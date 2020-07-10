Cities Where COVID-19 Cases Have Doubled in the Last 14 Days Hristina Byrnes

On July 9, the U.S. set a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day at just over 63,000. Over the past several weeks, coronavirus cases have been surging in at least 40 states with hospitalizations rising in 22 states.

At the beginning of June, new daily infections were at their lowest level in over two months. As state and city governments began easing restrictions, local media started reporting new COVID-19 outbreaks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, said on July 7 that the country is “going in the wrong direction” as the coronavirus is surging.

Using data compiled from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 27 large cities where cumulative cases of the virus have doubled over the past 14 days. We only considered metro areas with populations of at least 200,000 people in our analysis. Population estimates are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

The surges in infections among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their states. More than half of the 27 cities on this list are located in either Florida or Texas. It is no coincidence that many cities in these two states also rank among the metro areas where the virus is currently surging. Here is a complete list of the cities where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

