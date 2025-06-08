NATO’s Smallest 15 Armies Total Only 322 K Troops, 25% of U.S. Strength Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points From the Cold War to the current tensions with Russia, NATO’s ground forces have been central to European security

A few of these NATO nations maintain formidable forces, but most do not

As geopolitical tensions are rising following Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, more NATO nations are mustering their forces

From the Cold War to the current tensions with Russia, NATO’s ground forces have been central to European security. A few member nations maintain sizable forces at the ready should any conflict pop off but for the most part these countries don’t devote that many resources to their troops. However, as geopolitical tensions are rising following Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, more NATO nations are mustering their forces in anticipation of what could come. Here, 24/7 Wall St. took a closer look at NATO and which countries within the alliance have the most Army personnel at the ready.

To determine the NATO countries with the most army personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no army personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

31. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 940

940 Total air force personnel: 0

0 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

2.6415 – #117 out of 145 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

Luxembourg’s army personnel operate 182 total military vehicles.

30. Montenegro

Montenegro by Aleksandr Zykov / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total army personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total navy personnel: 550

550 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro’s army personnel operate 471 total military vehicles, including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units.

29. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 2,335

2,335 Total air force personnel: 660

660 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania’s army personnel operate 1,796 total military vehicles, including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units.

28. Netherlands

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 2,370

2,370 Total air force personnel: 6,540

6,540 Total navy personnel: 7,510

7,510 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

Netherlands’s army personnel operate 2,755 total military vehicles, including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units.

27. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total air force personnel: 1,570

1,570 Total navy personnel: 500

500 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia’s army personnel operate 1,685 total military vehicles, including 36 artillery units.

26. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total army personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total air force personnel: 610

610 Total navy personnel: 350

350 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia’s army personnel operate 1,428 total military vehicles, including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units.

25. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 6,700

6,700 Total air force personnel: 250

250 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia’s army personnel operate 1,848 total military vehicles, including 47 artillery units.

24. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 6,850

6,850 Total air force personnel: 2,700

2,700 Total navy personnel: 2,100

2,100 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden’s army personnel operate 6,795 total military vehicles, including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units.

23. Croatia

Total army personnel: 7,075

7,075 Total air force personnel: 1,260

1,260 Total navy personnel: 1,365

1,365 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia’s army personnel operate 2,848 total military vehicles, including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units.

22. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

North Macedonia’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units.

21. Norway

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 8,815

8,815 Total air force personnel: 3,650

3,650 Total navy personnel: 4,000

4,000 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway’s army personnel operate 6,552 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units.

20. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 10,200

10,200 Total air force personnel: 3,200

3,200 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Slovakia’s army personnel operate 3,074 total military vehicles, including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units.

19. Portugal

Total army personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total air force personnel: 6,000

6,000 Total navy personnel: 7,000

7,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal’s army personnel operate 10,828 total military vehicles, including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units.

18. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 12,120

12,120 Total air force personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total navy personnel: 1,300

1,300 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

1.2564 – #62 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium’s army personnel operate 4,606 total military vehicles.

17. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

0.9994 – #53 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Czechia’s army personnel operate 6,340 total military vehicles, including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units.

16. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 14,500

14,500 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 700

700 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania’s army personnel operate 1,263 total military vehicles, including 75 artillery units.

15. Bulgaria

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total army personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total air force personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total navy personnel: 4,450

4,450 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria’s army personnel operate 4,914 total military vehicles, including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units.

14. Hungary

Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total army personnel: 32,000

32,000 Total air force personnel: 5,750

5,750 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Hungary’s army personnel operate 7,797 total military vehicles, including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units.

13. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total army personnel: 35,500

35,500 Total air force personnel: 11,700

11,700 Total navy personnel: 6,800

6,800 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania’s army personnel operate 10,774 total military vehicles, including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units.

12. Finland

Total army personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total air force personnel: 41,100

41,100 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland’s army personnel operate 11,704 total military vehicles, including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units.

11. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total air force personnel: 15,560

15,560 Total navy personnel: 16,300

16,300 Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

0.5179 – #28 out of 145 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

Canada’s army personnel operate 21,704 total military vehicles, including 74 tanks.

10. Germany

Total army personnel: 62,800

62,800 Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Total navy personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany’s army personnel operate 83,260 total military vehicles, including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units.

9. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s army personnel operate 17,626 total military vehicles, including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units.

8. Denmark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 88,400

88,400 Total air force personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total navy personnel: 3,600

3,600 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark’s army personnel operate 3,856 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units.

7. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s army personnel operate 73,480 total military vehicles, including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units.

6. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total navy personnel: 12,350

12,350 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland’s army personnel operate 23,138 total military vehicles, including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units.

5. United Kingdom

Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s army personnel operate 38,200 total military vehicles, including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units.

4. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s army personnel operate 110,932 total military vehicles, including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units.

3. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s army personnel operate 61,888 total military vehicles, including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States’s army personnel operate 391,963 total military vehicles, including 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units.

