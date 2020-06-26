Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Grant Suneson

Nearly 2.5 million Americans to date have tested positive for COVID-19. During the month of June, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in America steadily increased, setting new records on June 24 and 25 with more than 37,000 cases each day. This increase has largely been due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in several major metro areas.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period ending June 24 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest.

The 50 metro areas where COVID-19 is growing the fastest are spread out among 16 states, nearly all of which are in the Southern and Western U.S. Texas has by far the most cities on the list with 14, followed by Florida with eight, California with six, and Arizona with five. These are just a handful of states that have confirmed more cases since mid-May than they did during the previous two months of the pandemic. These are the states where COVID-19 cases have doubled in the last month.

This sharp increase in confirmed cases comes on the heels of many states easing social distancing restrictions. Recently, the governors of Texas, Florida, and several other states had to pause expansions of their reopening plans or even move their states back to more restrictive phases. These are every state’s rules for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

