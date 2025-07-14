In 100 Year History Girl Scout Cookie Prices Surge 2,300% FAMILY STOCK / Shutterstock.com

For the cookie lovers out there, there is just something about Girl Scout cookies that seems to hit differently. Whether you buy them on a neighborhood sidewalk, in front of a grocery store, or at a local baseball game, they just always taste great.

Key Points There is no question that Girl Scout cookies remain hugely popular.

The first Girl Scout cookies were sold in 1917.

Today, you can find Girl Scout cookies being sold all over the country.

Of course, as Girl Scout cookies have been around for a long time, it’s only fitting that their prices have increased. While there might not be a price you can put on the great taste of cookies, there is a price you can put on the cost of Girl Scout cookies over the last few decades.

14. 1917

The very first Girl Scout cookie sale took place in the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Sold at a high school cafeteria, the troop was selling for $0.25 to $0.35 per dozen, which sounds like a dream-come-true price right now. If you were to adjust for inflation, the 1917 price would be right around $6 today, which is spot on for today’s cost.

13. 1922

Five years after the first Girl Scout cookies came to market, you were still looking at around 26 to 36 cents for around six to seven dozen cookies. An excellent value for the day and age, at least according to Chicago-based Girl Scouts director Florence E. Neil, who believed this was a reasonable price for the period.

12. 1933

Incredibly, in 1933, you could pick up a whopping 44 cookies for just 23 cents. This number comes directly from the official Girl Scouts website. The Girl Scouts of Greater Philadelphia Council would bake cookies and put them in the windows of the city gas and electric company for 23 cents. Alternatively, you could pick up six boxes for $1.24.

11. 1940

Selling for between 25 and 30 cents per dozen, you could grab cookies packaged in wax paper bags in 1940. At the onset of the Second World War, supplies were more limited as resources were going to the front lines, but even so, recipes were published in American Girl Magazine to drive more sales and attention.

10. 1948

According to newspapers from the period, in 1948, Girl Scout cookies could be purchased for around 25-30 cents per dozen. The pricing in 1948 is also a direct reflection of when Girl Scout cookies were evolving from simple sugar cookies by individual families to commercially produced products.

9. 1955

At 50 cents a box, 1955 was still a relatively inexpensive period for Girl Scout cookies compared to other desserts on the market. Girl Scout cookies were already being fully commercialized by the time 1955 rolled around, and the price itself reflected the growing demand and the rise of suburban neighborhoods following World War II.

8. 1965

Depending on where you were in the country, you would be able to find a box of Girl Scout cookies for around 65 to 75 cents in 1965. This was a significant increase from 1960, when cookies were selling for around 50 cents per box, and it was a precursor to cookies breaking the $1 price barrier by the 1970s.

7. 1974

Finally, by the time 1974 rolled around, you had a few new options of Girl Scout cookies. This means that your choice was more than just sugar cookies, as you now had Chocolate Mint (now Thin Mints), Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Shortbread cookies. According to historical data, it appears that a box of cookies was selling for anywhere between $1 and $1.25 per box.

6. 1981

In 1981, it was easy to find Girl Scout cookies for around $1.50 per box, a price reported by The New York Times. However, if you lived in Washington, D.C., it was more likely you were paying around $2 per box. Regardless of what you paid, the New York Times also indicated that each local Girl Scout council was receiving 65 cents for every box sold.

5. 1990

At the same time, the Cold War was ending, Girl Scout cookie pricing increased to $2.50 per box. Best of all, Girl Scout cookies were going global with international exchanges to promote global awareness. Thin Mints were still said to be the best seller across the USA, and for good reason, as they do taste the best.

4. 1999

By the time 1999 rolled around, just before the new millennium, you could celebrate Y2K with Girl Scout cookies for around $3 per box. The good news is that 1999 also saw the introduction of eight different cookie varieties, the highest number of options ever. Adding low-fat and sugar-free options no doubt boosted sales as well.

3. 2004

Back in 2004, before the iPhone and just as Facebook was starting to grow, Girl Scout cookies were approximately $3.50 per box. This was a 50-cent increase for the year, which was attributed to higher expenses for the cookie bakers. Additionally, the price reflected the number of boxes of cookies being given to each Girl Scout troop.

2. 2015

Jump back 10 years, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts announced that pricing would be increasing by as much as 25%. This would have raised prices to $5 per box in 2015, which is in line with the pricing the Girl Scouts of California were also offering, though some of their boxes were as low as $4.

1. 2025

In 2025, if you find yourself trying to buy just one box of Girl Scout cookies, and who can buy just one, you’ll likely wind up spending around $6 per box. Depending on your location, you may find them for closer to $5, as pricing varies significantly based on location and local production costs.

