Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Samuel Stebbins

The process of reopening the U.S. economy has begun, and in parts of the country, lifting restrictions appears to be contributing to a spike in COVID-19 infections. Researchers at the University of Washington recently raised their death toll forecast by 18% as several states, including Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas are reporting record numbers of new cases.

Across the country, the average number of new daily cases has remained steady at around 20,000 for weeks. The national scale, however, fails to illustrate regional patterns. For example, many of the hardest-hit cities by the coronavirus — such as Detroit, New York, and Washington — are reporting rapid declines in new cases. Meanwhile other cities — many of which have so far been largely spared — are seeing alarming surges in cases.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 17, and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week, to determine the metropolitan areas where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed by 0.2 per 100,000 Americans week over week. Among the cities on this list, the average climbed anywhere between 3 cases to 16 per 100,000 people.

Currently, only 14 metro areas on this list have a higher concentration of people who tested positive for the coronavirus than the U.S. as a whole, where there are 661 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Should cases continue to rise at their current rate, however, more of these cities may soon have near nation-leading cases of COVID-19, adjusted for population. Here is a list of the cities with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Of the 50 metro areas on this list, nine are located in Alabama. The state is one of many reporting a record high number of daily new cases, as state health officials report that some residents are not adhering to social distancing recommendations and going into public places without a face mask. Other states home to multiple cities on this list include Florida, South Carolina, and Texas — each of which had relatively lax COVID-19 containment restrictions. These are every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

Click here to see the cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest