Oil-Rich Counties Are Fueling Opposition To The Clean Energy Transition

Richard Byrd / Wikimedia Commons
Key Points

  • Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050.

  • In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion.

  • Many of the biggest opponents are Gulf Coast counties where fossil fuels drive the local economy.

The United States is in the midst of a historic energy shift. Under current federal goals and international climate agreements, the country is aiming to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050, replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. The transition to green energy is essential for reducing carbon emissions, curbing global warming, and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050. In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion. Many of the counties most strongly opposed are in resource-rich regions spanning from West Texas to Appalachia where oil, gas, and coal production drive the local economy. A closer look at the data reveals the fossil fuels dependent counties that oppose the clean energy transition the most.

To determine the oil and gas hubs that are fueling opposition to the clean energy transition, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” policies that support the U.S. economy transition from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. North Slope Borough, AK

JKBay / Shutterstock.com
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.3%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $7.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $86,313
  • Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik

39. Live Oak County, TX

Texas Trees by cogdogblog
Texas Trees (CC0 1.0) by cogdogblog
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%
  • Median household income: $53,869
  • Largest cities: George West, Three Rivers

38. San Augustine County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $730.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%
  • Median household income: $46,338
  • Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus

37. Fisher County, TX

File:Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum August 2015 03.jpg by Michael Barera
File:Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum August 2015 03.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Barera
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $263.4 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.2%
  • Median household income: $64,700
  • Largest cities: Rotan, Roby

36. Loving County, TX

texas field by gurdonark
texas field (BY 2.0) by gurdonark
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.2 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%
  • Median household income: $51,087
  • Largest cities: Mentone

35. Ward County, TX

Llama Flowers, Texas Country Road by sbmeaper1
Llama Flowers, Texas Country Road (CC0 1.0) by sbmeaper1
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $71,719
  • Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

34. Winkler County, TX

kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
  • Median household income: $91,898
  • Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

33. DeWitt County, TX

Texas Tree by adam*b
Texas Tree (BY 2.0) by adam*b
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%
  • Median household income: $64,014
  • Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim

32. Grady County, OK

Oklahoma Road by IrishFireside
Oklahoma Road (BY 2.0) by IrishFireside
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.5%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%
  • Median household income: $75,730
  • Largest cities: Chickasha, Tuttle, Minco, Rush Springs, Ninnekah, Alex, Verden

31. Panola County, TX

Texas Highways by CoreBurn
Texas Highways (BY 2.0) by CoreBurn
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
  • Median household income: $62,593
  • Largest cities: Carthage, Beckville, Gary City

30. Scurry County, TX

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.1%
  • Median household income: $62,689
  • Largest cities: Snyder, Hermleigh

29. Dickenson County, VA

Bristoe Station Landscape by Rob Shenk
Bristoe Station Landscape (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Rob Shenk
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.9%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $514.4 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
  • Median household income: $43,831
  • Largest cities: Clintwood, Haysi, Clinchco

28. Wetzel County, WV

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%
  • Median household income: $53,341
  • Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg

27. Coal County, OK

driving the oklahoma panhandle by dennis
driving the oklahoma panhandle (BY 2.0) by dennis
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.5%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $207.1 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
  • Median household income: $48,162
  • Largest cities: Coalgate, Tupelo, Lehigh, Clarita, Phillips, Centrahoma

26. Yoakum County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.8%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.9 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
  • Median household income: $82,261
  • Largest cities: Denver City, Plains

25. Martin County, TX

Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field by gurdonark
Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field (BY 2.0) by gurdonark
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Median household income: $77,083
  • Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

24. Harrison County, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.2%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.8%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $756.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.8%
  • Median household income: $53,851
  • Largest cities: Cadiz, Hopedale, Scio, Jewett, Bowerston, Freeport, New Athens

23. Gaines County, TX

Interstate 10, Kendall County,... by Ken Lund
Interstate 10, Kendall County,... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 50.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.3 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
  • Median household income: $76,605
  • Largest cities: Seminole, Seagraves, Loop

22. Greene County, PA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.0%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $66,870
  • Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern

21. Wyoming County, WV

Misty Autumn Forest Road - Dolly Sods by Bold Frontiers
Misty Autumn Forest Road - Dolly Sods (BY 2.0) by Bold Frontiers
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.2%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $629.5 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
  • Median household income: $48,038
  • Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny

20. Ritchie County, WV

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.3%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $473.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%
  • Median household income: $50,256
  • Largest cities: Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman, Ellenboro, Cairo, Auburn

19. Sublette County, WY

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.8%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $565.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%
  • Median household income: $82,791
  • Largest cities: Pinedale, Marbleton, Big Piney, Daniel, Bondurant, Boulder, Cora

18. Powder River County, MT

Google Street View - Pan-American Trek - Highway 87, Montana by kevin dooley
Google Street View - Pan-American Trek - Highway 87, Montana (BY 2.0) by kevin dooley
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.4%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $103.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%
  • Median household income: $68,009
  • Largest cities: Broadus, Biddle

17. Hemphill County, TX

Aualliso / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 51.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $268.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%
  • Median household income: $72,052
  • Largest cities: Canadian

16. Kingfisher County, OK

Meindert van der Haven / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.2 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%
  • Median household income: $70,617
  • Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill

15. Glasscock County, TX

&lt;div class=&#039;fn&#039;&gt; Texas Country Road&lt;/div&gt; by Eric Afyouni
&lt;div class=&#039;fn&#039;&gt; Texas Country Road&lt;/div&gt; (BY 3.0) by Eric Afyouni

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.3%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.3 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%
  • Median household income: $106,806
  • Largest cities: Garden City

14. Major County, OK

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert, OK #oklahoma #trees by Sharon Mollerus
Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert, OK #oklahoma #trees (BY 2.0) by Sharon Mollerus
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.6%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%
  • Median household income: $69,229
  • Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester

13. Rio Blanco County, CO

colorado tree by solidariat
colorado tree (BY 2.0) by solidariat
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $470.2 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Median household income: $72,620
  • Largest cities: Meeker, Rangely

12. Tyler County, WV

West Virginia Roads by dmuth
West Virginia Roads (BY-SA 2.0) by dmuth
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.0%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
  • Median household income: $58,293
  • Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly

11. Williams County, ND

SPRINGTIME ON A NORTH DAKOTA ROAD by Sloalan
SPRINGTIME ON A NORTH DAKOTA ROAD (CC0 1.0) by Sloalan
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.3%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%
  • Median household income: $90,224
  • Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo

10. Marshall County, WV

A TALE OF TWO GARDENS: by mypubliclands
A TALE OF TWO GARDENS: (BY 2.0) by mypubliclands
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.7%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.5 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%
  • Median household income: $60,329
  • Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron

9. Alfalfa County, OK

photovs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.8%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $270.9 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $67,870
  • Largest cities: Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Burlington

8. McKenzie County, ND

ImagineGolf / E+ via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $88,289
  • Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview

7. Dewey County, OK

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.0%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
  • Median household income: $60,550
  • Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

6. Ellis County, OK

Crawford House (Clinton, Oklah... by Jeffrey Beall
Crawford House (Clinton, Oklah... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeffrey Beall
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.3%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $637.7 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%
  • Median household income: $56,992
  • Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo

5. Roger Mills County, OK

Oklahoma trees by anna60672
Oklahoma trees (BY 2.0) by anna60672
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.8%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $273.2 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.1%
  • Median household income: $62,721
  • Largest cities: Cheyenne, Hammon, Reydon, Strong City

4. Dunn County, ND

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.9%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
  • Median household income: $94,688
  • Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

3. Buchanan County, VA

WilliamSherman / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.0%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%
  • Median household income: $42,216
  • Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant

2. Wheeler County, TX

Texas Farm to Market Road 2198 by Roadgeek Adam
Texas Farm to Market Road 2198 (BY-SA 2.0) by Roadgeek Adam
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.6%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%
  • Median household income: $67,964
  • Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie

1. Converse County, WY

Wyoming tree by pearlbear
Wyoming tree (BY 2.0) by pearlbear
  • Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 64.6%
  • Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 55.9%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.6%
  • Median household income: $79,164
  • Largest cities: Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills, Orin, Esterbrook, Lost Springs

