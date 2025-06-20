The Most Educated Americans Want Global Warming Taught In Schools RichVintage / E+ via Getty Images

While a majority of Americans agree climate change is happening, specific issues around the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change can be divisive. One of the more controversial questions is whether global warming should be taught in schools.

Nationwide, 22.6% of U.S. adults disagree that schools should teach about the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to global warming. While opposition to mandatory global warming education clusters geographically, one group stands out for its overwhelming support of climate education: college-educated Americans.

At the county level, a 1 percentage-point increase in the percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree is associated with a 0.3 percentage-point increase in the share of adults who agree global warming should be taught in schools. Among the 40 counties with the highest education attainment, 81.3% of adults want climate change taught in schools on average, a larger share than the 77.4% national figure. In some counties, close to 9 in 10 residents want climate change education in schools. A closer look at the data reveals how the most educated parts of the country feel about how the U.S. education system should prepare future generations for a changing climate.

To determine the most educated U.S. counties and their views on climate education, Climate Crisis 247 reviewed data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties were ranked by the percentage of adults 25 years and older with at least a bachelor’s degree. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that schools should teach our children about the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to global warming came from Yale and are for 2024. Data on FEMA National Risk Index rating are based on 2023 figures.

40. Hunterdon County, NJ

KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.5%

56.5% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.1%

23.1% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 54.4%

54.4% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.2%

81.2% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 39.8%

39.8% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Flemington

39. Chester County, PA

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.6%

56.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.0%

18.0% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.2%

63.2% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 79.1%

79.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.5%

44.5% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: West Chester

38. Forsyth County, GA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.6%

56.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 27.4%

27.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 47.4%

47.4% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.0%

74.0% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 35.6%

35.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Cumming

37. Johnson County, KS

Samantha Ward / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.9%

56.9% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 21.4%

21.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.9%

58.9% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 79.8%

79.8% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 40.3%

40.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Olathe

36. Morris County, NJ

arlutz73 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.2%

57.2% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.9%

18.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.1%

62.1% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.3%

83.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 41.5%

41.5% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Morristown

35. Lexington city, VA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.3%

57.3% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.8%

23.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 53.0%

53.0% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.5%

74.5% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.3%

38.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Lexington

34. Somerset County, NJ

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.4%

57.4% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.3%

19.3% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.7%

59.7% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.2%

85.2% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 41.4%

41.4% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Somerville

33. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.6%

57.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.8%

16.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.5%

65.5% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.8%

81.8% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 45.3%

45.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Dedham

32. Fulton County, GA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.0%

58.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.2%

19.2% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.1%

60.1% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.9%

82.9% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 36.3%

36.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Atlanta

31. Delaware County, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.0%

58.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 25.9%

25.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 52.0%

52.0% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 73.8%

73.8% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.7%

38.7% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Delaware

30. Summit County, UT

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%

58.1% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 21.4%

21.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 56.5%

56.5% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.4%

77.4% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.1%

42.1% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Coalville

29. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%

58.1% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 15.3%

15.3% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 66.6%

66.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.3%

85.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.3%

46.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

28. Nantucket County, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.4%

58.4% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.1%

18.1% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.8%

63.8% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.3%

82.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 43.6%

43.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Nantucket

27. Broomfield County, CO

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%

58.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.8%

17.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.9%

59.9% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.9%

80.9% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.8%

47.8% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Broomfield

26. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.0%

59.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 12.9%

12.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 67.6%

67.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.7%

85.7% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 49.9%

49.9% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high County seat: Lowell

25. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%

59.2% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 15.6%

15.6% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 66.4%

66.4% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.3%

85.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 48.2%

48.2% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Ithaca

24. Gunnison County, CO

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.3%

59.3% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 22.7%

22.7% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 55.5%

55.5% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.6%

74.6% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.6%

42.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Gunnison

23. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%

60.1% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.0%

13.0% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 77.1%

77.1% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 86.2%

86.2% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 57.2%

57.2% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high County seat: San Francisco City and County

22. Montgomery County, MD

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%

60.3% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 14.4%

14.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 70.1%

70.1% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 86.2%

86.2% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%

47.4% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Rockville

21. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%

60.5% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.9%

16.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 68.8%

68.8% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.1%

85.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 53.0%

53.0% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high County seat: San Rafael

20. Charlottesville city, VA

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%

60.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.1%

16.1% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.6%

65.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.8%

83.8% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%

47.4% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Charlottesville

19. Albemarle County, VA

BrianPIrwin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%

60.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.2%

16.2% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.6%

80.6% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.0%

42.0% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Charlottesville

18. Douglas County, CO

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.9%

60.9% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.1%

23.1% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.7%

60.7% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.5%

77.5% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.9%

44.9% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Castle Rock

17. Teton County, WY

mdesigner125 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.2%

61.2% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.3%

20.3% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.2%

59.2% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 78.5%

78.5% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.8%

44.8% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Jackson

16. Orange County, NC

BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%

61.8% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.8%

16.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.6%

63.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 84.6%

84.6% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.1%

46.1% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Hillsborough

15. Hamilton County, IN

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%

61.8% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 24.0%

24.0% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 53.2%

53.2% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.1%

80.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 36.6%

36.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Noblesville

14. Williamson County, TN

mavdesign / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%

61.8% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 28.3%

28.3% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 51.2%

51.2% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 66.3%

66.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.3%

38.3% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Franklin

13. Fairfax city, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.3%

62.3% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.3%

16.3% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 64.5%

64.5% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.1%

83.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%

47.4% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Fairfax

12. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%

63.6% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.4%

13.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 74.3%

74.3% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 89.4%

89.4% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.2%

50.2% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Washington

11. Boulder County, CO

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.9%

63.9% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.8%

19.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.1%

62.1% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.1%

80.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.6%

46.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Boulder

10. Pitkin County, CO

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.4%

19.4% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.0%

60.0% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 78.6%

78.6% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.6%

46.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Aspen

9. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 11.9%

11.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 71.6%

71.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 89.1%

89.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 52.9%

52.9% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high County seat: Manhattan

8. Loudoun County, VA

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.2%

19.2% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.6%

62.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.4%

82.4% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.7%

46.7% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Leesburg

7. Fairfax County, VA

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.3%

64.3% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.7%

17.7% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.9%

65.9% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.6%

80.6% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.9%

50.9% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate County seat: Fairfax

6. Howard County, MD

AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.5%

64.5% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.9%

17.9% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.7%

63.7% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 84.3%

84.3% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.5%

44.5% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Ellicott City

5. San Miguel County, CO

SEASTOCK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.2%

65.2% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.6%

20.6% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.0%

58.0% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.1%

77.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 45.0%

45.0% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Telluride

4. Alexandria city, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%

65.8% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.8%

13.8% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 73.0%

73.0% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 87.0%

87.0% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 51.9%

51.9% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Alexandria

3. Los Alamos County, NM

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 68.2%

68.2% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.5%

20.5% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.6%

58.6% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 76.7%

76.7% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.6%

44.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Los Alamos

2. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%

77.1% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 14.5%

14.5% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 68.5%

68.5% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.1%

85.1% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.1%

50.1% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low County seat: Arlington

1. Falls Church city, VA

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 79.7%

79.7% Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.6%

17.6% Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 61.7%

61.7% Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.5%

81.5% Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 48.6%

48.6% FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low County seat: Falls Church

