Girl Scout Cookie Price Skyrockets

The price of a box of Girl Scout cookies is about to rise from the $5 price this year to $6 next year. A report from CNN says this will cover prices from January to April next year. It is hard to say if this will dent sales, but the chances it will are likely. (Customers are abandoning these 25 brands.)



Such an increase would be 20%, far higher than inflation today, or even the 8% consumer price index pace early this year. Little girls may have to argue with customers about why such an increase is necessary.



The first year Girl Scout cookies were sold was a century ago, in 1917. Those cookies were made in people’s homes and not mass-produced as they are today.

According to the Girl Scouts, when cookies were sold in most parts of the country, they were priced at $0.25 to $0.30 per dozen.



The organization says its products are inclusive in terms of who can buy them. “In 2021, all Girl Scout Cookies are both kosher and Halal certified. There are vegan and gluten-free varieties too.”



None of this history, or the expansion of the market for cookie sales, explains the increase, which is hard to justify. Perhaps people will not buy the cookies this year as a means of protesting the inflation.