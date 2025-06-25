U.S. Navy Has More Personnel Than All Other NATO Navies Combined manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Key Points The US Navy is the cornerstone of NATO naval power

With more aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines than any country in the world, the US Navy can project power with unmatched reach

The US Navy has more personnel than the combined navies of every NATO member.

The US Navy stands as the backbone to NATO naval power. With more aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines than any country in the world, the US Navy can project power with unmatched reach. In fact, in terms of manpower alone, the US Navy has more personnel than the combined navies of every NATO member. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO alliance and how its navies rank in terms of personnel.

To determine the NATO countries with the most navy personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on navy personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no navy personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most navy personnel in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

26. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

Total navy personnel: 350

350 Total army personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total air force personnel: 610

610 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia’s navy personnel operate 2 total naval vessels, all of which are offshore patrol vessels.

25. Estonia

marine_corps / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 500

500 Total army personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total air force personnel: 1,570

1,570 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia’s navy personnel operate 8 total naval vessels, including 4 offshore patrol vessels.

24. Montenegro

MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 550

550 Total army personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total air force personnel: 350

350 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro’s navy personnel operate 14 total naval vessels, including 2 offshore patrol vessels.

23. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 700

700 Total army personnel: 14,500

14,500 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania’s navy personnel operate 14 total naval vessels, including 7 offshore patrol vessels.

22. Albania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total army personnel: 2,335

2,335 Total air force personnel: 660

660 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania’s navy personnel operate 19 total naval vessels, all of which are offshore patrol vessels.

21. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total army personnel: 6,700

6,700 Total air force personnel: 250

250 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia’s navy personnel operate 18 total naval vessels, including 11 offshore patrol vessels.

20. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 1,300

1,300 Total army personnel: 12,120

12,120 Total air force personnel: 6,500

6,500 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

1.2564 – #62 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium’s navy personnel operate 9 total naval vessels, including 2 frigates and 2 offshore patrol vessels.

19. Croatia

Total navy personnel: 1,365

1,365 Total army personnel: 7,075

7,075 Total air force personnel: 1,260

1,260 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia’s navy personnel operate 30 total naval vessels, including 10 offshore patrol vessels.

18. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 2,100

2,100 Total army personnel: 6,850

6,850 Total air force personnel: 2,700

2,700 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden’s navy personnel operate 308 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 corvettes, and 179 offshore patrol vessels.

17. Denmark

Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Total navy personnel: 3,600

3,600 Total army personnel: 88,400

88,400 Total air force personnel: 3,500

3,500 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark’s navy personnel operate 50 total naval vessels, including 9 frigates and 9 offshore patrol vessels.

16. Norway

TheSecretPower / Wikimedia Commons

Total navy personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total army personnel: 8,815

8,815 Total air force personnel: 3,650

3,650 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway’s navy personnel operate 43 total naval vessels, including 6 submarines, 4 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 18 offshore patrol vessels.

15. Bulgaria

usnavy / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 4,450

4,450 Total army personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total air force personnel: 8,500

8,500 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria’s navy personnel operate 36 total naval vessels, including 4 frigates and 3 corvettes.

14. Romania

usnavy / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 6,800

6,800 Total army personnel: 35,500

35,500 Total air force personnel: 11,700

11,700 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania’s navy personnel operate 20 total naval vessels, including 3 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 3 offshore patrol vessels.

13. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total navy personnel: 7,000

7,000 Total army personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total air force personnel: 6,000

6,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal’s navy personnel operate 194 total naval vessels, including 2 submarines, 5 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 20 offshore patrol vessels.

12. Netherlands

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total navy personnel: 7,510

7,510 Total army personnel: 2,370

2,370 Total air force personnel: 6,540

6,540 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

The Netherlands’s navy personnel operate 64 total naval vessels, including 3 submarines, 6 frigates, and 4 offshore patrol vessels.

11. Poland

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 12,350

12,350 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland’s navy personnel operate 62 total naval vessels, including 1 submarine, 2 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 3 offshore patrol vessels.

10. Finland

dohne / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Total army personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total air force personnel: 41,100

41,100 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland’s navy personnel operate 264 total naval vessels, including 8 offshore patrol vessels.

9. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 16,300

16,300 Total army personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total air force personnel: 15,560

15,560 Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

0.5179 – #28 out of 145 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

Canada’s navy personnel operate 73 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 12 frigates, and 24 offshore patrol vessels.

8. Germany

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Total navy personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total army personnel: 62,800

62,800 Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany’s navy personnel operate 61 total naval vessels, including 6 submarines, 11 frigates, and 5 corvettes.

7. Spain

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s navy personnel operate 152 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 2 submarines, 11 frigates, and 22 offshore patrol vessels.

6. Greece

Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s navy personnel operate 192 total naval vessels, including 10 submarines, 13 frigates, and 39 offshore patrol vessels.

5. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s navy personnel operate 196 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 8 submarines, 10 frigates, and 19 offshore patrol vessels.

4. United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s navy personnel operate 109 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 9 submarines, 8 frigates, and 26 offshore patrol vessels.

3. France

Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s navy personnel operate 129 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 3 helicopter carriers, 9 submarines, 11 frigates, and 20 offshore patrol vessels.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s navy personnel operate 182 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 13 submarines, 17 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 41 offshore patrol vessels.

1. United States

manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States’ navy personnel operate 440 total naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, 9 helicopter carriers, 70 submarines, and 26 corvettes.

