Even The Largest Oil And Gas Hubs Oppose Drilling In The Arctic sarkophoto / iStock via Getty Images

One of the last untouched ecosystems in the United States, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge spans over 19 million acres in northeastern Alaska, and is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including polar bears, caribou, arctic foxes, and migratory birds. It is also believed to hold substantial oil and gas reserves, and has been at the center of a decades-long debate between conservation and energy development.

Just 33% of Americans support expanding drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While support nears 50% in some counties, even the largest oil-producing parts of the country are largely in opposition. Big Oil’s opposition to Artic drilling was evident in both 2021 and 2025, when the first and second Trump administrations held oil and gas lease sales for the ANWR and were met with limited interest. A closer look at the data reveals how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling.

To determine how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of GDP that came from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction in 2023. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies that would open the Artic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast are from Yale and are for 2024. Data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Ellis County, OK

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5% ($637.7 million)

62.5% ($637.7 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.5%

54.5% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%

68.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $56,992

$56,992 Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo

39. Susquehanna County, PA

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.9% ($2.1 billion)

62.9% ($2.1 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%

60.5% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 63.8%

63.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $66,930

$66,930 Largest cities: Forest City, Montrose, Susquehanna Depot, Hallstead, New Milford, Great Bend, Lanesboro

38. Lea County, NM

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($6.6 billion)

63.1% ($6.6 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%

58.7% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.5%

62.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%

60.5% Median household income: $68,750

$68,750 Largest cities: Hobbs, Lovington, North Hobbs, Eunice, Jal, Tatum, Nadine

37. Esmeralda County, NV

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($36.6 million)

63.1% ($36.6 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.7%

66.7% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 54.9%

54.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.2%

69.2% Median household income: $00

$00 Largest cities: Dyer, Silver Peak, Goldfield

36. Marshall County, WV

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($2.5 billion)

63.3% ($2.5 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.8%

60.8% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%

64.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%

53.7% Median household income: $60,329

$60,329 Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron

35. Zavala County, TX

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. / Wikimedia Commons

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($602.2 million)

63.3% ($602.2 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.6%

66.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 56.3%

56.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.9%

71.9% Median household income: $41,887

$41,887 Largest cities: Crystal City, Batesville, La Pryor, Chula Vista, Loma Grande, Amaya

34. Dewey County, OK

Marilyn Nieves / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4% ($552.2 million)

63.4% ($552.2 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 53.8%

53.8% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $60,550

$60,550 Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

33. Wyoming County, WV

roc8jas / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5% ($629.5 million)

63.5% ($629.5 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 57.5%

57.5% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.0%

66.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%

54.7% Median household income: $48,038

$48,038 Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny

32. De Soto Parish, LA

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1% ($2.1 billion)

64.1% ($2.1 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.6%

60.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%

69.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $46,077

$46,077 Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet

31. Greene County, PA

catnap72 / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4% ($3.0 billion)

64.4% ($3.0 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.4%

58.4% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.4%

67.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $66,870

$66,870 Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern

30. McKenzie County, ND

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6% ($2.9 billion)

64.6% ($2.9 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 56.4%

56.4% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.5%

68.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $88,289

$88,289 Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview

29. Kingfisher County, OK

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8% ($2.2 billion)

65.8% ($2.2 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.9%

54.9% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%

68.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%

55.2% Median household income: $70,617

$70,617 Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill

28. Borden County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($624.5 million)

67.5% ($624.5 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.5%

66.5% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%

62.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 64.3%

64.3% Median household income: $64,250

$64,250 Largest cities: Gail

27. Red River Parish, LA

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($656.8 million)

67.5% ($656.8 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%

70.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $44,539

$44,539 Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit

26. Mountrail County, ND

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 68.7% ($1.5 billion)

68.7% ($1.5 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%

59.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%

66.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.4%

59.4% Median household income: $81,292

$81,292 Largest cities: New Town, Stanley, Parshall, Plaza, Ross, Palermo, White Earth

25. Pecos County, TX

Chester Leeds / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.3% ($2.0 billion)

69.3% ($2.0 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.1%

65.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.8%

60.8% Median household income: $67,689

$67,689 Largest cities: Fort Stockton, Iraan, Imperial, Coyanosa

24. Wetzel County, WV

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8% ($1.0 billion)

69.8% ($1.0 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%

61.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.9%

62.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%

56.8% Median household income: $53,341

$53,341 Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg

23. DeWitt County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6% ($3.0 billion)

71.6% ($3.0 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.1%

60.1% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%

68.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $64,014

$64,014 Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim

22. San Augustine County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5% ($730.6 million)

73.5% ($730.6 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.3%

60.3% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.5%

67.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%

56.5% Median household income: $46,338

$46,338 Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus

21. Yoakum County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7% ($1.9 billion)

75.7% ($1.9 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%

59.0% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%

68.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%

56.6% Median household income: $82,261

$82,261 Largest cities: Denver City, Plains

20. Andrews County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 76.6% ($3.9 billion)

76.6% ($3.9 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.4%

59.4% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.8%

66.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.7%

59.7% Median household income: $76,902

$76,902 Largest cities: Andrews, McKinney Acres

19. Crane County, TX

Aualliso, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2% ($904.3 million)

78.2% ($904.3 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%

59.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $59,915

$59,915 Largest cities: Crane

18. Blaine County, OK

okchomeseller / Flickr

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.3% ($1.5 billion)

78.3% ($1.5 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.2%

58.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%

64.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $59,304

$59,304 Largest cities: Watonga, Okeene, St. Michaels, Ganado, Sanders, Many Farms, Round Rock

17. Howard County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.3% ($9.1 billion)

79.3% ($9.1 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.7%

61.7% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.6%

65.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $71,457

$71,457 Largest cities: Big Spring, Sand Springs, Coahoma, Forsan

16. Tyler County, WV

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6% ($1.5 billion)

79.6% ($1.5 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.9%

58.9% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%

66.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $58,293

$58,293 Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly

15. North Slope Borough, AK

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2% ($7.0 billion)

81.2% ($7.0 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.7%

59.7% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.1%

61.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $86,313

$86,313 Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik

14. Winkler County, TX

kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3% ($1.8 billion)

83.3% ($1.8 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.3%

58.3% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%

57.7% Median household income: $91,898

$91,898 Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

13. Dunn County, ND

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9% ($1.8 billion)

84.9% ($1.8 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 55.8%

55.8% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $94,688

$94,688 Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

12. Dimmit County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 85.1% ($3.3 billion)

85.1% ($3.3 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.2%

67.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.0%

58.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.1%

69.1% Median household income: $33,409

$33,409 Largest cities: Carrizo Springs, Carrizo Hill, Asherton, Big Wells, Catarina, Brundage

11. Irion County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($947.0 million)

86.3% ($947.0 million) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 62.6%

62.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.7%

65.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%

60.5% Median household income: $58,125

$58,125 Largest cities: Mertzon

10. Ward County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($4.2 billion)

86.3% ($4.2 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%

58.7% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%

69.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $71,719

$71,719 Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

9. Karnes County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 89.6% ($6.7 billion)

89.6% ($6.7 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.2%

60.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.0%

67.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $59,103

$59,103 Largest cities: Kenedy, Karnes City, Runge, Falls City

8. Culberson County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 90.5% ($3.4 billion)

90.5% ($3.4 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.8%

67.8% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.3%

58.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $42,672

$42,672 Largest cities: Van Horn

7. Reeves County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.7% ($13.4 billion)

92.7% ($13.4 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.0%

63.0% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.8%

64.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 61.6%

61.6% Median household income: $56,056

$56,056 Largest cities: Lindsay, Balmorhea, Toyah

6. La Salle County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.8% ($3.5 billion)

92.8% ($3.5 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.6%

63.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.9%

61.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.3%

63.3% Median household income: $55,469

$55,469 Largest cities: Cotulla, Encinal, Fowlerton

5. Glasscock County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($4.3 billion)

94.1% ($4.3 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%

60.5% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.6%

67.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%

57.2% Median household income: $106,806

$106,806 Largest cities: Garden City

4. Reagan County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($3.9 billion)

94.1% ($3.9 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.2%

64.2% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.0%

64.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $70,288

$70,288 Largest cities: Big Lake

3. McMullen County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 96.8% ($1.8 billion)

96.8% ($1.8 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.9%

67.9% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 60.1%

60.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 67.2%

67.2% Median household income: $45,833

$45,833 Largest cities: Tilden

2. Martin County, TX

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4% ($13.8 billion)

97.4% ($13.8 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%

59.0% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%

69.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Median household income: $77,083

$77,083 Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

1. Loving County, TX

Iconic, low-hanging Texas tree town by Carol M Highsmith / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2% ($10.2 billion)

99.2% ($10.2 billion) Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.6%

64.6% Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%

62.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%

62.1% Median household income: $51,087

$51,087 Largest cities: Mentone

