Climate Skepticism Endures in the Fastest-Warming Parts of America

Key Points
-
By many measures, the world is getting hotter.
-
While 65% of Americans agree the weather is changing, there are 685 counties where fewer than 50% of residents agree.
-
Climate skepticism is highest in some of the fastest warming counties.
-
In 2024, the average global surface temperature was 2.3°F above the 20th century average, making last year the hottest year since records began in 1850. All of the 10 warmest years on record occurred in the past decade, while temperature anomalies and extreme weather continue to occur at a quickening pace. By many measures, global warming is changing the weather.
In the United States, 65.4% of Americans agree with this. In some parts of the country, however, there is less consensus. According to new data from Yale University, there are 685 counties where fewer than 50% of adults believe global warming is affecting weather in the United States. Many of these counties are also disproportionately affected by climate change, with temperatures persisting several degrees above 20th century normals in the past several years. In 26 counties where fewer than half of all residents agree global warming is affecting the weather, summer 2024 was more than 4°F hotter than it was from 1901 to 2000. A closer look at the data reveals the fast-warming counties where climate denial is highest.
To identify the fast-warming counties where climate denial is highest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical temperatures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties that rank in the top two quintiles of temperature rise — based on the difference in average summer temperature in 2024 from a 1901-2000 baseline — were ranked based on the percentage of adults who answered that they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” with the statement that global warming is affecting the weather in the United States in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.
40. Hutchinson County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.9%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.4°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.4°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Lake Meredith Estates, Sanford
39. Armstrong County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.9%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Claude
38. Choctaw County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.8%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.5°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Hugo, Boswell, Fort Towson, Sawyer, Grant, Soper, Swink
37. Kingfisher County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.9°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.0°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.8%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill
36. Pleasants County, WV
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.0°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: St. Marys, Belmont
35. Oldham County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 76.3°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 80.4°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Vega, Adrian, Boys Ranch
34. Weston County, WY
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.6%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 67.0°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 70.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Newcastle, Upton, Hill View Heights, Osage
33. Hansford County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.5%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.7°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 80.8°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Spearman, Gruver, Morse
32. Lincoln County, WY
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.5%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 57.5°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 60.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Kemmerer, Afton, Star Valley Ranch, Grover, Alpine, Osmond, Diamondville
31. Alfalfa County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.0°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Burlington
30. Brantley County, GA
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Nahunta, Hoboken
29. Franklin County, GA
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.4°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 79.4°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Lavonia, Royston, Gumlog, Franklin Springs, Carnesville, Canon
28. Geneva County, AL
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.5°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Geneva, Hartford, Malvern, Slocomb, Samson, Black, Coffee Springs
27. Gaines County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Seminole, Seagraves, Loop
26. Newton County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.1°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.8°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Newton, Union, Decatur, Conehatta, Hickory, Chunky
25. Major County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.1%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.4°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester
24. Carson County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.1%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 76.8°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.4°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Panhandle, White Deer, Groom, Skellytown
23. Roger Mills County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.0%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.5°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Cheyenne, Hammon, Reydon, Strong City
22. Duchesne County, UT
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.0%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 60.3°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 64.1°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Roosevelt, Duchesne, Myton, Neola, Altamont, Bluebell, Tabiona
21. Dallam County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.9%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 74.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 77.7°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Dalhart, Texline
20. Ellis County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.8%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.5°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo
19. Emery County, UT
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 70.8°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Huntington, Ferron, Castle Dale, Orangeville, Green River, Cleveland, Elmo
18. Dewey County, OK
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.3°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.8%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam
17. Millard County, UT
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.6%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 76.0°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Delta, Fillmore, Oak City, Hinckley, Kanosh, Holden, Deseret
16. Stone County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.6%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.9°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Wiggins
15. Grant County, NE
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.5%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 69.1°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 71.2°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Hyannis
14. Pearl River County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.4%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.9°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.2°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Picayune, Poplarville, Nicholson, Hide-A-Way Lake
13. Grant County, WV
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.3%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 68.5°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 70.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Petersburg, Bayard
12. Marion County, TN
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.1%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 74.9°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 76.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Jasper, South Pittsburg, Powells Crossroads, Whitwell, Kimball, New Hope, Orme
11. Juab County, UT
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.1%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 70.6°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.8°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Nephi, Mona, Rocky Ridge, Eureka, Levan
10. Lawrence County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.0%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.1°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.2°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Monticello, New Hebron, Silver Creek
9. Grundy County, TN
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 72.7°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.7°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Tracy City, Monteagle, Gruetli-Laager, Coalmont, Altamont, Palmer, Beersheba Springs
8. Converse County, WY
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.4%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 65.5°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 67.8°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills, Orin, Esterbrook, Lost Springs
7. Doddridge County, WV
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.0%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 73.3°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: West Union
6. Wheeler County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 42.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.7°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.6°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie
5. George County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 42.4%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.1°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.5°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Lucedale
4. Jack County, TX
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 41.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 82.1°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 84.1°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Jacksboro, Bryson, Perrin
3. Choctaw County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 41.2%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.7°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.0°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Ackerman, Weir, French Camp
2. Campbell County, WY
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 40.6%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 66.2°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 68.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Gillette, Wright, Sleepy Hollow
1. Perry County, MS
- Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 39.7%
- Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.3°F
- Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Richton, Beaumont, New Augusta
