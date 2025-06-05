Even The Largest Oil And Gas Hubs Oppose Drilling In The Arctic

One of the last untouched ecosystems in the United States, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge spans over 19 million acres in northeastern Alaska, and is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including polar bears, caribou, arctic foxes, and migratory birds. It is also believed to hold substantial oil and gas reserves, and has been at the center of a decades-long debate between conservation and energy development.
Just 33% of Americans support expanding drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While support nears 50% in some counties, even the largest oil-producing parts of the country are largely in opposition. Big Oil’s opposition to Artic drilling was evident in both 2021 and 2025, when the first and second Trump administrations held oil and gas lease sales for the ANWR and were met with limited interest. A closer look at the data reveals how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling.
To determine how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of GDP that came from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction in 2023. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies that would open the Artic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast are from Yale and are for 2024. Data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.
40. Ellis County, OK
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5% ($637.7 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.5%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%
- Median household income: $56,992
- Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo
39. Susquehanna County, PA
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.9% ($2.1 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 63.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.9%
- Median household income: $66,930
- Largest cities: Forest City, Montrose, Susquehanna Depot, Hallstead, New Milford, Great Bend, Lanesboro
38. Lea County, NM
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($6.6 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%
- Median household income: $68,750
- Largest cities: Hobbs, Lovington, North Hobbs, Eunice, Jal, Tatum, Nadine
37. Esmeralda County, NV
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($36.6 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.7%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 54.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.2%
- Median household income: $00
- Largest cities: Dyer, Silver Peak, Goldfield
36. Marshall County, WV
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($2.5 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.8%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%
- Median household income: $60,329
- Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron
35. Zavala County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($602.2 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 56.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.9%
- Median household income: $41,887
- Largest cities: Crystal City, Batesville, La Pryor, Chula Vista, Loma Grande, Amaya
34. Dewey County, OK
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4% ($552.2 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 53.8%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
- Median household income: $60,550
- Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam
33. Wyoming County, WV
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5% ($629.5 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 57.5%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
- Median household income: $48,038
- Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny
32. De Soto Parish, LA
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1% ($2.1 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%
- Median household income: $46,077
- Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet
31. Greene County, PA
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4% ($3.0 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.4%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $66,870
- Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern
30. McKenzie County, ND
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6% ($2.9 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 56.4%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%
- Median household income: $88,289
- Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview
29. Kingfisher County, OK
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8% ($2.2 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.9%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%
- Median household income: $70,617
- Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill
28. Borden County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($624.5 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.5%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 64.3%
- Median household income: $64,250
- Largest cities: Gail
27. Red River Parish, LA
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($656.8 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $44,539
- Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit
26. Mountrail County, ND
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 68.7% ($1.5 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.4%
- Median household income: $81,292
- Largest cities: New Town, Stanley, Parshall, Plaza, Ross, Palermo, White Earth
25. Pecos County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.3% ($2.0 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.8%
- Median household income: $67,689
- Largest cities: Fort Stockton, Iraan, Imperial, Coyanosa
24. Wetzel County, WV
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8% ($1.0 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%
- Median household income: $53,341
- Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg
23. DeWitt County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6% ($3.0 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.1%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%
- Median household income: $64,014
- Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim
22. San Augustine County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5% ($730.6 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.3%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%
- Median household income: $46,338
- Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus
21. Yoakum County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7% ($1.9 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
- Median household income: $82,261
- Largest cities: Denver City, Plains
20. Andrews County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 76.6% ($3.9 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.4%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.7%
- Median household income: $76,902
- Largest cities: Andrews, McKinney Acres
19. Crane County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2% ($904.3 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
- Median household income: $59,915
- Largest cities: Crane
18. Blaine County, OK
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.3% ($1.5 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.1%
- Median household income: $59,304
- Largest cities: Watonga, Okeene, St. Michaels, Ganado, Sanders, Many Farms, Round Rock
17. Howard County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.3% ($9.1 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.7%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.0%
- Median household income: $71,457
- Largest cities: Big Spring, Sand Springs, Coahoma, Forsan
16. Tyler County, WV
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6% ($1.5 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.9%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
- Median household income: $58,293
- Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly
15. North Slope Borough, AK
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2% ($7.0 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.7%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $86,313
- Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik
14. Winkler County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3% ($1.8 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.3%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
- Median household income: $91,898
- Largest cities: Kermit, Wink
13. Dunn County, ND
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9% ($1.8 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 55.8%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
- Median household income: $94,688
- Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning
12. Dimmit County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 85.1% ($3.3 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.1%
- Median household income: $33,409
- Largest cities: Carrizo Springs, Carrizo Hill, Asherton, Big Wells, Catarina, Brundage
11. Irion County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($947.0 million)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 62.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%
- Median household income: $58,125
- Largest cities: Mertzon
10. Ward County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($4.2 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
- Median household income: $71,719
- Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote
9. Karnes County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 89.6% ($6.7 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.7%
- Median household income: $59,103
- Largest cities: Kenedy, Karnes City, Runge, Falls City
8. Culberson County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 90.5% ($3.4 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.8%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.1%
- Median household income: $42,672
- Largest cities: Van Horn
7. Reeves County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.7% ($13.4 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.0%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 61.6%
- Median household income: $56,056
- Largest cities: Lindsay, Balmorhea, Toyah
6. La Salle County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.8% ($3.5 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.3%
- Median household income: $55,469
- Largest cities: Cotulla, Encinal, Fowlerton
5. Glasscock County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($4.3 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%
- Median household income: $106,806
- Largest cities: Garden City
4. Reagan County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($3.9 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.2%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.9%
- Median household income: $70,288
- Largest cities: Big Lake
3. McMullen County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 96.8% ($1.8 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.9%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 60.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 67.2%
- Median household income: $45,833
- Largest cities: Tilden
2. Martin County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4% ($13.8 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Median household income: $77,083
- Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly
1. Loving County, TX
- GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2% ($10.2 billion)
- Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.6%
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%
- Median household income: $51,087
- Largest cities: Mentone
