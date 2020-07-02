Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Samuel Stebbins

More than 52,600 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the United States on July 1 — an all-time high and a 123% increase from two weeks prior. According to testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, new cases could soon reach as high as 100,000 per day — a stark reminder that in many states, the projected peak date for the outbreak lies months in the future. Here is a look at the COVID-19 peak date in every state.

While new cases of the virus are spiking dramatically nationwide, in some metropolitan areas, the average daily increase dwarfs that of the U.S. as a whole, adjusting for population.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 29 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed by 2.9 per 100,000 people week over week. Among the metro areas on this list, the average climbed anywhere between 6.9 cases to 57.4 per 100,000 people.

The surge in infections among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their respective states. For example, half of the cities on this list are located in either Florida or Texas. It is no coincidence that both Florida and Texas also rank among the top five states where the virus is currently surging. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

Click here to see the cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest