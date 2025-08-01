Special Report

The Oil-Producing Counties That Want To Expand U.S. Offshore Drilling

Panorama view of oil drilling rig in the gulf
Red ivory / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites in U.S. coastal waters.

  • While opposition to offshore drilling off U.S. coasts has increased in America in the last few years, counties with oil interests are steadfast supporters.

  • Many of the biggest supporters of offshore drilling are counties with large oil sectors, or are Gulf Coast counties that would benefit from marine drilling.

Over the past several years, support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has waned. While 59.2% of Americans supported expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share fell to 52.4%, according to data from Yale University.

In January 2025, President Biden enacted a sweeping ban on new offshore drilling sites across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal waters. While Trump has vowed to reverse the ban, the legal path to doing so is unclear, and the future of the Biden era legislation is unclear.

In some parts of the country, however, support for drilling is steadfast. Many of the biggest supporters of marine drilling are Gulf Coast counties in Mississippi and Louisiana that stand to benefit from oil activity, while others are inland counties with large oil industries. In some counties, more than 3 in 4 residents supports expanding drilling offshore. A closer look at the data reveals the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most.

To determine the oil-producing counties that want to expand offshore drilling the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on GDP accounts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and climate opinion data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 10% of GDP comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Stonewall County, TX

Stonewall County Courthouse September 2020 by Aualliso
Stonewall County Courthouse September 2020 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Aualliso
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 36.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $55.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.0%
  • Median household income: $61,250
  • Largest cities: Aspermont

39. Archer County, TX

East Texas Barn by Scrubhiker (USCdyer)
East Texas Barn (BY 2.0) by Scrubhiker (USCdyer)
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 20.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $84.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $71,958
  • Largest cities: Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, Windthorst, Megargel

38. Union County, KY

Lexington Kentucky - Donamire Farm &#039;The Good-Life for Horse&#039; by David Paul Ohmer
Lexington Kentucky - Donamire Farm &#039;The Good-Life for Horse&#039; (BY 2.0) by David Paul Ohmer
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 49.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $577.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.6%
  • Median household income: $60,989
  • Largest cities: Morganfield, Breckinridge Center, Sturgis, Uniontown, Waverly

37. Dunn County, ND

kenlund / Flickr
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 84.9%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.3%
  • Median household income: $94,688
  • Largest cities: Killdeer, Dunn Center, Halliday, Dodge, Manning

36. Dewey County, OK

Meindert van der Haven / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 63.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $552.2 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
  • Median household income: $60,550
  • Largest cities: Seiling, Vici, Leedey, Taloga, Camargo, Oakwood, Putnam

35. Major County, OK

photovs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 53.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $356.6 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.4%
  • Median household income: $69,229
  • Largest cities: Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Ames, Meno, Isabella, Chester

34. Knox County, IN

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.7%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $325.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.7%
  • Median household income: $58,863
  • Largest cities: Vincennes, Bicknell, Monroe City, Oaktown, Freelandville, Bruceville, Wheatland

33. Grant County, OK

Oklahoma by Marcy Reiford
Oklahoma (CC BY 2.0) by Marcy Reiford
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $64.4 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.5%
  • Median household income: $61,824
  • Largest cities: Pond Creek, Medford, Wakita, Lamont, Manchester, Nash, Deer Creek

32. Bienville Parish, LA

Brad Dison / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 68.8%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 44.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $382.5 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 63.0%
  • Median household income: $34,992
  • Largest cities: Arcadia, Ringgold, Gibsland, Castor, Saline, Bryceland, Bienville

31. Oliver County, ND

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 25.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $81.7 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.5%
  • Median household income: $76,953
  • Largest cities: Center

30. Barber County, KS

Kansas City Road, Forest Grove by Oregon State Archives
Kansas City Road, Forest Grove (CC BY 4.0) by Oregon State Archives
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.0%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $26.9 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $57,615
  • Largest cities: Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Hardtner, Isabel, Sharon, Hazelton, Sun City

29. Ward County, TX

Texas barns and windmills by Jenni Reynolds-Kebler
Texas barns and windmills (BY-SA 2.0) by Jenni Reynolds-Kebler
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.1%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 86.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.2 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $71,719
  • Largest cities: Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Barstow, Grandfalls, Pyote

28. Smith County, TN

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.9%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $127.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%
  • Median household income: $62,799
  • Largest cities: Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville

27. Crane County, TX

Aualliso, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 78.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $904.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.3%
  • Median household income: $59,915
  • Largest cities: Crane

26. Eastland County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 10.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $95.8 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%
  • Median household income: $51,741
  • Largest cities: Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Carbon

25. Winkler County, TX

kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.2%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 83.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $1.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.7%
  • Median household income: $91,898
  • Largest cities: Kermit, Wink

24. Martin County, TX

TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad by formulanone
TX294eRoad-LeavesInRoad (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 97.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $13.8 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Median household income: $77,083
  • Largest cities: Stanton, Ackerly

23. Sullivan County, IN

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.3%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.8%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $304.5 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.5%
  • Median household income: $54,985
  • Largest cities: Sullivan, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Hymera, Dugger, Carlisle, Merom

22. Gray County, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.2%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $167.5 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 56.9%
  • Median household income: $56,082
  • Largest cities: Pampa, McLean, Lefors

21. Iberia Parish, LA

U.S. 65, Tensas Parish, Louisi... by Ken Lund
U.S. 65, Tensas Parish, Louisi... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.4%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $438.5 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.6%
  • Median household income: $57,811
  • Largest cities: New Iberia, Jeanerette, Lydia, Loreauville

20. Buchanan County, VA

U.S. 17 and Delaplane, Virgini... by Ken Lund
U.S. 17 and Delaplane, Virgini... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.5%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 52.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $788.8 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.7%
  • Median household income: $42,216
  • Largest cities: Grundy, Vansant

19. Amite County, MS

20110515-NRCS-LSC-0402 by USDAgov
20110515-NRCS-LSC-0402 (PDM 1.0) by USDAgov
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.3%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $59.1 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 59.1%
  • Median household income: $35,385
  • Largest cities: Gloster, Liberty, Crosby

18. Burke County, ND

ImagineGolf / E+ via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 22.8%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.9%
  • Median household income: $96,339
  • Largest cities: Bowbells, Powers Lake, Lignite, Portal, Columbus, Flaxton, Larson

17. Divide County, ND

Niobrara River, Nebraska by Ken Lund
Niobrara River, Nebraska (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.7%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 45.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $110.9 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.8%
  • Median household income: $89,297
  • Largest cities: Crosby, Noonan, Fortuna, Ambrose

16. Monroe County, OH

Chris Pansing / 500px / 500px via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 40.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $551.2 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $58,962
  • Largest cities: Woodsfield, Beallsville, Sardis, Clarington, Hannibal, Lewisville, Jerusalem

15. Claiborne Parish, LA

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Ken Lund
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.8%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $71.4 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 60.7%
  • Median household income: $31,784
  • Largest cities: Homer, Haynesville, Athens, Lisbon

14. Williams County, ND

Alpha, North Dakota barn by Andrew Filer
Alpha, North Dakota barn (BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 54.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $4.0 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 54.8%
  • Median household income: $90,224
  • Largest cities: Williston, Tioga, Ray, Grenora, Wildrose, Epping, Alamo

13. De Soto Parish, LA

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 69.9%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 64.1%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $2.1 billion
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.4%
  • Median household income: $46,077
  • Largest cities: Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet

12. Terrebonne Parish, LA

Woodland Plantation LaPlace Louisiana - Barn or Carriage House 03 by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 13.4%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $902.9 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.6%
  • Median household income: $64,819
  • Largest cities: Houma, Bayou Cane, Gray, Schriever, Chauvin, Presquille, Bourg

11. Leslie County, KY

First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... by Appalachian Voices
First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... (CC BY 2.0) by Appalachian Voices
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.4%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 12.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $24.4 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Median household income: $40,176
  • Largest cities: Hyden

10. Red River Parish, LA

Exit 81, I-49 SB, Alexandria, ... by Ken Lund
Exit 81, I-49 SB, Alexandria, ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.5%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 67.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $656.8 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $44,539
  • Largest cities: Coushatta, Martin, Edgefield, Hall Summit

9. Freestone County, TX

Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field backdrop by gurdonark
Indian Paintbrush in a Texas field backdrop (BY 2.0) by gurdonark
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 70.6%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 18.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $244.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.6%
  • Median household income: $58,460
  • Largest cities: Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Streetman, Kirvin

8. Wheeler County, TX

Texas Highways by dhslit
Texas Highways (BY-SA 2.0) by dhslit
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.2%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 57.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $265.1 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.8%
  • Median household income: $67,964
  • Largest cities: Shamrock, Wheeler, Mobeetie

7. Golden Valley County, ND

Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... (CC BY 2.0) by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.3%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $10.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 52.8%
  • Median household income: $76,528
  • Largest cities: Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte

6. St. Mary Parish, LA

Welcome to Louisiana, U.S. 61 by Ken Lund
Welcome to Louisiana, U.S. 61 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.8%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 15.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $547.9 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 57.9%
  • Median household income: $51,768
  • Largest cities: Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Baldwin, Amelia

5. Sabine Parish, LA

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 71.9%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 30.6%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $409.3 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $52,047
  • Largest cities: Many, Zwolle, Florien, Pleasant Hill, Fort Jesup, Converse, Noble

4. Mercer County, ND

SPRINGTIME ON A NORTH DAKOTA ROAD by Sloalan
SPRINGTIME ON A NORTH DAKOTA ROAD (CC0 1.0) by Sloalan
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.3%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 26.5%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $318.7 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 51.2%
  • Median household income: $79,405
  • Largest cities: Beulah, Hazen, Stanton, Golden Valley, Zap, Pick City

3. Jack County, TX

Jack County, Texas | File:Jack County.JPG
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 72.4%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 23.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $116.8 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $65,693
  • Largest cities: Jacksboro, Bryson, Perrin

2. Choctaw County, MS

Del Henderson Jr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.1%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 17.7%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $158.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.2%
  • Median household income: $48,321
  • Largest cities: Ackerman, Weir, French Camp

1. LaSalle Parish, LA

kenlund / Flickr

  • Adults who support offshore drilling off U.S. coast: 73.3%
  • Percentage GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: 11.0%
  • Total GDP from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $67.0 million
  • Adults who believe global warming is happening: 53.3%
  • Median household income: $67,077
  • Largest cities: Jena, Olla, Urania, Midway, Tullos

