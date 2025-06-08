NATO’s Smallest 15 Armies Total Only 322 K Troops, 25% of U.S. Strength

Key Points
-
From the Cold War to the current tensions with Russia, NATO’s ground forces have been central to European security
-
A few of these NATO nations maintain formidable forces, but most do not
-
As geopolitical tensions are rising following Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, more NATO nations are mustering their forces
From the Cold War to the current tensions with Russia, NATO’s ground forces have been central to European security. A few member nations maintain sizable forces at the ready should any conflict pop off but for the most part these countries don’t devote that many resources to their troops. However, as geopolitical tensions are rising following Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, more NATO nations are mustering their forces in anticipation of what could come. Here, 24/7 Wall St. took a closer look at NATO and which countries within the alliance have the most Army personnel at the ready.
To determine the NATO countries with the most army personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no army personnel were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
31. Luxembourg
- Total army personnel: 940
- Total air force personnel: 0
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
Luxembourg’s army personnel operate 182 total military vehicles.
30. Montenegro
- Total army personnel: 1,500
- Total air force personnel: 350
- Total navy personnel: 550
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
Montenegro’s army personnel operate 471 total military vehicles, including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units.
29. Albania
- Total army personnel: 2,335
- Total air force personnel: 660
- Total navy personnel: 1,000
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
Albania’s army personnel operate 1,796 total military vehicles, including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units.
28. Netherlands
- Total army personnel: 2,370
- Total air force personnel: 6,540
- Total navy personnel: 7,510
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
Netherlands’s army personnel operate 2,755 total military vehicles, including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units.
27. Estonia
- Total army personnel: 4,000
- Total air force personnel: 1,570
- Total navy personnel: 500
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
Estonia’s army personnel operate 1,685 total military vehicles, including 36 artillery units.
26. Slovenia
- Total army personnel: 6,500
- Total air force personnel: 610
- Total navy personnel: 350
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
Slovenia’s army personnel operate 1,428 total military vehicles, including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units.
25. Latvia
- Total army personnel: 6,700
- Total air force personnel: 250
- Total navy personnel: 1,000
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
Latvia’s army personnel operate 1,848 total military vehicles, including 47 artillery units.
24. Sweden
- Total army personnel: 6,850
- Total air force personnel: 2,700
- Total navy personnel: 2,100
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
Sweden’s army personnel operate 6,795 total military vehicles, including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units.
23. Croatia
- Total army personnel: 7,075
- Total air force personnel: 1,260
- Total navy personnel: 1,365
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
Croatia’s army personnel operate 2,848 total military vehicles, including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units.
22. North Macedonia
- Total army personnel: 7,500
- Total air force personnel: 350
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
North Macedonia’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units.
21. Norway
- Total army personnel: 8,815
- Total air force personnel: 3,650
- Total navy personnel: 4,000
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
Norway’s army personnel operate 6,552 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units.
20. Slovakia
- Total army personnel: 10,200
- Total air force personnel: 3,200
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
Slovakia’s army personnel operate 3,074 total military vehicles, including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units.
19. Portugal
- Total army personnel: 11,000
- Total air force personnel: 6,000
- Total navy personnel: 7,000
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
Portugal’s army personnel operate 10,828 total military vehicles, including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units.
18. Belgium
- Total army personnel: 12,120
- Total air force personnel: 6,500
- Total navy personnel: 1,300
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
Belgium’s army personnel operate 4,606 total military vehicles.
17. Czechia
- Total army personnel: 13,000
- Total air force personnel: 5,000
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
Czechia’s army personnel operate 6,340 total military vehicles, including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units.
16. Lithuania
- Total army personnel: 14,500
- Total air force personnel: 1,500
- Total navy personnel: 700
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
Lithuania’s army personnel operate 1,263 total military vehicles, including 75 artillery units.
15. Bulgaria
- Total army personnel: 17,000
- Total air force personnel: 8,500
- Total navy personnel: 4,450
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
Bulgaria’s army personnel operate 4,914 total military vehicles, including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units.
14. Hungary
- Total army personnel: 32,000
- Total air force personnel: 5,750
- Total navy personnel: 0
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
Hungary’s army personnel operate 7,797 total military vehicles, including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units.
13. Romania
- Total army personnel: 35,500
- Total air force personnel: 11,700
- Total navy personnel: 6,800
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
Romania’s army personnel operate 10,774 total military vehicles, including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units.
12. Finland
- Total army personnel: 42,000
- Total air force personnel: 41,100
- Total navy personnel: 16,000
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Finland’s army personnel operate 11,704 total military vehicles, including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units.
11. Canada
- Total army personnel: 44,000
- Total air force personnel: 15,560
- Total navy personnel: 16,300
- Active military personnel: 68,000
- Reserve military personnel: 27,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
Canada’s army personnel operate 21,704 total military vehicles, including 74 tanks.
10. Germany
- Total army personnel: 62,800
- Total air force personnel: 27,725
- Total navy personnel: 16,500
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany’s army personnel operate 83,260 total military vehicles, including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units.
9. Spain
- Total army personnel: 75,825
- Total air force personnel: 23,000
- Total navy personnel: 20,840
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Spain’s army personnel operate 17,626 total military vehicles, including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units.
8. Denmark
- Total army personnel: 88,400
- Total air force personnel: 3,500
- Total navy personnel: 3,600
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
Denmark’s army personnel operate 3,856 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units.
7. Italy
- Total army personnel: 100,000
- Total air force personnel: 43,000
- Total navy personnel: 31,000
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Italy’s army personnel operate 73,480 total military vehicles, including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units.
6. Poland
- Total army personnel: 100,000
- Total air force personnel: 16,500
- Total navy personnel: 12,350
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
Poland’s army personnel operate 23,138 total military vehicles, including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units.
5. United Kingdom
- Total army personnel: 106,626
- Total air force personnel: 34,790
- Total navy personnel: 35,730
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom’s army personnel operate 38,200 total military vehicles, including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units.
4. France
- Total army personnel: 141,600
- Total air force personnel: 40,500
- Total navy personnel: 44,000
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
France’s army personnel operate 110,932 total military vehicles, including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units.
3. Greece
- Total army personnel: 200,000
- Total air force personnel: 42,500
- Total navy personnel: 30,000
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Greece’s army personnel operate 61,888 total military vehicles, including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units.
2. Turkey
- Total army personnel: 518,900
- Total air force personnel: 115,000
- Total navy personnel: 100,000
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units.
1. United States
- Total army personnel: 1,403,200
- Total air force personnel: 701,319
- Total navy personnel: 667,108
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
The United States’s army personnel operate 391,963 total military vehicles, including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units.
