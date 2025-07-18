The U.S. Counties That Feel the Most Affected by Climate Change

Key Points
-
Climate change is becoming harder to ignore.
-
From 2022 to 2024, the percentage of Americans who reported having personally felt the effects of climate change rose from 44.4% to 49.0%.
-
Many of the counties feeling global warming the most are relatively affluent, highly educated places on the East and West Coast.
-
From record-breaking heat waves and wildfires to intensified storms and coastal flooding, the effects of climate change are becoming harder for Americans to ignore. While 44.4% of Americans agreed they had personally experienced the effects of global warming in 2022, by 2024 that share had risen to 49.0%.
The effects of climate change are not equally distributed nor equally felt amongst the U.S. population. While the percentage of adults who report they have experienced the effects of global warming is higher than 65% in some counties, it is lower than 35% in others. Many of the counties where the self-reported experience of climate change is highest are relatively affluent, well-educated communities on the East and West Coast. Many are also at high risk of natural hazard, as determined by FEMA. A closer look at the data reveals the counties that feel most affected by climate change.
To determine the places that feel most affected by climate change, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” with the statement “I have personally experienced the effects of global warming.” Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on FEMA National Risk Index rating is for 2023.
40. San Juan County, WA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%
- Median household income: $83,682
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Friday Harbor
39. Tompkins County, NY
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%
- Median household income: $73,012
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Ithaca, South Hill, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Northeast Ithaca, East Ithaca, Groton
38. Denver County, CO
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.6%
- Median household income: $91,681
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Denver
37. Jefferson County, WA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%
- Median household income: $71,143
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Port Townsend, Port Hadlock-Irondale, Port Ludlow, Marrowstone, Brinnon, Quilcene
36. Wake County, NC
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.3%
- Median household income: $101,763
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner
35. Bronx County, NY
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.0%
- Median household income: $49,036
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: New York
34. Taos County, NM
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%
- Median household income: $58,908
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Taos, Ranchos de Taos, Questa, Arroyo Seco, Talpa, Taos Pueblo, PeÃ±asco
33. Washington County, OR
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%
- Median household income: $104,434
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard, Aloha, Bethany, Tualatin, Forest Grove
32. Middlesex County, MA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.0%
- Median household income: $126,779
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Cambridge, Lowell, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Malden, Waltham
31. Sacramento County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.3%
- Median household income: $88,724
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Sacramento, Elk Grove, Arden-Arcade, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Carmichael
30. Petersburg city, VA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%
- Median household income: $50,741
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Petersburg
29. Skagway Municipality, AK
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%
- Median household income: $78,594
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Skagway
28. Montgomery County, MD
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%
- Median household income: $128,733
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Germantown, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, Aspen Hill, Wheaton
27. Durham County, NC
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.5%
- Median household income: $79,501
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Durham, Gorman, Rougemont
26. Kalawao County, HI
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%
- Median household income: $86,250
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Kalaupapa
25. Baltimore city, MD
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.4%
- Median household income: $59,623
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Baltimore
24. Los Angeles County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.5%
- Median household income: $87,760
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest cities: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale, Pomona
23. Alpine County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%
- Median household income: $110,781
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest cities: Kirkwood, Mesa Vista, Alpine Village, Markleeville, Bear Valley
22. Ramsey County, MN
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.5%
- Median household income: $81,004
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: St. Paul, Maplewood, Roseville, Shoreview, White Bear Lake, New Brighton, Mounds View
21. Arlington County, VA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%
- Median household income: $140,160
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Arlington
20. Maui County, HI
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
- Median household income: $95,076
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku, Lahaina, Waihee-Waiehu, Haiku-Pauwela, Pukalani
19. Contra Costa County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.9%
- Median household income: $125,727
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest cities: Concord, Richmond, Antioch, San Ramon, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Brentwood
18. Suffolk County, MA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.9%
- Median household income: $92,859
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Boston, Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop Town
17. DeKalb County, GA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%
- Median household income: $77,683
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Stonecrest, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Tucker, Redan, Chamblee, Decatur
16. Marin County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%
- Median household income: $142,785
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, Larkspur, San Anselmo, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, Corte Madera
15. New York County, NY
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Median household income: $104,553
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: New York
14. Sonoma County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%
- Median household income: $102,840
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale
13. Queens County, NY
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%
- Median household income: $84,961
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: New York
12. Honolulu County, HI
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.7%
- Median household income: $104,264
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Urban Honolulu, East Honolulu, Pearl City, Kailua, Waipahu, Kaneohe, Mililani Town
11. Santa Clara County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%
- Median household income: $159,674
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest cities: San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Cupertino
10. King County, WA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 85.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%
- Median household income: $122,148
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest cities: Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Renton, Federal Way, Kirkland, Auburn
9. Alexandria city, VA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%
- Median household income: $113,638
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Alexandria
8. Richmond city, VA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.1%
- Median household income: $62,671
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Richmond
7. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%
- Median household income: $109,266
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Live Oak, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Capitola, Rio del Mar
6. Orleans Parish, LA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.0%
- Median household income: $55,339
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: New Orleans
5. San Mateo County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.1%
- Median household income: $156,000
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: San Mateo, Daly City, Redwood City, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park
4. District of Columbia, DC
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 65.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 88.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%
- Median household income: $106,287
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Washington
3. San Francisco County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 65.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 89.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%
- Median household income: $141,446
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: San Francisco
2. Multnomah County, OR
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 66.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.6%
- Median household income: $86,247
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Portland, Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Maywood Park
1. Alameda County, CA
- Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 67.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.5%
- Median household income: $126,240
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest cities: Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, Livermore, Pleasanton
