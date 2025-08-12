Oil-Rich Counties Are Fueling Opposition To The Clean Energy Transition

Key Points
-
Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050.
-
In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion.
-
Many of the biggest opponents are Gulf Coast counties where fossil fuels drive the local economy.
-
The United States is in the midst of a historic energy shift. Under current federal goals and international climate agreements, the country is aiming to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050, replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. The transition to green energy is essential for reducing carbon emissions, curbing global warming, and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.
Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050. In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion. Many of the counties most strongly opposed are in resource-rich regions spanning from West Texas to Appalachia where oil, gas, and coal production drive the local economy. A closer look at the data reveals the fossil fuels dependent counties that oppose the clean energy transition the most.
To determine the oil and gas hubs that are fueling opposition to the clean energy transition, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” policies that support the U.S. economy transition from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.
40. North Slope Borough, AK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.3%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $7.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $86,313
- Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik
39. Live Oak County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%
- Median household income: $53,869
- Largest cities: George West, Three Rivers
38. San Augustine County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $730.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%
- Median household income: $46,338
- Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus
37. Fisher County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $263.4 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.2%
- Median household income: $64,700
- Largest cities: Rotan, Roby
36. Loving County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.2 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%
- Median household income: $51,087
- Largest cities: Mentone
35. Ward County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
- Median household income: $71,719
- Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote
34. Winkler County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
- Median household income: $91,898
- Largest cities: Kermit, Wink
33. DeWitt County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%
- Median household income: $64,014
- Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim
32. Grady County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.5%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%
- Median household income: $75,730
- Largest cities: Chickasha, Tuttle, Minco, Rush Springs, Ninnekah, Alex, Verden
31. Panola County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
- Median household income: $62,593
- Largest cities: Carthage, Beckville, Gary City
30. Scurry County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.1%
- Median household income: $62,689
- Largest cities: Snyder, Hermleigh
29. Dickenson County, VA
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.9%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $514.4 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
- Median household income: $43,831
- Largest cities: Clintwood, Haysi, Clinchco
28. Wetzel County, WV
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%
- Median household income: $53,341
- Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg
27. Coal County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.5%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $207.1 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
- Median household income: $48,162
- Largest cities: Coalgate, Tupelo, Lehigh, Clarita, Phillips, Centrahoma
26. Yoakum County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.8%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.9 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
- Median household income: $82,261
- Largest cities: Denver City, Plains
25. Martin County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Median household income: $77,083
- Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly
24. Harrison County, OH
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.2%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.8%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $756.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.8%
- Median household income: $53,851
- Largest cities: Cadiz, Hopedale, Scio, Jewett, Bowerston, Freeport, New Athens
23. Gaines County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 50.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.3 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
- Median household income: $76,605
- Largest cities: Seminole, Seagraves, Loop
22. Greene County, PA
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.0%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $66,870
- Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern
21. Wyoming County, WV
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.2%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $629.5 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
- Median household income: $48,038
- Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny
20. Ritchie County, WV
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.3%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $473.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%
- Median household income: $50,256
- Largest cities: Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman, Ellenboro, Cairo, Auburn
19. Sublette County, WY
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.8%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $565.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%
- Median household income: $82,791
- Largest cities: Pinedale, Marbleton, Big Piney, Daniel, Bondurant, Boulder, Cora
18. Powder River County, MT
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.4%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $103.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%
- Median household income: $68,009
- Largest cities: Broadus, Biddle
17. Hemphill County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 51.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $268.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%
- Median household income: $72,052
- Largest cities: Canadian
16. Kingfisher County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.2 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%
- Median household income: $70,617
- Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill
15. Glasscock County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.3%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.3 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%
- Median household income: $106,806
- Largest cities: Garden City
14. Major County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.6%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%
- Median household income: $69,229
- Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester
13. Rio Blanco County, CO
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $470.2 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Median household income: $72,620
- Largest cities: Meeker, Rangely
12. Tyler County, WV
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.0%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
- Median household income: $58,293
- Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly
11. Williams County, ND
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.3%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%
- Median household income: $90,224
- Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo
10. Marshall County, WV
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.7%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.5 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%
- Median household income: $60,329
- Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron
9. Alfalfa County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.8%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $270.9 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.2%
- Median household income: $67,870
- Largest cities: Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Burlington
8. McKenzie County, ND
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%
- Median household income: $88,289
- Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview
7. Dewey County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.0%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
- Median household income: $60,550
- Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam
6. Ellis County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.3%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $637.7 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%
- Median household income: $56,992
- Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo
5. Roger Mills County, OK
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.8%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $273.2 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.1%
- Median household income: $62,721
- Largest cities: Cheyenne, Hammon, Reydon, Strong City
4. Dunn County, ND
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.9%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
- Median household income: $94,688
- Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning
3. Buchanan County, VA
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.0%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%
- Median household income: $42,216
- Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant
2. Wheeler County, TX
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.6%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%
- Median household income: $67,964
- Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie
1. Converse County, WY
- Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 64.6%
- Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 55.9%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.6%
- Median household income: $79,164
- Largest cities: Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills, Orin, Esterbrook, Lost Springs
