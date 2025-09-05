Over 1.3 Million Soldiers: North Korea’s Army Tops Regional Powers Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Key Points With over 1.3 million soldiers at the ready, North Korea fields an army that rivals some of Asia’s largest military powers

Other nations like China and India lead in active-duty personnel by sheer population numbers

North Korea’s ability to maintain a sizable force like this with limited resources highlights its military doctrine and overall priorities

With over 1.3 million soldiers at the ready, North Korea fields an army that rivals some of Asia’s largest military powers, and in some cases, it even surpasses them. While other nations like China and India lead in active-duty personnel by sheer numbers, North Korea’s ability to maintain a force like this with limited resources highlights its military doctrine and overall priorities. Here, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Asia’s military powers and which of these nations are fielding the largest armies.

To determine the Asian countries with the most army personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total army personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no army personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most army personnel in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

44. Bhutan

Debashis Kumar / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 4,850

4,850 Total air force personnel: 0

0 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

6.3934 – #145 out of 145 Military defense budget: $14,000,000 – #145 out of 145

Bhutan’s army personnel only operate a total of 84 military vehicles.

43. Tajikistan

Total army personnel: 9,000

9,000 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserve military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

2.3049 – #108 out of 145 Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145

Tajikistan’s army personnel operate 1,240 total military vehicles, including 38 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 16 artillery units.

42. Kyrgyzstan

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total air force personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

2.2543 – #105 out of 145 Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan’s army personnel operate 2,686 total military vehicles, including 215 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 199 artillery units.

41. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 32,000

32,000 Total air force personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total navy personnel: 6,500

6,500 Active military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

1.8901 – #85 out of 145 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

Yemen’s army personnel operate 550 total military vehicles, including 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units.

40. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 33,000

33,000 Total air force personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total navy personnel: 500

500 Active military personnel: 36,500

36,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

1.6512 – #77 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

Turkmenistan’s army personnel operate 5,016 total military vehicles, including 654 tanks, 164 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units.

39. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total air force personnel: 2,970

2,970 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserve military personnel: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

2.0695 – #94 out of 145 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

Georgia’s army personnel operate 3,392 total military vehicles, including 123 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 188 artillery units.

38. Mongolia

Total army personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

2.1135 – #98 out of 145 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

Mongolia’s army personnel operate 2,560 total military vehicles, including 420 tanks, 130 MLRS units, and 500 artillery units.

37. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total air force personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total navy personnel: 550

550 Active military personnel: 48,000

48,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

1.1121 – #58 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

Uzbekistan’s army personnel operate 2,970 total military vehicles, including 340 tanks, 108 MLRS units, and 383 artillery units.

36. Qatar

Total army personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total air force personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total navy personnel: 4,500

4,500 Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserve military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

1.4307 – #72 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

Qatar’s army personnel operate 5,024 total military vehicles, including 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units.

35. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total air force personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total navy personnel: 3,000

3,000 Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

1.0186 – #54 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates’s army personnel operate 8,707 total military vehicles, including 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units.

34. Lebanon

Total army personnel: 45,000

45,000 Total air force personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total navy personnel: 1,700

1,700 Active military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

2.5981 – #115 out of 145 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

Lebanon’s army personnel operate 4,538 total military vehicles, including 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units.

33. Laos

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 45,500

45,500 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 2,500

2,500 Active military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserve military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

2.2663 – #106 out of 145 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

Laos’s army personnel operate 4,380 total military vehicles, including 160 tanks, 64 MLRS units, and 127 artillery units.

32. Azerbaijan

Public Domain / usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total army personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total air force personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total navy personnel: 2,200

2,200 Active military personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserve military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

1.2531 – #60 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

Azerbaijan’s army personnel operate 7,642 total military vehicles, including 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units.

31. Kuwait

Total army personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total air force personnel: 8,000

8,000 Total navy personnel: 4,000

4,000 Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserve military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

1.6982 – #79 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

Kuwait’s army personnel operate 5,636 total military vehicles, including 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units.

30. Armenia

Total army personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 57,500

57,500 Reserve military personnel: 210,000

210,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

2.0373 – #91 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

Armenia’s army personnel operate 1,306 total military vehicles, including 109 tanks, 100 MLRS units, and 293 artillery units.

29. Saudi Arabia

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total army personnel: 75,000

75,000 Total air force personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total navy personnel: 13,500

13,500 Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

0.4201 – #25 out of 145 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

Saudi Arabia’s army personnel operate 19,040 total military vehicles, including 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units.

28. Kazakhstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total air force personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total navy personnel: 3,000

3,000 Active military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

1.1016 – #57 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

Kazakhstan’s army personnel operate 7,736 total military vehicles, including 350 tanks, 287 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units.

27. Cambodia

RCarmy / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 85,000

85,000 Total air force personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total navy personnel: 2,800

2,800 Active military personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

2.0752 – #95 out of 145 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

Cambodia’s army personnel operate 3,627 total military vehicles, including 644 tanks, 463 MLRS units, and 460 artillery units.

26. Oman

Oman's military delegation tours BAE's Typhoon by Campaign Against Arms Trade / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 5,600

5,600 Total navy personnel: 4,200

4,200 Active military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserve military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

1.8047 – #82 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

Oman’s army personnel operate 4,084 total military vehicles, including 150 tanks and 164 artillery units.

25. Taiwan

Military people of Taiwanese Military Police 20200526 01 by 總統府 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total navy personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

0.3988 – #23 out of 145 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan’s army personnel operate 19,921 total military vehicles, including 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units.

24. Malaysia

Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total air force personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total navy personnel: 18,000

18,000 Active military personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserve military personnel: 51,600

51,600 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

0.7429 – #42 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

Malaysia’s army personnel operate 13,506 total military vehicles, including 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units.

23. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total air force personnel: 36,000

36,000 Total navy personnel: 6,500

6,500 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

1.2771 – #64 out of 145 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

Syria’s army personnel operate 11,148 total military vehicles, including 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units.

22. Jordan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 146,000

146,000 Total air force personnel: 14,000

14,000 Total navy personnel: 2,500

2,500 Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserve military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

1.6139 – #76 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

Jordan’s army personnel operate 16,624 total military vehicles, including 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units.

21. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total air force personnel: 17,400

17,400 Total navy personnel: 25,100

25,100 Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Bangladesh’s army personnel operate 11,584 total military vehicles, including 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units.

20. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 175,000

175,000 Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total navy personnel: 12,500

12,500 Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

0.7738 – #43 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

Iraq’s army personnel operate 37,288 total military vehicles, including 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units.

19. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 180,000

180,000 Total air force personnel: 500

500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

2.8915 – #126 out of 145 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

Nepal’s army personnel operate 1,108 total military vehicles, including only 14 artillery units with no tanks or MLRS units to speak of.

18. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 196,700

196,700 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total navy personnel: 50,800

50,800 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s army personnel operate 31,964 total military vehicles, including 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units.

17. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 1,770

1,770 Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserve military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

1.7448 – #81 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

Bahrain’s army personnel operate 2,764 total military vehicles, including 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units.

16. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 200,785

200,785 Total air force personnel: 27,000

27,000 Total navy personnel: 48,000

48,000 Active military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserve military personnel: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

1.3941 – #69 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s army personnel operate 3,190 total military vehicles, including 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units.

15. Philippines

ClaudineVM / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 201,250

201,250 Total air force personnel: 33,600

33,600 Total navy personnel: 39,500

39,500 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

The Philippines’ army personnel operate 11,878 total military vehicles, including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units.

14. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total air force personnel: 13,500

13,500 Total navy personnel: 9,000

9,000 Active military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserve military personnel: 252,500

252,500 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

0.5271 – #29 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

Singapore’s army personnel operate 8,998 total military vehicles, including 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units.

13. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total navy personnel: 50,000

50,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s army personnel operate 11,912 total military vehicles, including 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units.

12. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 300,400

300,400 Total air force personnel: 30,100

30,100 Total navy personnel: 66,034

66,034 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s army personnel operate 20,440 total military vehicles, including 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units.

11. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 325,000

325,000 Total air force personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

0.6735 – #37 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

Myanmar’s army personnel operate 5,980 total military vehicles, including 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units.

10. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total army personnel: 350,000

350,000 Total air force personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total navy personnel: 18,500

18,500 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran’s army personnel operate 65,825 total military vehicles, including 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units.

9. South Korea

Total army personnel: 365,000

365,000 Total air force personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total navy personnel: 70,000

70,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s army personnel operate 58,880 total military vehicles, including 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units.

8. Thailand

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Total army personnel: 457,300

457,300 Total air force personnel: 46,000

46,000 Total navy personnel: 84,000

84,000 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s army personnel operate 16,935 total military vehicles, including 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units.

7. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s army personnel operate 61,173 total military vehicles, including 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units.

6. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 526,000

526,000 Total air force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Total navy personnel: 19,500

19,500 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

0.2661 – #15 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s army personnel operate 35,985 total military vehicles, including 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units.

5. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Total air force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Total navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s army personnel operate 131,527 total military vehicles, including 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units.

4. Pakistan

Total army personnel: 1,311,500

1,311,500 Total air force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Total navy personnel: 124,800

124,800 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s army personnel operate 17,516 total military vehicles, including 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units.

3. North Korea

Total army personnel: 1,370,000

1,370,000 Total air force personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total navy personnel: 60,000

60,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s army personnel operate 18,288 total military vehicles, including 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units.

2. India

ertyo5 / iStock via Getty Images

Total army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Total air force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Total navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s army personnel operate 148,594 total military vehicles, including 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units.

1. China

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Total army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Total air force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Total navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s army personnel operate 144,017 total military vehicles, including 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units.

