The Oil-Producing Counties That Want To Expand U.S. Offshore Drilling

Key Points In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites in U.S. coastal waters.

While opposition to offshore drilling off U.S. coasts has increased in America in the last few years, counties with oil interests are steadfast supporters.

Many of the biggest supporters of offshore drilling are counties with large oil sectors, or are Gulf Coast counties that would benefit from marine drilling.

Over the past several years, support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has waned. While 59.2% of Americans supported expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share fell to 52.4%, according to data from Yale University.

In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal waters. While Trump has vowed to reverse the ban, the legal path to doing so is unclear, and the future of the Biden era legislation is unclear.

In some parts of the country, however, support for drilling is steadfast. Many of the biggest supporters of marine drilling are Gulf Coast counties in Mississippi and Louisiana that stand to benefit from oil activity, while others are inland counties with large oil industries. In some counties, more than 3 in 4 residents supports expanding drilling offshore. A closer look at the data reveals the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most.

To determine the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 10% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Stonewall County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 36.7%

36.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $55.6 million

$55.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.0%

57.0% Median household income: $61,250

$61,250 Largest cities: Aspermont

39. Archer County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 20.2%

20.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $84.6 million

$84.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $71,958

$71,958 Largest cities: Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, Windthorst, Megargel

38. Union County, KY

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 49.3%

49.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $577.6 million

$577.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.6%

54.6% Median household income: $60,989

$60,989 Largest cities: Morganfield, Breckinridge Center, Sturgis, Uniontown, Waverly

37. Dunn County, ND

kenlund / Flickr

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%

84.9% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%

54.3% Median household income: $94,688

$94,688 Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

36. Dewey County, OK

Meindert van der Haven / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%

68.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%

63.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million

$552.2 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $60,550

$60,550 Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

35. Major County, OK

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%

68.7% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%

53.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million

$356.6 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%

54.4% Median household income: $69,229

$69,229 Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester

34. Knox County, IN

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%

68.7% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.2%

13.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $325.3 million

$325.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%

54.7% Median household income: $58,863

$58,863 Largest cities: Vincennes, Bicknell, Monroe City, Oaktown, Freelandville, Bruceville, Wheatland

33. Grant County, OK

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%

68.8% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.0%

17.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $64.4 million

$64.4 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $61,824

$61,824 Largest cities: Pond Creek, Medford, Wakita, Lamont, Manchester, Nash, Deer Creek

32. Bienville Parish, LA

Brad Dison / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%

68.8% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 44.6%

44.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $382.5 million

$382.5 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.0%

63.0% Median household income: $34,992

$34,992 Largest cities: Arcadia, Ringgold, Gibsland, Castor, Saline, Bryceland, Bienville

31. Oliver County, ND

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%

69.0% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 25.6%

25.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $81.7 million

$81.7 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%

55.5% Median household income: $76,953

$76,953 Largest cities: Center

30. Barber County, KS

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%

69.0% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%

10.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $26.9 million

$26.9 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%

55.1% Median household income: $57,615

$57,615 Largest cities: Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Hardtner, Isabel, Sharon, Hazelton, Sun City

29. Ward County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%

69.1% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%

86.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $71,719

$71,719 Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

28. Smith County, TN

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.9%

13.9% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $127.0 million

$127.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $62,799

$62,799 Largest cities: Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville

27. Crane County, TX

Aualliso, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2%

78.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $904.3 million

$904.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $59,915

$59,915 Largest cities: Crane

26. Eastland County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%

10.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $95.8 million

$95.8 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%

52.8% Median household income: $51,741

$51,741 Largest cities: Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Carbon

25. Winkler County, TX

kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%

83.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%

57.7% Median household income: $91,898

$91,898 Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

24. Martin County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%

69.3% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%

97.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion

$13.8 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Median household income: $77,083

$77,083 Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

23. Sullivan County, IN

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%

69.3% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.8%

23.8% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $304.5 million

$304.5 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.5%

54.5% Median household income: $54,985

$54,985 Largest cities: Sullivan, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Hymera, Dugger, Carlisle, Merom

22. Gray County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%

69.4% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.2%

12.2% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $167.5 million

$167.5 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%

56.9% Median household income: $56,082

$56,082 Largest cities: Pampa, McLean, Lefors

21. Iberia Parish, LA

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%

69.4% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.7%

12.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $438.5 million

$438.5 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.6%

59.6% Median household income: $57,811

$57,811 Largest cities: New Iberia, Jeanerette, Lydia, Loreauville

20. Buchanan County, VA

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.5%

69.5% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%

52.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million

$788.8 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%

52.7% Median household income: $42,216

$42,216 Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant

19. Amite County, MS

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.6%

69.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.3%

15.3% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $59.1 million

$59.1 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.1%

59.1% Median household income: $35,385

$35,385 Largest cities: Gloster, Liberty, Crosby

18. Burke County, ND

ImagineGolf / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%

69.7% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 22.8%

22.8% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.3 million

$67.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $96,339

$96,339 Largest cities: Bowbells, Powers Lake, Lignite, Portal, Columbus, Flaxton, Larson

17. Divide County, ND

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%

69.7% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 45.6%

45.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $110.9 million

$110.9 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $89,297

$89,297 Largest cities: Crosby, Noonan, Fortuna, Ambrose

16. Monroe County, OH

Chris Pansing / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%

69.8% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 40.4%

40.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $551.2 million

$551.2 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%

50.5% Median household income: $58,962

$58,962 Largest cities: Woodsfield, Beallsville, Sardis, Clarington, Hannibal, Lewisville, Jerusalem

15. Claiborne Parish, LA

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%

69.8% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.6%

15.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $71.4 million

$71.4 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.7%

60.7% Median household income: $31,784

$31,784 Largest cities: Homer, Haynesville, Athens, Lisbon

14. Williams County, ND

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%

69.9% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%

54.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $90,224

$90,224 Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo

13. De Soto Parish, LA

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%

69.9% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1%

64.1% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $46,077

$46,077 Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet

12. Terrebonne Parish, LA

Woodland Plantation LaPlace Louisiana - Barn or Carriage House 03 by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%

70.4% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.4%

13.4% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $902.9 million

$902.9 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%

55.6% Median household income: $64,819

$64,819 Largest cities: Houma, Bayou Cane, Gray, Schriever, Chauvin, Presquille, Bourg

11. Leslie County, KY

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%

70.4% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.6%

12.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $24.4 million

$24.4 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Median household income: $40,176

$40,176 Largest cities: Hyden

10. Red River Parish, LA

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%

70.5% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5%

67.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $656.8 million

$656.8 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $44,539

$44,539 Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit

9. Freestone County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.6%

70.6% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 18.5%

18.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $244.0 million

$244.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $58,460

$58,460 Largest cities: Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Streetman, Kirvin

8. Wheeler County, TX

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.2%

71.2% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%

57.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million

$265.1 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $67,964

$67,964 Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie

7. Golden Valley County, ND

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.3%

71.3% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.5%

11.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.0 million

$10.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%

52.8% Median household income: $76,528

$76,528 Largest cities: Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte

6. St. Mary Parish, LA

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.8%

71.8% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.7%

15.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $547.9 million

$547.9 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%

57.9% Median household income: $51,768

$51,768 Largest cities: Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Baldwin, Amelia

5. Sabine Parish, LA

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.9%

71.9% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 30.6%

30.6% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $409.3 million

$409.3 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%

55.1% Median household income: $52,047

$52,047 Largest cities: Many, Zwolle, Florien, Pleasant Hill, Fort Jesup, Converse, Noble

4. Mercer County, ND

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.3%

72.3% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 26.5%

26.5% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $318.7 million

$318.7 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.2%

51.2% Median household income: $79,405

$79,405 Largest cities: Beulah, Hazen, Stanton, Golden Valley, Zap, Pick City

3. Jack County, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.4%

72.4% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.0%

23.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $116.8 million

$116.8 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%

50.5% Median household income: $65,693

$65,693 Largest cities: Jacksboro, Bryson, Perrin

2. Choctaw County, MS

Del Henderson Jr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.1%

73.1% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.7%

17.7% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $158.0 million

$158.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.2%

53.2% Median household income: $48,321

$48,321 Largest cities: Ackerman, Weir, French Camp

1. LaSalle Parish, LA

kenlund / Flickr

Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.3%

73.3% Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.0%

11.0% Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.0 million

$67.0 million Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.3%

53.3% Median household income: $67,077

$67,077 Largest cities: Jena, Olla, Urania, Midway, Tullos

