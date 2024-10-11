China Leads Asia in MLRS Firepower Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has made significant strides over the past few decades in terms of enhancing its artillery capabilities, namely its Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) units

One of the more advanced units is the PHL-03, a system capable of launching 300mm rockets

Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation Limited) is a Chinese state-owned defense company that was founded in 1980. This company plays a key role in China’s military-industrial complex

Over the past decades, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has made significant strides in enhancing its artillery capabilities, namely its Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) units. China’s recent modernization efforts are largely reflected in these rocket systems especially in terms of their sophistication and firepower. (China’s 5 biggest military advantages.)

China, Russia, and North Korea occupy an elite club as the three nations in Asia with the most significant MLRS capabilities. Each of these countries has a respectable MLRS army numbering around or above 3,000 units. The next closest country has around 800 units.

Aside from having a sizable MLRS army, China also has a fairly advanced force as well with a majority of these being domestically produced. One of the more advanced units is the PHL-03, a system capable of launching 300mm rockets, made by Norinco.

For some quick background, Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation Limited) is a Chinese state-owned defense company that was founded in 1980. This company plays a key role in China’s military-industrial complex producing tanks, MLRS, artillery and small arms for the PLA.

Other MLRS units used by Chinese forces are the AR1A and AR3, which are also produced by Norinco. These units are highly mobile and modular, capable of firing both guided and unguided rockets.

While China has a very large and advanced force, other Asian nations also have formidable forces, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these MLRS armies. (Russia maintains tank supremacy in Asia, China falls short.)

To identify the Asian countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the largest MLRS armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

40. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 13

13 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 26

26 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Yemen has 177 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 53 fighter aircraft, and 61 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

39. Qatar

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 16

16 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

38. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total MLRS: 17

17 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 120 military aircraft (including 18 fighter aircraft and 74 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.6 million.

37. Singapore

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 24

24 Total tanks: 170

170 Total artillery: 137

137 Total military vehicles: 8,318

8,318 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Singapore has 247 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

36. Thailand

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 26

26 Total tanks: 648

648 Total artillery: 639

639 Total military vehicles: 14,040

14,040 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 501 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 73 fighter aircraft, and 231 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.

35. Kuwait

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 27

27 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

34. Lebanon

mcanevet / Flickr

Total MLRS: 30

30 Total tanks: 204

204 Total artillery: 458

458 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 81 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 69 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

33. Sri Lanka

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 32

32 Total tanks: 182

182 Total artillery: 175

175 Total military vehicles: 3,708

3,708 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 86 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

32. Malaysia

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 36

36 Total tanks: 48

48 Total artillery: 196

196 Total military vehicles: 13,965

13,965 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Malaysia has 143 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 52 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.2 million.

31. Kyrgyzstan

Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 36

36 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 370

370 Total military vehicles: 2,772

2,772 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 6 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.1 million.

30. Tajikistan

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total MLRS: 45

45 Total tanks: 80

80 Total artillery: 90

90 Total military vehicles: 4,650

4,650 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.2 million.

29. Japan

Hunini / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 54

54 Total tanks: 518

518 Total artillery: 653

653 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7million.

28. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 63

63 Total tanks: 313

313 Total artillery: 567

567 Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 474 military aircraft (including 37 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 210 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.

27. Laos

玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 64

64 Total tanks: 130

130 Total artillery: 127

127 Total military vehicles: 1,880

1,880 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Laos has 34 military aircraft (including 27 helicopters). Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.8 million.

26. Bangladesh

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 71

71 Total tanks: 320

320 Total artillery: 464

464 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

25. Georgia

Lynx-extra / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 82

82 Total tanks: 235

235 Total artillery: 267

267 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

24. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Total MLRS: 88

88 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

23. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 100

100 Total tanks: 221

221 Total artillery: 182

182 Total military vehicles: 736

736 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 64 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.

22. Mongolia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 120

120 Total tanks: 470

470 Total artillery: 150

150 Total military vehicles: 3,600

3,600 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 11 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

21. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 143

143 Total tanks: 270

270 Total artillery: 83

83 Total military vehicles: 5,526

5,526 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 191 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 100 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.

20. Israel

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 150

150 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

19. Turkmenistan

Kerri-Jo Stewart / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 160

160 Total tanks: 680

680 Total artillery: 530

530 Total military vehicles: 8,312

8,312 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 90 military aircraft (including 28 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

18. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 162

162 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 282

282 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, The United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

17. Azerbaijan

Sefer azeri / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 218

218 Total tanks: 920

920 Total artillery: 594

594 Total military vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 144 military aircraft (including 11 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.

16. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 223

223 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 750 military aircraft (including 286 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

15. Turkey

The Presidential Press and Information Office of Azerbaijan / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 286

286 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

14. Kazakhstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 407

407 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 696

696 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

13. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 425

425 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 371 military aircraft (including 35 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

12. Vietnam

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 450

450 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total artillery: 880

880 Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 226 military aircraft (including 33 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 99 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 104.8 million.

11. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 490

490 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 914 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 262 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

10. Cambodia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 497

497 Total tanks: 322

322 Total artillery: 240

240 Total military vehicles: 4,094

4,094 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 24 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 16.9 million.

9. South Korea

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 581

581 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

8. Myanmar

Srđan Popović / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 586

586 Total tanks: 705

705 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

7. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 602

602 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,434 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 387 fighter aircraft, and 352 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

6. Syria

Минобороны России / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 614

614 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

5. India

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 702

702 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,296 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 606 fighter aircraft, and 869 helicopters). India has 1.5 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

4. Iran

Mahdi Ghorbani / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 775

775 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

3. North Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 2,920

2,920 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 951 military aircraft (including 132 attack aircraft, 440 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1.3 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.0 million.

2. Russia

Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,255 military aircraft (including 730 attack aircraft, 809 fighter aircraft, and 1,547 helicopters). Russia has 1.3 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.

1. China

Total MLRS: 3,180

3,180 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,304 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,207 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2.03 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

