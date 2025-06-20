The Most Educated Americans Want Global Warming Taught In Schools

Key Points
-
Nationwide, 22.6% of U.S. adults disagree that schools should teach about global warming.
-
One demographic strongly in support of climate education in schools is college-educated Americans.
-
At the county level, a 1 percentage-point increase in the percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree is associated with a 0.3 percentage-point increase in the share of adults who agree global warming should be taught in schools.
-
While a majority of Americans agree climate change is happening, specific issues around the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change can be divisive. One of the more controversial questions is whether global warming should be taught in schools.
At the county level, a 1 percentage-point increase in the percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree is associated with a 0.3 percentage-point increase in the share of adults who agree global warming should be taught in schools. Among the 40 counties with the highest education attainment, 81.3% of adults want climate change taught in schools on average, a larger share than the 77.4% national figure. In some counties, close to 9 in 10 residents want climate change education in schools. A closer look at the data reveals how the most educated parts of the country feel about how the U.S. education system should prepare future generations for a changing climate.
To determine the most educated U.S. counties and their views on climate education, Climate Crisis 247 reviewed data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties were ranked by the percentage of adults 25 years and older with at least a bachelor’s degree. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that schools should teach our children about the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to global warming came from Yale and are for 2024. Data on FEMA National Risk Index rating are based on 2023 figures.
40. Hunterdon County, NJ
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.5%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 54.4%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.2%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 39.8%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Flemington
39. Chester County, PA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.2%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 79.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.5%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: West Chester
38. Forsyth County, GA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 27.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 47.4%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.0%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 35.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Cumming
37. Johnson County, KS
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 21.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.9%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 79.8%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 40.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Olathe
36. Morris County, NJ
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.1%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 41.5%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Morristown
35. Lexington city, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 53.0%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.5%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Lexington
34. Somerset County, NJ
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.7%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.2%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 41.4%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Somerville
33. Norfolk County, MA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.5%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.8%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 45.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Dedham
32. Fulton County, GA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.1%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.9%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 36.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Atlanta
31. Delaware County, OH
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 25.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 52.0%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 73.8%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.7%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Delaware
30. Summit County, UT
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 21.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 56.5%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.4%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.1%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Coalville
29. Washtenaw County, MI
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 15.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 66.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
28. Nantucket County, MA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 18.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.8%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 43.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Nantucket
27. Broomfield County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.9%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.9%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.8%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Broomfield
26. Middlesex County, MA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 12.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 67.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.7%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 49.9%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- County seat: Lowell
25. Tompkins County, NY
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 15.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 66.4%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 48.2%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Ithaca
24. Gunnison County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 22.7%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 55.5%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 74.6%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Gunnison
23. San Francisco County, CA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 77.1%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 86.2%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 57.2%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
22. Montgomery County, MD
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 14.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 70.1%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 86.2%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Rockville
21. Marin County, CA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 68.8%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 53.0%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- County seat: San Rafael
20. Charlottesville city, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.8%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Charlottesville
19. Albemarle County, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 61.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.6%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 42.0%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Charlottesville
18. Douglas County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 23.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.7%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.5%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.9%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Castle Rock
17. Teton County, WY
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 59.2%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 78.5%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.8%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Jackson
16. Orange County, NC
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 84.6%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.1%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Hillsborough
15. Hamilton County, IN
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 24.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 53.2%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 36.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Noblesville
14. Williamson County, TN
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 28.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 51.2%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 66.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 38.3%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Franklin
13. Fairfax city, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 16.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 64.5%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 83.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 47.4%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Fairfax
12. District of Columbia, DC
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 74.3%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 89.4%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.2%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Washington
11. Boulder County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.1%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Boulder
10. Pitkin County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.4%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 60.0%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 78.6%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Aspen
9. New York County, NY
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 11.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 71.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 89.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 52.9%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- County seat: Manhattan
8. Loudoun County, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 19.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 62.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 82.4%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 46.7%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Leesburg
7. Fairfax County, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.3%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.7%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 65.9%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 80.6%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.9%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- County seat: Fairfax
6. Howard County, MD
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.5%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.9%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 63.7%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 84.3%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.5%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Ellicott City
5. San Miguel County, CO
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.0%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 77.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 45.0%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Telluride
4. Alexandria city, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 13.8%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 73.0%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 87.0%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 51.9%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Alexandria
3. Los Alamos County, NM
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 68.2%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 20.5%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 58.6%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 76.7%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 44.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Los Alamos
2. Arlington County, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 14.5%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 68.5%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 85.1%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 50.1%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- County seat: Arlington
1. Falls Church city, VA
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 79.7%
- Adults who think global warming will harm them personally: 17.6%
- Adults who think global warming will harm people within 10 years: 61.7%
- Adults who think global warming should be taught in schools: 81.5%
- Adults who discuss global warming with friends and family: 48.6%
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- County seat: Falls Church
