The Oil-Producing Counties That Want To Expand U.S. Offshore Drilling

Key Points
In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites in U.S. coastal waters.
While opposition to offshore drilling off U.S. coasts has increased in America in the last few years, counties with oil interests are steadfast supporters.
Many of the biggest supporters of offshore drilling are counties with large oil sectors, or are Gulf Coast counties that would benefit from marine drilling.
Over the past several years, support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has waned. While 59.2% of Americans supported expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share fell to 52.4%, according to data from Yale University.
In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal waters. While Trump has vowed to reverse the ban, the legal path to doing so is unclear, and the future of the Biden era legislation is unclear.
In some parts of the country, however, support for drilling is steadfast. Many of the biggest supporters of marine drilling are Gulf Coast counties in Mississippi and Louisiana that stand to benefit from oil activity, while others are inland counties with large oil industries. In some counties, more than 3 in 4 residents supports expanding drilling offshore. A closer look at the data reveals the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most.
To determine the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 10% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.
40. Stonewall County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 36.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $55.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.0%
- Median household income: $61,250
- Largest cities: Aspermont
39. Archer County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 20.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $84.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
- Median household income: $71,958
- Largest cities: Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, Windthorst, Megargel
38. Union County, KY
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 49.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $577.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.6%
- Median household income: $60,989
- Largest cities: Morganfield, Breckinridge Center, Sturgis, Uniontown, Waverly
37. Dunn County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
- Median household income: $94,688
- Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning
36. Dewey County, OK
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
- Median household income: $60,550
- Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam
35. Major County, OK
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%
- Median household income: $69,229
- Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester
34. Knox County, IN
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $325.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
- Median household income: $58,863
- Largest cities: Vincennes, Bicknell, Monroe City, Oaktown, Freelandville, Bruceville, Wheatland
33. Grant County, OK
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $64.4 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
- Median household income: $61,824
- Largest cities: Pond Creek, Medford, Wakita, Lamont, Manchester, Nash, Deer Creek
32. Bienville Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 44.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $382.5 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.0%
- Median household income: $34,992
- Largest cities: Arcadia, Ringgold, Gibsland, Castor, Saline, Bryceland, Bienville
31. Oliver County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 25.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $81.7 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%
- Median household income: $76,953
- Largest cities: Center
30. Barber County, KS
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $26.9 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%
- Median household income: $57,615
- Largest cities: Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Hardtner, Isabel, Sharon, Hazelton, Sun City
29. Ward County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
- Median household income: $71,719
- Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote
28. Smith County, TN
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.9%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $127.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%
- Median household income: $62,799
- Largest cities: Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville
27. Crane County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $904.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
- Median household income: $59,915
- Largest cities: Crane
26. Eastland County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $95.8 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%
- Median household income: $51,741
- Largest cities: Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Carbon
25. Winkler County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
- Median household income: $91,898
- Largest cities: Kermit, Wink
24. Martin County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Median household income: $77,083
- Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly
23. Sullivan County, IN
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.8%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $304.5 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.5%
- Median household income: $54,985
- Largest cities: Sullivan, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Hymera, Dugger, Carlisle, Merom
22. Gray County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.2%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $167.5 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%
- Median household income: $56,082
- Largest cities: Pampa, McLean, Lefors
21. Iberia Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $438.5 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.6%
- Median household income: $57,811
- Largest cities: New Iberia, Jeanerette, Lydia, Loreauville
20. Buchanan County, VA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.5%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%
- Median household income: $42,216
- Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant
19. Amite County, MS
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.3%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $59.1 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.1%
- Median household income: $35,385
- Largest cities: Gloster, Liberty, Crosby
18. Burke County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 22.8%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%
- Median household income: $96,339
- Largest cities: Bowbells, Powers Lake, Lignite, Portal, Columbus, Flaxton, Larson
17. Divide County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 45.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $110.9 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.8%
- Median household income: $89,297
- Largest cities: Crosby, Noonan, Fortuna, Ambrose
16. Monroe County, OH
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 40.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $551.2 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%
- Median household income: $58,962
- Largest cities: Woodsfield, Beallsville, Sardis, Clarington, Hannibal, Lewisville, Jerusalem
15. Claiborne Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $71.4 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.7%
- Median household income: $31,784
- Largest cities: Homer, Haynesville, Athens, Lisbon
14. Williams County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%
- Median household income: $90,224
- Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo
13. De Soto Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.1 billion
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%
- Median household income: $46,077
- Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet
12. Terrebonne Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.4%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $902.9 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%
- Median household income: $64,819
- Largest cities: Houma, Bayou Cane, Gray, Schriever, Chauvin, Presquille, Bourg
11. Leslie County, KY
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $24.4 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Median household income: $40,176
- Largest cities: Hyden
10. Red River Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $656.8 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Median household income: $44,539
- Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit
9. Freestone County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.6%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 18.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $244.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.6%
- Median household income: $58,460
- Largest cities: Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Streetman, Kirvin
8. Wheeler County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.2%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%
- Median household income: $67,964
- Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie
7. Golden Valley County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.3%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%
- Median household income: $76,528
- Largest cities: Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte
6. St. Mary Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.8%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $547.9 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%
- Median household income: $51,768
- Largest cities: Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Baldwin, Amelia
5. Sabine Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.9%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 30.6%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $409.3 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%
- Median household income: $52,047
- Largest cities: Many, Zwolle, Florien, Pleasant Hill, Fort Jesup, Converse, Noble
4. Mercer County, ND
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.3%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 26.5%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $318.7 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.2%
- Median household income: $79,405
- Largest cities: Beulah, Hazen, Stanton, Golden Valley, Zap, Pick City
3. Jack County, TX
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.4%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $116.8 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%
- Median household income: $65,693
- Largest cities: Jacksboro, Bryson, Perrin
2. Choctaw County, MS
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.1%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.7%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $158.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.2%
- Median household income: $48,321
- Largest cities: Ackerman, Weir, French Camp
1. LaSalle Parish, LA
- Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.3%
- Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.0%
- Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.0 million
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.3%
- Median household income: $67,077
- Largest cities: Jena, Olla, Urania, Midway, Tullos
