocks most closely tied to the technology — the Magnificent 7 stocks of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — have shown volatility or lagged. 

Six of the seven have experienced mixed or negative returns at points throughout the year, with broad concerns over valuations, sector rotations, and sustainability weighing on performance. In contrast, one unexpected name has outperformed six of the seven: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), the heavy equipment manufacturer. On a total return basis (capital appreciation plus dividends), Caterpillar trails only Alphabet by about one percentage point or so as of last Friday’s close. Yet less than two weeks ago, Caterpillar was even ahead of Alphabet in year-to-date gains. 

So, how is a traditional industrial company easily outpacing some of the world’s largest tech giants?

Caterpillar’s Strong 2025 Performance

Caterpillar has risen approximately 61% in 2025 compared to Alphabet’s roughly 62% gain, leaving the heavy equipment manufacturer just behind the tech behemoth and with the potential to surpass it by year-end. 

It also stands as the top performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, edging out Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in second place, and significantly outpacing the rest of the Magnificent 7, with only Nvidia, which has returned almost 35% this year, coming close.

What Is Doing the Heavy Lifting for Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s outperformance stems from strong demand in its Energy and Transportation segment, particularly generators and power equipment for AI data centers and infrastructure. Partnerships like the one with Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) for data center power solutions have highlighted Caterpillar’s role in supporting AI growth. 

Enduring global infrastructure spending and mining demand have also contributed, but the real standout has been in power generation and oil and gas, segments that saw sales rise 31% and 20%, respectively, in the third quarter. 

Tariffs posed challenges earlier in the year, with estimated costs up to $1.8 billion in 2025, but the company mitigated impacts through cost controls and pricing adjustments. Still, inflation continues to weigh on margins, with consolidated operating profits slipping 3%.

However, these drivers that carried Caterpillar higher in 2025 appear sustainable into 2026, with analysts pointing to ongoing AI-related power needs and potential infrastructure rebounds. The risks of tariff escalation and cyclical slowdowns in construction or mining remain present.

Key Takeaway

Cyclical stocks like Caterpillar often deliver the best returns when bought during downturns to capture upside as cycles recover. Caterpillar began rising in late 2022, gained strongly in 2023, and delivered about 24% returns in 2024. In 2025, shares faltered on tariff fears in April before doubling from those lows.

At this point in the cycle, Caterpillar remains a solid holding, with tailwinds from AI infrastructure and global demand likely continuing into next year and beyond. Their strength allowed management to raise guidance for the next five years.

Caterpillar is now expecting 5% to 7% compound annual sales growth through 2030, adjusted operating margins of 15% to 19% at $60 billion in sales and 21% to 25% at $100 billion in sales, and $6 billion to $15 billion in free cash flow—a 20% to 50% increase over prior estimates. While valuations are elevated with the stock trading well above its five-year average across most metrics, the structural shift toward power generation supports further gains rather than an imminent peak. 

AI’s strong tailwinds will likely carry Caterpillar stock beyond the typical cyclical decline, and though investors should monitor economic indicators and keep an eye on whether AI is truly in a bubble phase or not, taking profits now may be premature given the outlook.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Caterpillar’s Stock Up 12% After Impressive Q3 Earnings

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) delivered a solid quarter that beat on both earnings and revenue, signaling resilient demand across its…
Manufacturing Slumps for 5 Months: 3 Top Stocks to Lead the Recovery
Rich Duprey |

Manufacturing Slumps for 5 Months: 3 Top Stocks to Lead the Recovery

Outrunning Manufacturing’s Recession The U.S. manufacturing sector is grappling with a significant downturn, as shown by the latest ISM Manufacturing…
Did This Stock Oust Tesla From the Magnificent 7?
Rich Duprey |

Did This Stock Oust Tesla From the Magnificent 7?

The Magnificent Seven Still Powers the S&P 500 The Magnificent Seven have been the S&P 500’s rocket fuel, driving the…
Deere Calls 2026 the Bottom as Caterpillar Rides Energy Growth Past Estimates
William Temple |

Deere Calls 2026 the Bottom as Caterpillar Rides Energy Growth Past Estimates

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) both reported results showing the same headwinds hitting in very different…
November’s Infrastructure Winner: The $43B Company Beating Industry Titans on Every Metric
Jeremy Phillips |

November’s Infrastructure Winner: The $43B Company Beating Industry Titans on Every Metric

Infrastructure stocks delivered mixed signals in Q3 2025, with companies navigating margin pressures, strong demand dynamics, and varying operational efficiency.…
These 3 Boring Stocks Are Delivering the Dow’s Biggest Wins in 2025
Rich Duprey |

These 3 Boring Stocks Are Delivering the Dow’s Biggest Wins in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is having a superb year, up nearly 13%…
You Won’t Believe the Top 5 Robinhood Stock Beating AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA in 2025.
Rich Duprey |

You Won’t Believe the Top 5 Robinhood Stock Beating AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA in 2025.

The investing landscape has shifted dramatically, particularly over the past decade, as platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) empowered millions to trade…
Here’s Why Nvidia Is Due for a 33% Correction or Worse in 2025
Rich Duprey |

Here’s Why Nvidia Is Due for a 33% Correction or Worse in 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the most valuable stock on the market. With a capitalization of $3.6 trillion, it surpassed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)…
3 Magnificent Seven Stocks To Load Up on with the Nasdaq Composite in a Correction
Vandita Jadeja |

3 Magnificent Seven Stocks To Load Up on with the Nasdaq Composite in a Correction

The temporary tariff pause has had a positive impact on the market, but investors must remember that this is not…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80