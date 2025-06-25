Military

U.S. Navy Has More Personnel Than All Other NATO Navies Combined

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • The US Navy is the cornerstone of NATO naval power

  • With more aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines than any country in the world, the US Navy can project power with unmatched reach

  • The US Navy has more personnel than the combined navies of every NATO member.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The US Navy stands as the backbone to NATO naval power. With more aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines than any country in the world, the US Navy can project power with unmatched reach. In fact, in terms of manpower alone, the US Navy has more personnel than the combined navies of every NATO member. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO alliance and how its navies rank in terms of personnel.

To determine the NATO countries with the most navy personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on navy personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no navy personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most navy personnel in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Nato national Flag textile cloth fabric waving on the top
EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

26. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 350
  • Total army personnel: 6,500
  • Total air force personnel: 610
  • Active military personnel: 7,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia’s navy personnel operate 2 total naval vessels, all of which are offshore patrol vessels.

25. Estonia

marine_corps / Flickr
  • Total navy personnel: 500
  • Total army personnel: 4,000
  • Total air force personnel: 1,570
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 78,800
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia’s navy personnel operate 8 total naval vessels, including 4 offshore patrol vessels.

24. Montenegro

Montenegro | Kotor in a beautiful summer day, Montenegro
MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 550
  • Total army personnel: 1,500
  • Total air force personnel: 350
  • Active military personnel: 2,350
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro’s navy personnel operate 14 total naval vessels, including 2 offshore patrol vessels.

23. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 700
  • Total army personnel: 14,500
  • Total air force personnel: 1,500
  • Active military personnel: 23,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 104,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania’s navy personnel operate 14 total naval vessels, including 7 offshore patrol vessels.

22. Albania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 1,000
  • Total army personnel: 2,335
  • Total air force personnel: 660
  • Active military personnel: 6,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania’s navy personnel operate 19 total naval vessels, all of which are offshore patrol vessels.

21. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 1,000
  • Total army personnel: 6,700
  • Total air force personnel: 250
  • Active military personnel: 17,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 36,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia’s navy personnel operate 18 total naval vessels, including 11 offshore patrol vessels.

20. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 1,300
  • Total army personnel: 12,120
  • Total air force personnel: 6,500
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,400
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium’s navy personnel operate 9 total naval vessels, including 2 frigates and 2 offshore patrol vessels.

19. Croatia

Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... by young shanahan
Croatia&#039;s best loved politicia... (CC BY 2.0) by young shanahan
  • Total navy personnel: 1,365
  • Total army personnel: 7,075
  • Total air force personnel: 1,260
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,100
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia’s navy personnel operate 30 total naval vessels, including 10 offshore patrol vessels.

18. Sweden

Sweden navy | Swedish naval flag
Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 2,100
  • Total army personnel: 6,850
  • Total air force personnel: 2,700
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,900
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden’s navy personnel operate 308 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 corvettes, and 179 offshore patrol vessels.

17. Denmark

Denmark flag with big folds waving close up under the studio light indoors. The official symbols and colors in fabric banner
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

  • Total navy personnel: 3,600
  • Total army personnel: 88,400
  • Total air force personnel: 3,500
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 12,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark’s navy personnel operate 50 total naval vessels, including 9 frigates and 9 offshore patrol vessels.

16. Norway

TheSecretPower / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 4,000
  • Total army personnel: 8,815
  • Total air force personnel: 3,650
  • Active military personnel: 23,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
  • Total military personnel: 63,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway’s navy personnel operate 43 total naval vessels, including 6 submarines, 4 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 18 offshore patrol vessels.

15. Bulgaria

Bulgaria+navy | USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy conducts an exercise in the Black Sea.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 4,450
  • Total army personnel: 17,000
  • Total air force personnel: 8,500
  • Active military personnel: 37,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria’s navy personnel operate 36 total naval vessels, including 4 frigates and 3 corvettes.

14. Romania

Romania+navy | A Sailor dives from a small boat during Eurasian Partnership Dive 2012.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 6,800
  • Total army personnel: 35,500
  • Total air force personnel: 11,700
  • Active military personnel: 81,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 55,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania’s navy personnel operate 20 total naval vessels, including 3 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 3 offshore patrol vessels.

13. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 7,000
  • Total army personnel: 11,000
  • Total air force personnel: 6,000
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 211,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal’s navy personnel operate 194 total naval vessels, including 2 submarines, 5 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 20 offshore patrol vessels.

12. Netherlands

Netherlands national flag cloth fabric waving on beautiful background.
Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

  • Total navy personnel: 7,510
  • Total army personnel: 2,370
  • Total air force personnel: 6,540
  • Active military personnel: 41,380
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,765
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

The Netherlands’s navy personnel operate 64 total naval vessels, including 3 submarines, 6 frigates, and 4 offshore patrol vessels.

11. Poland

Poland+navy | USS Gravely (DDG 107) Departs From Gdynia, Poland, May 11, 2022
cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 12,350
  • Total army personnel: 100,000
  • Total air force personnel: 16,500
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland’s navy personnel operate 62 total naval vessels, including 1 submarine, 2 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 3 offshore patrol vessels.

10. Finland

Finland+navy | Finnish Navy.
dohne / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 16,000
  • Total army personnel: 42,000
  • Total air force personnel: 41,100
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 870,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland’s navy personnel operate 264 total naval vessels, including 8 offshore patrol vessels.

9. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 16,300
  • Total army personnel: 44,000
  • Total air force personnel: 15,560
  • Active military personnel: 68,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 27,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 100,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

Canada’s navy personnel operate 73 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 12 frigates, and 24 offshore patrol vessels.

8. Germany

Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, with the German flag flying.
Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

  • Total navy personnel: 16,500
  • Total army personnel: 62,800
  • Total air force personnel: 27,725
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany’s navy personnel operate 61 total naval vessels, including 6 submarines, 11 frigates, and 5 corvettes.

7. Spain

The Flag of Spain on the World Map.
hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

  • Total navy personnel: 20,840
  • Total army personnel: 75,825
  • Total air force personnel: 23,000
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s navy personnel operate 152 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 2 submarines, 11 frigates, and 22 offshore patrol vessels.

6. Greece

Greek Military Vessel by cbamber85
Greek Military Vessel (BY 2.0) by cbamber85
  • Total navy personnel: 30,000
  • Total army personnel: 200,000
  • Total air force personnel: 42,500
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s navy personnel operate 192 total naval vessels, including 10 submarines, 13 frigates, and 39 offshore patrol vessels.

5. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 31,000
  • Total army personnel: 100,000
  • Total air force personnel: 43,000
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s navy personnel operate 196 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 8 submarines, 10 frigates, and 19 offshore patrol vessels.

4. United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 35,730
  • Total army personnel: 106,626
  • Total air force personnel: 34,790
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s navy personnel operate 109 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 9 submarines, 8 frigates, and 26 offshore patrol vessels.

3. France

Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 44,000
  • Total army personnel: 141,600
  • Total air force personnel: 40,500
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s navy personnel operate 129 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 3 helicopter carriers, 9 submarines, 11 frigates, and 20 offshore patrol vessels.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 100,000
  • Total army personnel: 518,900
  • Total air force personnel: 115,000
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s navy personnel operate 182 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 13 submarines, 17 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 41 offshore patrol vessels.

1. United States

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 667,108
  • Total army personnel: 1,403,200
  • Total air force personnel: 701,319
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States’ navy personnel operate 440 total naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, 9 helicopter carriers, 70 submarines, and 26 corvettes.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Military, active personnel, military, military strength, Navy

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice