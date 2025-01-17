The 3 Best Ways To Save Money on Cruises, According to Experts KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Key Points Cruises are relaxing and affordable because everything is included.

Despite being one of the more affordable ways to travel, you can still get additional deals.

Experts suggest three tips to help you save money on your next cruise.

Cruises are an all-inclusive experience with a variety of destinations. They’re extremely convenient and often include activities and entertainment onboard. Many are family-friendly, while there are also adult-only cruises for those who prefer a different experience. Ships have a huge variety of food and dining and are great for those who love a social atmosphere. Because everything is included, the entire family gets a chance to unwind. There’s no driving, planning, or even paying required if you do it the right way.

They can also be an extremely expensive way to travel if you aren’t prepared. Ships must obviously depart from the coast, so everyone must travel to a coastal city (most often in California or Florida). To help you find affordable travel options, we scoured this Reddit thread of travel experts and found the three best ways to save money on cruises.

Bring Your Own Alcohol

Have you ever wondered how all-inclusive resorts and cruises make enough money when their costs are so low? It’s often because alcohol isn’t included in the package, and they can charge more for it. If you haven’t carefully planned your budget and allowed for alcohol consumption, your tab can add up really fast.

These experts encourage you to entirely skip the drink plan unless it’s free or discounted. Many companies allow you to bring 1-2 bottles of wine on board per customer. Those who don’t have a limit may charge a corkage fee at the terminal, so find out the details beforehand.

Plan Your Own Activities

Cruise lines help plan activities when you are off the ship if you choose. Many of these same activities are available at a discounted price through the same companies – the cruise line simply marks them up. Research the company you use and check online reviews to make sure it’s a reputable one, particularly if you’re in another country.

Remember that if you use a third-party company to plan your excursion, they aren’t bound by time constraints. If you get back to the boat late, it could leave without you. However, it may be worth the risk to save money, as most companies understand their customer base and where it comes from.

Buy Stock for Shareholder Credits

Here’s one less common option you may not have considered: Some cruise lines offer onboard credits or discounts for company shareholders. While this is often part of a loyalty or promotional program, it may be worth it to buy stock in the company to receive special amenities, priority check-in, and extra credits.

These details change over time as stock prices fluctuate, so make sure you stay updated on the new terms before booking a trip. Contact the cruise line itself or its investor relations department. Don’t buy stock just for the travel perks, but rather on the investment fundamentals and how they benefit you.

Rapid Fire Tips

Some cruise lines are cheaper than others, but remember that you often get what you pay for. Many suggest using a travel agency and watching the cost to see if it decreases after you’ve paid for it. Consider an inside cabin, as they are cheaper than a balcony or oceanside option. Finally, travel during the off-season to avoid large crowds and high costs.

