25 Highest-Rated Shows to Watch on Max Right Now

Among the best shows to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) in September are among the most acclaimed series ever to appear on television. This includes not only live-action shows but a fair share of animated series, most of which are geared to adult viewers.

To determine the best shows to stream on Max this month, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. Shows were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of Sept. 1, 2023. In the case of shows with the same rankings, the ones with more user votes were ranked higher. Only shows with at least 10,000 user reviews were considered. Data on streaming availability for September 2023 is from Reelgood.

The three top shows on our list are “The Wire,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Sopranos.” “The Wire,” about the impact of narcotics on police, drug dealers, and drug users in Baltimore, enjoys the highest IMDb rating of 9.3. The fantasy program “Game of Thrones” is the most honored series of all time,having rolled up 59 Emmy wins and scoring 9.2 on IMDb. Over its six-season run, the mob drama “The Sopranos” garnered 21 Emmys and matched the score for “Game of Thrones,” albeit with fewer votes (“The Wire” and “The Sopranos” rank high among the best crime shows of all time, according to data.)

Among the five animated series here is one of the longest-running series ever – “South Park,” about a dysfunctional town as experienced through the lives of its often profanity-speaking children. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it has run for 33 seasons.

If you’re nostalgic for hit series that ran on NBC a generation ago, the 26-time Emmy winning political drama “The West Wing” and the ensemble sit-com “Friends” are also available for viewing on Max. (See some other classic TV shows you can binge right now.)