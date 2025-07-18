The U.S. Counties That Feel the Most Affected by Climate Change Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Climate change is becoming harder to ignore.

From 2022 to 2024, the percentage of Americans who reported having personally felt the effects of climate change rose from 44.4% to 49.0%.

Many of the counties feeling global warming the most are relatively affluent, highly educated places on the East and West Coast.

From record-breaking heat waves and wildfires to intensified storms and coastal flooding, the effects of climate change are becoming harder for Americans to ignore. While 44.4% of Americans agreed they had personally experienced the effects of global warming in 2022, by 2024 that share had risen to 49.0%.

The effects of climate change are not equally distributed nor equally felt amongst the U.S. population. While the percentage of adults who report they have experienced the effects of global warming is higher than 65% in some counties, it is lower than 35% in others. Many of the counties where the self-reported experience of climate change is highest are relatively affluent, well-educated communities on the East and West Coast. Many are also at high risk of natural hazard, as determined by FEMA. A closer look at the data reveals the counties that feel most affected by climate change.

To determine the places that feel most affected by climate change, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” with the statement “I have personally experienced the effects of global warming.” Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on FEMA National Risk Index rating is for 2023.

40. San Juan County, WA

Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%

58.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%

53.4% Median household income: $83,682

$83,682 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Friday Harbor

39. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%

58.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%

59.2% Median household income: $73,012

$73,012 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Ithaca, South Hill, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Northeast Ithaca, East Ithaca, Groton

38. Denver County, CO

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.2%

58.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.1%

84.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.6%

55.6% Median household income: $91,681

$91,681 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Denver

37. Jefferson County, WA

JeffGoulden / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.3%

58.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%

80.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $71,143

$71,143 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Port Townsend, Port Hadlock-Irondale, Port Ludlow, Marrowstone, Brinnon, Quilcene

36. Wake County, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.4%

58.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.6%

77.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $101,763

$101,763 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner

35. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.4%

58.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $49,036

$49,036 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: New York

34. Taos County, NM

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.5%

58.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.2%

82.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%

37.1% Median household income: $58,908

$58,908 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Taos, Ranchos de Taos, Questa, Arroyo Seco, Talpa, Taos Pueblo, PeÃ±asco

33. Washington County, OR

Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.5%

58.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $104,434

$104,434 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard, Aloha, Bethany, Tualatin, Forest Grove

32. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.6%

58.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.0%

59.0% Median household income: $126,779

$126,779 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Cambridge, Lowell, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Malden, Waltham

31. Sacramento County, CA

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.7%

58.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.8%

80.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.3%

33.3% Median household income: $88,724

$88,724 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Sacramento, Elk Grove, Arden-Arcade, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Carmichael

30. Petersburg city, VA

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.8%

58.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $50,741

$50,741 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Petersburg

29. Skagway Municipality, AK

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 58.9%

58.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $78,594

$78,594 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Skagway

28. Montgomery County, MD

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.3%

59.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.1%

84.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%

60.3% Median household income: $128,733

$128,733 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Germantown, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, Aspen Hill, Wheaton

27. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.3%

59.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $79,501

$79,501 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Durham, Gorman, Rougemont

26. Kalawao County, HI

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.4%

59.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.0%

78.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%

32.6% Median household income: $86,250

$86,250 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Kalaupapa

25. Baltimore city, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 59.6%

59.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.0%

82.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.4%

35.4% Median household income: $59,623

$59,623 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Baltimore

24. Los Angeles County, CA

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.1%

60.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.7%

75.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.5%

35.5% Median household income: $87,760

$87,760 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale, Pomona

23. Alpine County, CA

TomÃ¡s Guardia Bencomo / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.3%

60.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%

42.1% Median household income: $110,781

$110,781 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Kirkwood, Mesa Vista, Alpine Village, Markleeville, Bear Valley

22. Ramsey County, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.3%

60.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.5%

45.5% Median household income: $81,004

$81,004 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: St. Paul, Maplewood, Roseville, Shoreview, White Bear Lake, New Brighton, Mounds View

21. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 60.9%

60.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%

77.1% Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Arlington

20. Maui County, HI

Hotaik Sung / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.2%

61.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%

80.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $95,076

$95,076 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku, Lahaina, Waihee-Waiehu, Haiku-Pauwela, Pukalani

19. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.4%

61.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.9%

44.9% Median household income: $125,727

$125,727 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Concord, Richmond, Antioch, San Ramon, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek, Brentwood

18. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.5%

61.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.3%

83.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.9%

49.9% Median household income: $92,859

$92,859 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Boston, Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop Town

17. DeKalb County, GA

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.2%

87.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $77,683

$77,683 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Stonecrest, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Tucker, Redan, Chamblee, Decatur

16. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.7%

83.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%

60.5% Median household income: $142,785

$142,785 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, Larkspur, San Anselmo, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, Corte Madera

15. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.1%

62.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.6%

84.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Median household income: $104,553

$104,553 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: New York

14. Sonoma County, CA

KarenWibbs / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.1%

62.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $102,840

$102,840 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale

13. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.2%

62.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.7%

82.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $84,961

$84,961 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: New York

12. Honolulu County, HI

segawa7 / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.3%

62.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.3%

81.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.7%

37.7% Median household income: $104,264

$104,264 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Urban Honolulu, East Honolulu, Pearl City, Kailua, Waipahu, Kaneohe, Mililani Town

11. Santa Clara County, CA

Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.7%

62.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.9%

82.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $159,674

$159,674 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest cities: San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Cupertino

10. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.7%

62.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 85.0%

85.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $122,148

$122,148 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Renton, Federal Way, Kirkland, Auburn

9. Alexandria city, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 62.9%

62.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.7%

87.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%

65.8% Median household income: $113,638

$113,638 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Alexandria

8. Richmond city, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.0%

63.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.0%

86.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $62,671

$62,671 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Richmond

7. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.4%

63.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%

43.6% Median household income: $109,266

$109,266 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Live Oak, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Capitola, Rio del Mar

6. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.7%

63.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.0%

42.0% Median household income: $55,339

$55,339 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: New Orleans

5. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 63.9%

63.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.1%

53.1% Median household income: $156,000

$156,000 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: San Mateo, Daly City, Redwood City, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park

4. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 65.5%

65.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 88.4%

88.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%

63.6% Median household income: $106,287

$106,287 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Washington

3. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 65.7%

65.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 89.3%

89.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $141,446

$141,446 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: San Francisco

2. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 66.3%

66.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.3%

84.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.6%

48.6% Median household income: $86,247

$86,247 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Portland, Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Maywood Park

1. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who believe they have personally experienced global warming: 67.0%

67.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.9%

86.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.5%

51.5% Median household income: $126,240

$126,240 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, Livermore, Pleasanton

