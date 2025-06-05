Special Report

Even The Largest Oil And Gas Hubs Oppose Drilling In The Arctic

sarkophoto / iStock via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

One of the last untouched ecosystems in the United States, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge spans over 19 million acres in northeastern Alaska, and is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including polar bears, caribou, arctic foxes, and migratory birds. It is also believed to hold substantial oil and gas reserves, and has been at the center of a decades-long debate between conservation and energy development.

Just 33% of Americans support expanding drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While support nears 50% in some counties, even the largest oil-producing parts of the country are largely in opposition. Big Oil’s opposition to Artic drilling was evident in both 2021 and 2025, when the first and second Trump administrations held oil and gas lease sales for the ANWR and were met with limited interest. A closer look at the data reveals how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling.

To determine how the largest oil producers in the United States feel about drilling in the Arctic and expanding offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of GDP that came from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction in 2023. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies that would open the Artic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast are from Yale and are for 2024. Data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Ellis County, OK

Oklahoma by Marcy Reiford
Oklahoma (CC BY 2.0) by Marcy Reiford
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.5% ($637.7 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.5%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.0%
  • Median household income: $56,992
  • Largest cities: Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo

39. Susquehanna County, PA

Frackville, Shenandoah, and Ma... by Ken Lund
Frackville, Shenandoah, and Ma... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 62.9% ($2.1 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 63.8%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.9%
  • Median household income: $66,930
  • Largest cities: Forest City, Montrose, Susquehanna Depot, Hallstead, New Milford, Great Bend, Lanesboro

38. Lea County, NM

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($6.6 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.5%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%
  • Median household income: $68,750
  • Largest cities: Hobbs, Lovington, North Hobbs, Eunice, Jal, Tatum, Nadine

37. Esmeralda County, NV

View of Reno, Nevada from Virg... by Ken Lund
View of Reno, Nevada from Virg... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.1% ($36.6 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.7%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 54.9%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.2%
  • Median household income: $00
  • Largest cities: Dyer, Silver Peak, Goldfield

36. Marshall County, WV

Misty Autumn Forest Road - Dolly Sods by Bold Frontiers
Misty Autumn Forest Road - Dolly Sods (BY 2.0) by Bold Frontiers
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($2.5 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.8%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.7%
  • Median household income: $60,329
  • Largest cities: Moundsville, McMechen, Glen Dale, Benwood, Cameron

35. Zavala County, TX

JERRYE &amp; ROY KLOTZ, M.D. / Wikimedia Commons
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.3% ($602.2 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 56.3%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.9%
  • Median household income: $41,887
  • Largest cities: Crystal City, Batesville, La Pryor, Chula Vista, Loma Grande, Amaya

34. Dewey County, OK

Marilyn Nieves / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4% ($552.2 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 53.8%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
  • Median household income: $60,550
  • Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

33. Wyoming County, WV

roc8jas / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.5% ($629.5 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 57.5%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
  • Median household income: $48,038
  • Largest cities: Mullens, Oceana, Kopperston, Pineville, Glen Fork, Corinne, Matheny

32. De Soto Parish, LA

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Ken Lund
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1% ($2.1 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%
  • Median household income: $46,077
  • Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet

31. Greene County, PA

catnap72 / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.4% ($3.0 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.4%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.4%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $66,870
  • Largest cities: Waynesburg, Fairdale, Morrisville, Nemacolin, Bobtown, Mount Morris, Dry Tavern

30. McKenzie County, ND

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.6% ($2.9 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 56.4%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.5%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $88,289
  • Largest cities: Watford City, Mandaree, Four Bears Village, Alexander, Arnegard, East Fairview

29. Kingfisher County, OK

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert, OK #oklahoma #trees by Sharon Mollerus
Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert, OK #oklahoma #trees (BY 2.0) by Sharon Mollerus
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 65.8% ($2.2 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 54.9%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.2%
  • Median household income: $70,617
  • Largest cities: Kingfisher, Hennessey, Dover, Deer Creek, Christopher Creek, Rock House, Copper Hill

28. Borden County, TX

TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad by formulanone
TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($624.5 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 66.5%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 64.3%
  • Median household income: $64,250
  • Largest cities: Gail

27. Red River Parish, LA

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5% ($656.8 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $44,539
  • Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit

26. Mountrail County, ND

old barn by fizbon
old barn (BY 2.0) by fizbon
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 68.7% ($1.5 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.4%
  • Median household income: $81,292
  • Largest cities: New Town, Stanley, Parshall, Plaza, Ross, Palermo, White Earth

25. Pecos County, TX

Chester Leeds / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.3% ($2.0 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.1%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.8%
  • Median household income: $67,689
  • Largest cities: Fort Stockton, Iraan, Imperial, Coyanosa

24. Wetzel County, WV

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 69.8% ($1.0 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.9%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.8%
  • Median household income: $53,341
  • Largest cities: New Martinsville, Paden City, Hundred, Pine Grove, Smithfield, Reader, Jacksonburg

23. DeWitt County, TX

TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad by formulanone
TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 71.6% ($3.0 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.1%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.6%
  • Median household income: $64,014
  • Largest cities: Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim

22. San Augustine County, TX

Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field by gurdonark
Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field (BY 2.0) by gurdonark
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 73.5% ($730.6 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.3%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.5%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.5%
  • Median household income: $46,338
  • Largest cities: San Augustine, Broaddus

21. Yoakum County, TX

Central Texas Field by Staeiou
Central Texas Field (BY-SA 2.0) by Staeiou
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 75.7% ($1.9 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.6%
  • Median household income: $82,261
  • Largest cities: Denver City, Plains

20. Andrews County, TX

Llama Flowers, Texas Country Road by sbmeaper1
Llama Flowers, Texas Country Road (CC0 1.0) by sbmeaper1
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 76.6% ($3.9 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.4%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.8%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.7%
  • Median household income: $76,902
  • Largest cities: Andrews, McKinney Acres

19. Crane County, TX

Aualliso, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2% ($904.3 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
  • Median household income: $59,915
  • Largest cities: Crane

18. Blaine County, OK

okchomeseller / Flickr

  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.3% ($1.5 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.4%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.1%
  • Median household income: $59,304
  • Largest cities: Watonga, Okeene, St. Michaels, Ganado, Sanders, Many Farms, Round Rock

17. Howard County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.3% ($9.1 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 61.7%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.6%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.0%
  • Median household income: $71,457
  • Largest cities: Big Spring, Sand Springs, Coahoma, Forsan

16. Tyler County, WV

Almost Heaven WV Country Farm Sunset by ForestWander.com
Almost Heaven WV Country Farm Sunset (BY-SA 2.0) by ForestWander.com
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 79.6% ($1.5 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.9%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 66.3%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.9%
  • Median household income: $58,293
  • Largest cities: Sistersville, Middlebourne, Friendly

15. North Slope Borough, AK

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 81.2% ($7.0 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.7%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.1%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $86,313
  • Largest cities: Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Point Hope, Wainwright, Nuiqsut, Anaktuvuk Pass, Kaktovik

14. Winkler County, TX

kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3% ($1.8 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.3%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
  • Median household income: $91,898
  • Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

13. Dunn County, ND

Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... (CC BY 2.0) by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9% ($1.8 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 55.8%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
  • Median household income: $94,688
  • Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

12. Dimmit County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 85.1% ($3.3 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 69.1%
  • Median household income: $33,409
  • Largest cities: Carrizo Springs, Carrizo Hill, Asherton, Big Wells, Catarina, Brundage

11. Irion County, TX

texas field by gurdonark
texas field (BY 2.0) by gurdonark
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($947.0 million)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 62.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 65.7%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.5%
  • Median household income: $58,125
  • Largest cities: Mertzon

10. Ward County, TX

Texas Roads by Dougtone
Texas Roads (BY-SA 2.0) by Dougtone
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3% ($4.2 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 58.7%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $71,719
  • Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

9. Karnes County, TX

Texas Highways by dhslit
Texas Highways (BY-SA 2.0) by dhslit
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 89.6% ($6.7 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.7%
  • Median household income: $59,103
  • Largest cities: Kenedy, Karnes City, Runge, Falls City

8. Culberson County, TX

File:Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum August 2015 03.jpg by Michael Barera
File:Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum August 2015 03.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Barera
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 90.5% ($3.4 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.8%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 58.3%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.1%
  • Median household income: $42,672
  • Largest cities: Van Horn

7. Reeves County, TX

3rd street, Pecos Texas by Matthew Rutledge
3rd street, Pecos Texas (CC BY 2.0) by Matthew Rutledge
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.7% ($13.4 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.0%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.8%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 61.6%
  • Median household income: $56,056
  • Largest cities: Lindsay, Balmorhea, Toyah

6. La Salle County, TX

Texas Highways by dhslit
Texas Highways (BY-SA 2.0) by dhslit
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 92.8% ($3.5 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 63.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 61.9%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.3%
  • Median household income: $55,469
  • Largest cities: Cotulla, Encinal, Fowlerton

5. Glasscock County, TX

Texas Farm to Market Road 2198 by Roadgeek Adam
Texas Farm to Market Road 2198 (BY-SA 2.0) by Roadgeek Adam
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($4.3 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 60.5%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 67.6%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.2%
  • Median household income: $106,806
  • Largest cities: Garden City

4. Reagan County, TX

Google Street View - Pan-Ameri... by Kevin Dooley
Google Street View - Pan-Ameri... (CC BY 2.0) by Kevin Dooley
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 94.1% ($3.9 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.2%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 64.0%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.9%
  • Median household income: $70,288
  • Largest cities: Big Lake

3. McMullen County, TX

Texas Highways by CoreBurn
Texas Highways (BY 2.0) by CoreBurn
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 96.8% ($1.8 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 67.9%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 60.1%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 67.2%
  • Median household income: $45,833
  • Largest cities: Tilden

2. Martin County, TX

Texas Trees by cogdogblog
Texas Trees (CC0 1.0) by cogdogblog
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4% ($13.8 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 59.0%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Median household income: $77,083
  • Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

1. Loving County, TX

Iconic, low-hanging Texas tree town by Carol M Highsmith / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 99.2% ($10.2 billion)
  • Adults who oppose drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 64.6%
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 62.2%
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 62.1%
  • Median household income: $51,087
  • Largest cities: Mentone

Special Report

