Climate Skepticism Endures in the Fastest-Warming Parts of America Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points By many measures, the world is getting hotter.

While 65% of Americans agree the weather is changing, there are 685 counties where fewer than 50% of residents agree.

Climate skepticism is highest in some of the fastest warming counties.

Planning for an uncertain future? Click here to get started.

In 2024, the average global surface temperature was 2.3°F above the 20th century average, making last year the hottest year since records began in 1850. All of the 10 warmest years on record occurred in the past decade, while temperature anomalies and extreme weather continue to occur at a quickening pace. By many measures, global warming is changing the weather.

In the United States, 65.4% of Americans agree with this. In some parts of the country, however, there is less consensus. According to new data from Yale University, there are 685 counties where fewer than 50% of adults believe global warming is affecting weather in the United States. Many of these counties are also disproportionately affected by climate change, with temperatures persisting several degrees above 20th century normals in the past several years. In 26 counties where fewer than half of all residents agree global warming is affecting the weather, summer 2024 was more than 4°F hotter than it was from 1901 to 2000. A closer look at the data reveals the fast-warming counties where climate denial is highest.

To identify the fast-warming counties where climate denial is highest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical temperatures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties that rank in the top two quintiles of temperature rise — based on the difference in average summer temperature in 2024 from a 1901-2000 baseline — were ranked based on the percentage of adults who answered that they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” with the statement that global warming is affecting the weather in the United States in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.

40. Hutchinson County, TX

trickynic / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.9%

45.9% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.4°F

78.4°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.4°F

82.4°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.0%

16.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Lake Meredith Estates, Sanford

39. Armstrong County, TX

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.9%

45.9% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.6°F

77.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.3°F

82.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.4%

21.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Claude

38. Choctaw County, OK

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.8%

45.8% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.5°F

80.5°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F

82.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2%

15.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Hugo, Boswell, Fort Towson, Sawyer, Grant, Soper, Swink

37. Kingfisher County, OK

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%

45.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.9°F

80.9°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.0°F

83.0°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.8%

22.8% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill

36. Pleasants County, WV

Misty Autumn Forest Road - Dolly Sods by Bold Frontiers / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%

45.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.6°F

71.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.0°F

74.0°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.6%

14.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: St. Marys, Belmont

35. Oldham County, TX

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.7%

45.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 76.3°F

76.3°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 80.4°F

80.4°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.3%

25.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Vega, Adrian, Boys Ranch

34. Weston County, WY

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.6%

45.6% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 67.0°F

67.0°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 70.3°F

70.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.0%

18.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Newcastle, Upton, Hill View Heights, Osage

33. Hansford County, TX

Texas Farm to Market Road 2198 by Roadgeek Adam / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.5%

45.5% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.7°F

77.7°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 80.8°F

80.8°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.4%

30.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Spearman, Gruver, Morse

32. Lincoln County, WY

MicheleVacchiano / Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.5%

45.5% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 57.5°F

57.5°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 60.3°F

60.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%

24.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Kemmerer, Afton, Star Valley Ranch, Grover, Alpine, Osmond, Diamondville

31. Alfalfa County, OK

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%

45.3% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.0°F

80.0°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F

82.1°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.7%

20.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Burlington

30. Brantley County, GA

formulanone / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%

45.3% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.6°F

79.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F

82.1°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.9%

10.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Nahunta, Hoboken

29. Franklin County, GA

Deborah Ferrin / Shutterstock.com

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.3%

45.3% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 77.4°F

77.4°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 79.4°F

79.4°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.9%

16.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Lavonia, Royston, Gumlog, Franklin Springs, Carnesville, Canon

28. Geneva County, AL

toddmedia / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%

45.2% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.2°F

80.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.5°F

82.5°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.3%

13.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Geneva, Hartford, Malvern, Slocomb, Samson, Black, Coffee Springs

27. Gaines County, TX

bill_alden / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%

45.2% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.6°F

78.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F

82.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.1%

8.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Seminole, Seagraves, Loop

26. Newton County, MS

By NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA - Pine Ridge CemeteryUploaded by AlbertHerring, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29464149 / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.2%

45.2% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.1°F

79.1°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.8°F

81.8°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.5%

17.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Newton, Union, Decatur, Conehatta, Hickory, Chunky

25. Major County, OK

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.1%

45.1% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.2°F

80.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.4°F

82.4°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.0%

18.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester

24. Carson County, TX

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.1%

45.1% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 76.8°F

76.8°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.4°F

81.4°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.9%

25.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Panhandle, White Deer, Groom, Skellytown

23. Roger Mills County, OK

Neurosynthetic / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.0%

45.0% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.2°F

79.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.5°F

82.5°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%

23.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Cheyenne, Hammon, Reydon, Strong City

22. Duchesne County, UT

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 45.0%

45.0% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 60.3°F

60.3°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 64.1°F

64.1°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.0%

17.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Roosevelt, Duchesne, Myton, Neola, Altamont, Bluebell, Tabiona

21. Dallam County, TX

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.9%

44.9% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 74.6°F

74.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 77.7°F

77.7°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.7%

15.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Dalhart, Texline

20. Ellis County, OK

RoseMaryBush / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.8%

44.8% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.5°F

78.5°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.3°F

81.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.0%

20.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo

19. Emery County, UT

ruggybear / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.7%

44.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 70.8°F

70.8°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.9°F

74.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.2%

17.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Huntington, Ferron, Castle Dale, Orangeville, Green River, Cleveland, Elmo

18. Dewey County, OK

driving the oklahoma panhandle by dennis / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.7%

44.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.3°F

79.3°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.1°F

82.1°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.8%

19.8% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

17. Millard County, UT

Robert_Ford / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.6%

44.6% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.2°F

71.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 76.0°F

76.0°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.1%

23.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Delta, Fillmore, Oak City, Hinckley, Kanosh, Holden, Deseret

16. Stone County, MS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.6%

44.6% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.9°F

79.9°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.3°F

83.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.6%

14.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Wiggins

15. Grant County, NE

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.5%

44.5% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 69.1°F

69.1°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 71.2°F

71.2°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.4%

29.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Hyannis

14. Pearl River County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.4%

44.4% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 79.9°F

79.9°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.2°F

83.2°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.0%

16.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Picayune, Poplarville, Nicholson, Hide-A-Way Lake

13. Grant County, WV

6381380 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.3%

44.3% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 68.5°F

68.5°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 70.9°F

70.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.9%

17.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Petersburg, Bayard

12. Marion County, TN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.1%

44.1% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 74.9°F

74.9°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 76.9°F

76.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.5%

16.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Jasper, South Pittsburg, Powells Crossroads, Whitwell, Kimball, New Hope, Orme

11. Juab County, UT

5of7 / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.1%

44.1% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 70.6°F

70.6°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.8°F

74.8°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.2%

20.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Nephi, Mona, Rocky Ridge, Eureka, Levan

10. Lawrence County, MS

rainchurch / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 44.0%

44.0% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.1°F

80.1°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.2°F

82.2°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.7%

12.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Monticello, New Hebron, Silver Creek

9. Grundy County, TN

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.7%

43.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 72.7°F

72.7°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 74.7°F

74.7°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.4%

12.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Tracy City, Monteagle, Gruetli-Laager, Coalmont, Altamont, Palmer, Beersheba Springs

8. Converse County, WY

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.4%

43.4% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 65.5°F

65.5°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 67.8°F

67.8°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.9%

22.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills, Orin, Esterbrook, Lost Springs

7. Doddridge County, WV

library_of_congress / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 43.0%

43.0% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 71.2°F

71.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 73.3°F

73.3°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.7%

12.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: West Union

6. Wheeler County, TX

molchanovdmitry / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 42.7%

42.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.7°F

78.7°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.6°F

82.6°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.5%

19.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie

5. George County, MS

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 42.4%

42.4% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.1°F

80.1°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 83.5°F

83.5°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.1%

17.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Lucedale

4. Jack County, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 41.7%

41.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 82.1°F

82.1°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 84.1°F

84.1°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.6%

15.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Jacksboro, Bryson, Perrin

3. Choctaw County, MS

nataliemaynor / Flickr

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 41.2%

41.2% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 78.7°F

78.7°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 81.0°F

81.0°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.6%

18.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Ackerman, Weir, French Camp

2. Campbell County, WY

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 40.6%

40.6% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 66.2°F

66.2°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 68.9°F

68.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.2%

22.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Gillette, Wright, Sleepy Hollow

1. Perry County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe global warming is affecting U.S. weather: 39.7%

39.7% Average summer temperature, 1901-2000: 80.3°F

80.3°F Average summer temperature, 2024: 82.9°F

82.9°F Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.4%

11.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Richton, Beaumont, New Augusta

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!