Oil-Rich Counties Are Fueling Opposition To The Clean Energy Transition

Key Points Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050.

In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion.

Many of the biggest opponents are Gulf Coast counties where fossil fuels drive the local economy.

The United States is in the midst of a historic energy shift. Under current federal goals and international climate agreements, the country is aiming to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050, replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. The transition to green energy is essential for reducing carbon emissions, curbing global warming, and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

Nationwide, 66.4% of Americans support the U.S. economic transition to 100% clean energy by 2050. In some parts of the country, however, opposition to clean energy is the majority opinion. Many of the counties most strongly opposed are in resource-rich regions spanning from West Texas to Appalachia where oil, gas, and coal production drive the local economy. A closer look at the data reveals the fossil fuels dependent counties that oppose the clean energy transition the most.

To determine the oil and gas hubs that are fueling opposition to the clean energy transition, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” policies that support the U.S. economy transition from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. North Slope Borough, AK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.3%

53.3% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2%

81.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $7.0 billion

$7.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $86,313

$86,313 Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik

39. Live Oak County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%

53.6% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.4%

62.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%

56.9% Median household income: $53,869

$53,869 Largest cities: George West, Three Rivers

38. San Augustine County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.6%

53.6% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5%

73.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $730.6 million

$730.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%

56.5% Median household income: $46,338

$46,338 Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus

37. Fisher County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.7%

53.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.7%

52.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $263.4 million

$263.4 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.2%

58.2% Median household income: $64,700

$64,700 Largest cities: Rotan, Roby

36. Loving County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%

53.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2%

99.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.2 billion

$10.2 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%

62.1% Median household income: $51,087

$51,087 Largest cities: Mentone

35. Ward County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 53.9%

53.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%

86.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $71,719

$71,719 Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

34. Winkler County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%

54.2% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%

83.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%

57.7% Median household income: $91,898

$91,898 Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

33. DeWitt County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.2%

54.2% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6%

71.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $64,014

$64,014 Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim

32. Grady County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.5%

54.5% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.5%

60.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%

55.5% Median household income: $75,730

$75,730 Largest cities: Chickasha, Tuttle, Minco, Rush Springs, Ninnekah, Alex, Verden

31. Panola County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%

54.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.2%

62.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%

56.6% Median household income: $62,593

$62,593 Largest cities: Carthage, Beckville, Gary City

30. Scurry County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.7%

54.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.0%

54.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.1%

58.1% Median household income: $62,689

$62,689 Largest cities: Snyder, Hermleigh

29. Dickenson County, VA

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%

54.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.9%

60.9% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $514.4 million

$514.4 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%

56.6% Median household income: $43,831

$43,831 Largest cities: Clintwood, Haysi, Clinchco

28. Wetzel County, WV

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 54.9%

54.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8%

69.8% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%

56.8% Median household income: $53,341

$53,341 Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg

27. Coal County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.5%

55.5% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.4%

57.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $207.1 million

$207.1 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $48,162

$48,162 Largest cities: Coalgate, Tupelo, Lehigh, Clarita, Phillips, Centrahoma

26. Yoakum County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.8%

55.8% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7%

75.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%

56.6% Median household income: $82,261

$82,261 Largest cities: Denver City, Plains

25. Martin County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 55.9%

55.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%

97.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion

$13.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Median household income: $77,083

$77,083 Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

24. Harrison County, OH

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.2%

56.2% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.8%

52.8% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $756.3 million

$756.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.8%

55.8% Median household income: $53,851

$53,851 Largest cities: Cadiz, Hopedale, Scio, Jewett, Bowerston, Freeport, New Athens

23. Gaines County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 56.9%

56.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 50.7%

50.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $76,605

$76,605 Largest cities: Seminole, Seagraves, Loop

22. Greene County, PA

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.0%

57.0% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4%

64.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $66,870

$66,870 Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern

21. Wyoming County, WV

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.2%

57.2% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5%

63.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $629.5 million

$629.5 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%

54.7% Median household income: $48,038

$48,038 Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny

20. Ritchie County, WV

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.3%

57.3% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.2%

59.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $473.3 million

$473.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%

57.8% Median household income: $50,256

$50,256 Largest cities: Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman, Ellenboro, Cairo, Auburn

19. Sublette County, WY

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 57.8%

57.8% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.2%

53.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $565.0 million

$565.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.8%

57.8% Median household income: $82,791

$82,791 Largest cities: Pinedale, Marbleton, Big Piney, Daniel, Bondurant, Boulder, Cora

18. Powder River County, MT

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.4%

58.4% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.3%

57.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $103.0 million

$103.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%

57.9% Median household income: $68,009

$68,009 Largest cities: Broadus, Biddle

17. Hemphill County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%

58.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 51.5%

51.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $268.0 million

$268.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%

55.6% Median household income: $72,052

$72,052 Largest cities: Canadian

16. Kingfisher County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 58.7%

58.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8%

65.8% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%

55.2% Median household income: $70,617

$70,617 Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill

15. Glasscock County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.3%

59.3% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1%

94.1% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.3 billion

$4.3 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%

57.2% Median household income: $106,806

$106,806 Largest cities: Garden City

14. Major County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.6%

59.6% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%

53.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million

$356.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%

54.4% Median household income: $69,229

$69,229 Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester

13. Rio Blanco County, CO

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 59.9%

59.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 59.0%

59.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $470.2 million

$470.2 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Median household income: $72,620

$72,620 Largest cities: Meeker, Rangely

12. Tyler County, WV

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.0%

60.0% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6%

79.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $58,293

$58,293 Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly

11. Williams County, ND

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.3%

60.3% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%

54.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $90,224

$90,224 Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo

10. Marshall County, WV

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.7%

60.7% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3%

63.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%

53.7% Median household income: $60,329

$60,329 Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron

9. Alfalfa County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.8%

60.8% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.4%

53.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $270.9 million

$270.9 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $67,870

$67,870 Largest cities: Cherokee, Helena, Carmen, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Burlington

8. McKenzie County, ND

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 60.9%

60.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6%

64.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $88,289

$88,289 Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview

7. Dewey County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.0%

61.0% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%

63.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million

$552.2 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $60,550

$60,550 Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

6. Ellis County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.3%

61.3% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5%

62.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $637.7 million

$637.7 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $56,992

$56,992 Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo

5. Roger Mills County, OK

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.8%

61.8% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 60.7%

60.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $273.2 million

$273.2 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $62,721

$62,721 Largest cities: Cheyenne, Hammon, Reydon, Strong City

4. Dunn County, ND

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 61.9%

61.9% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%

84.9% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $94,688

$94,688 Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

3. Buchanan County, VA

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.0%

63.0% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%

52.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million

$788.8 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%

52.7% Median household income: $42,216

$42,216 Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant

2. Wheeler County, TX

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 63.6%

63.6% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%

57.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million

$265.1 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $67,964

$67,964 Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie

1. Converse County, WY

Adults who oppose transition to 100% clean energy by 2025: 64.6%

64.6% Percent GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 55.9%

55.9% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $79,164

$79,164 Largest cities: Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills, Orin, Esterbrook, Lost Springs

